Credit: Ambassador/Shutterstock

Ambassador Cruise Line cruises onboard new ship Ambience go on sale today Ambassador Cruise Line cruises for 2022 and beyond have gone on sale today. Ambassador is offering a mixed itinerary, no-fly programme from London Tilbury on its first ship Ambience.

Ambassador Cruise Line is the first new British cruise line to launch since 2010. Ambassador will offer voyages to over 90 different ports, with itineraries spanning the British Isles, Norwegian Fjords, the Baltics, St. Petersburg, Greenland, the Arctic, Iceland, the Canary Islands, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde, and Scandinavia from 6 April 2022 to 16 May 2023. Ambience is Ambassador’s first ship and carries approximately 1,400 guests, creating a welcoming and social atmosphere. She has a choice of five restaurants, two cafes, nine lounges, two swimming pools, a spa, day and evening entertainment, fitness and leisure facilities complemented by enticing enrichment and lifestyle programmes. The Inaugural Fares for Summer & Winter 2022 and Spring 2023 - “Fair Maiden Fares” and “Ambassador Fares” - are capacity controlled and valid for all bookings made by 31 July 2021.

Related articles

Ambassador’s “Fair Maiden Fares” offer a celebratory inaugural season saving, providing the best value and most inclusive offering of the year. These offer up to 20 percent off Full Fares and onboard credit of up to £630pp. Guests will also be able to purchase a drink package at a heavily discounted rate of up to 25 percent, offering exceptional savings worth up to £283pp. Meanwhile “Ambassador Fares” represent premium-value offering and include up to 20 percent off Full Fares and onboard credit of up to £630pp as well as our top tier Ambassador Expedition Drinks Package, offering further outstanding savings worth up to £330pp. “Ambassador Fares” include premium wines and premium alcoholic drinks, premium teas and speciality coffees, gratuities and service charges as well as guaranteed choice of first or second dinner sitting (excluding table size requests) and priority consideration for complimentary cabin upgrades (subject to availability).

Ambassador Cruise Line: Ambience, is Ambassador’s first ship and carries approximately 1,400 guests. Credit: Ambassador

The maiden season commences with an inaugural short-break, four-night cruise to Hamburg, from £369pp for a standard twin cabin. Inaugural season savings on Ambassador’s Ambience also include (but are not limited to): Six night - A Taste of Fjordland - 10 April 2022 - from £509pp with Fair Maiden Fare Fair Maiden save 10 percent Full Fare £559pp Onboard credit up to £90pp 11 night - Easter British Isles Discovery - 3 April 2023 - from £869pp with Fair Maiden Fare Fair Maiden save 15 percent Full Fare £1,019pp Onboard credit up to £165pp 14 night - Baltic Treasures & St. Petersburg - 12 May 2022 - from £1,149pp with Fair Maiden Fare Fair Maiden save 15 percent Full Fare £1,349pp Onboard credit up to £210pp 21 night - Cape Verde, Canaries & Morocco Winter Escape - 16 February 2023 - from £1,249pp with Fair Maiden Fare Fair Maiden save 20 percent Full Fare £1,559pp Onboard credit up to £315pp 21 night - Arctic Voyage to Greenland & Iceland - 21 June 2022 - from £1,889pp with Fair Maiden Fare Fair Maiden save 10 percent Full Fare £2,099pp Onboard credit up to £315pp 34 night - Canada, Greenland & Iceland - 12 September 2022 - from £2,829pp with Fair Maiden Fare Fair Maiden save 10 percent Full Fare £3,139pp Onboard credit up to £510pp 42 night - Cuba & Treasures of the Caribbean - 5 January 2023 - from £2,649pp with Fair Maiden Fare Fair Maiden save 15 percent Full Fare £3,109pp Onboard credit up to £630pp Ambassador also has two multi-generational cruises scheduled for summer 2022, where children and infants over six months can sail together. Prices start from: Seven night - Fjordland - 6 August 2022 - from £579pp 14 nights - Baltic Treasure & St. Petersburg - 23 July 2022 - from £1,149pp

Ambassador Cruise Line: Adult-focussed, Ambassador is primarily aimed at the 50-plus market

Ambassador Cruise Line is confident that Brits still want to travel despite the ordeal of the past year and a half. Chief Executive Officer, Christian Verhounig said: “Demand is beginning to outgrow capacity. As our research demonstrates, there is pent up demand to travel, and in turn cruise. "There is huge, unfulfilled demand for no-fly departures and the type of experience we are offering with our brand-new British cruise line – premium-value and friendly service, smaller ships, traditional values and a company who really understands what their guests want. "It is a privilege to launch Ambassador’s first brochure and we believe that our guests will benefit from our inaugural season fares and offers”. Adult-focussed, Ambassador is primarily aimed at the 50-plus market. Solo travellers will also be catered for with attractive deals. Ambassador has assigned 89 of Ambience’s cabins to solo cruisers. These single-occupancy cabins are spread over five cabin grades at a supplement that is up to 70% cheaper than industry standards, a special 30% single supplement against the equivalent twin fare with Ambassador. Ambassador believes that these are the best value single supplement prices in the market on comparable sailings. There is also a tailored programme of events for those sailing alone for six nights or more, such as a welcome cocktail party specifically for solo guests.

Iconic ports