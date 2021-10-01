Credit: Ambassador Cruise Line

Ambassador Cruise Line unveils amazing savings of 25% off - but you have to be quick! Ambassador Cruise Line has announced holidaymakers can save up to 25 percent on cruise holidays with the new brand when it launches in 2022.

Ambassador Cruise Line deals see guests benefiting from a selection of discounted fares on cruise holidays 2022. Ambassador will be operating a range of fascinating cruises on the 1,400-capacity first ship, Ambience next year. The cruise line prides itself on traditional experiences and a friendly atmosphere. And by booking early you can save money on your travels.

Ambassador Cruise Line is offering travellers the option to book Autumn Saver Fares and Ambassador Fares until November 23. The Autumn Saver Fare gets you 25 percent off Full Fares on cruises setting sail up to 2023. Meanwhile, Ambassador Fares are the very best all-around fare available. These not only include up to 25 percent discount on Full Fares but also the top Ambassador Expedition Drinks Package which is discounted by 10 percent.

Other inclusions on Ambassador are: - Premium wines and drinks from the bar, premium teas & speciality coffees throughout their time onboard Ambience - All gratuities and service charges - Guaranteed first or second dinner sitting (excludes table size) - Priority selection for cabin upgrades (subject to availability)

Ambassador travellers can make sure they're always getting the best value for money. You simply need to look out for the ‘Best Value’ icon on the Ambassador website fare grid. - READ MORE: 'Traditional cruising with style' Ambassador Cruise Line chairman on new cruise line - Ambassador recently launched another perk for guests - an all-new Premium Coach Service. This will run in conjunction with the 2022 cruise programme on 14 select cruises.

The coach service will give guests the opportunity to travel to London Tilbury to join their cruise from a choice of 80 nationwide coach pick-up points, across England and Wales. An introductory half-price offer is currently available to guests until October 15, 2021, so again, be sure to snap the offer up before it expires! - READ MORE: Ambassador Cruise Line offers half-price coach service to passengers - Ambassador prices during the half-price introductory offer range from £40 per guest to £60 per guest for a return journey. The price depends on the distance to London Tilbury and include a complimentary suitcase allowance per guest.