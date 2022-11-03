Menu

Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

First look at Ambassador Cruise Line's new ship Ambition Hitting the waters in May 2023, Ambassador Cruise Line’s newest ship Ambition is set to make waves with endless entertainment, cuisine and cabin choice.

Ambassador Cruise Line’s new ship Ambition is the second ship in the British-born line’s fleet and adopts a focus on choice – from cabins to entertainment. Space and intimacy come as one onboard Ambition, with a capacity of 200 fewer than Ambience at 1,200 (713 cabins) and 10 passenger decks yet crafted onboard spaces optimise a bustling social life among your fellow cruise-lovers with plenty of lounges and bars. 12 May 2023 will see Ambition sail on her inaugural season to Spain and France, departing from Newcastle Tyne and visiting Cherbourg, Brest, Montoir de Bretagne, Le Verdon, Gotxo, Gijon and Le Havre across 14 nights. World of Cruising takes a look at the onboard offerings and gives you a first glimpse into what you can look forward to.

Related articles

Suite dreams For those who love choice when it comes to cabins, Ambition will impress with 21 twin and single cabin categories to suit every type of budget and preference. Solo travellers are accounted for, with 78 sole occupancy cabins. The cabins average 15-16 square meters with standard, superior, premium and de-luxe cabin types. Brits will breathe a sigh of relief at the tea and coffee-making facilities, not to mention the UK three-pin electrical sockets – that’s right, put away the adaptor for this cruise. That’s not the only small, yet important detail, that has been thought of in cabins, as there is extra space under the beds to store luggage – out of sight, out of mind. The six suites are indeed the star of the show with de-luxe, premium and junior suites to choose from at 42-47 square metres with an 11-15 square metre balcony (on average). Each suite has its own private balcony, separate lounge, walk-in wardrobe, second flat-screen television and a complimentary bottle of house wine included.

Find your ideal cruise Search for the ideal cruise with Ambassador Cruise Line Search cruises

Ambassador Cruise Line's new ship Ambition features plenty of cabin choice. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Ambassador ensures that suite guests are treated as such outside the room, with priority embarkation, private disembarkation waiting area, luggage delivery, laundry service discount and late check-out. What makes the suites extra special is their position onboard. Located aft on deck 8, you can enjoy ocean views from above and snap that all-important Instagram picture when exiting a gorgeous port of call. Premium suites are smaller at 26-37 square metres (alongside the 5-23 square metre balcony) and you can still enjoy a lounge area and private disembarkation waiting area. Other cabin options include superior junior suite and junior suite, both measuring 26-27 square metres with a balcony and the premium balcony between 19 and 23 square metres.

Entertainment onboard Ambition ranges from theatre productions to the spa. Credit: Shutterstock

Life's a song and dance In the wise words of Robbie Williams – ‘let me entertain you’ with the entertainment options onboard Ambition. The singers, actors and dancers certainly put on a show, and the ship's theatre, The Palladium, is where these stories come to life. The entertainment onboard goes much further than stage shows, visit Grafton Street to get stuck into arts, crafts and many other creative activities as well as the No.10 Conference Room which is set up for meetings and card games. Treasure a peaceful moment in the Brontë library and get lost in a good book, and, to extend the relaxation head over to the Green Sea Spa which offers a sauna, steam room, hair salon as well as plenty of rejuvenating spa treatments.

Restaurants onboard Ambition offer British as well as international cuisine. Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Dining There are two main dining rooms to choose from onboard – the Buckingham restaurant and Holyrood, with Holyrood being a new addition for Ambition. Both restaurants offer classic cuisine to please every type of eater. For casual dining, opt for Borough Market where you can expand your culinary palate with food from all around the world. Speciality dining ranges from Saffron, an Indian and Asian-inspired restaurant with a £14,95pp minimum charge, to the Olympic Taverna, a premium grill.

Order your favourite cocktail, sit back and relax onboard Ambition. Credit: Shutterstock

Get in the spirit Ambassador Cruise Line hasn’t held back when it comes to bars and lounges onboard. Get ready for a boogie in the Cavern or sip on your cocktail or choice in the Clifton Lounge – the choice is yours. Wine lovers will find their home away from home in the British Purple Turtle Win Bar and sun-worshippers can set up camp at the poolside Consulate Bar. The bars and lounges are the perfect settings to meet like-minded cruisers and spend time with loved ones alike. Keep up to date with us at www.worldofcruising.co.uk to get the latest updates on Ambition.

