UK and Ireland ports have cruises that travel to multiple destinations for everyone's holiday needs as well as providing activities near and at the ports. Credit: Shutterstock

All you need to know about Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland's cruise ports Want to know everything about Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland's cruise ports? Then read on for our definitive guide to home sailings.

Scotland DUNDEE

The Port of Dundee

A short walk from the city centre and the V&A Museum, Dundee Museum of Transport, HMS Unicorn, Dundee Contemporary Arts, Slessor Garden sand the McManus Art Gallery. Here, on the east coast of Scotland, passengers are often welcomed by pipers and whisky tasting. Address: Dundee Cruise Terminal, East Camperdown Street, Dundee DD1 3LG

Tel: 01382 224121

Contact: forthports.co.uk

Wifi: No

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Cruise lines including Ambassador, Saga Cruises, Azamara and Seabourn HOW TO GET THERE

Car: From the M6 and A1 take the A90 to Dundee and follow signs to the harbour. There is a car park is within the port area but car parking must be pre-booked before arrival.

Train: Dundee Station is one mile from the port – a five-minute drive or a 20-30 minute walk.

Air: Dundee Airport five miles; Edinburgh Airport 40 miles. Bus: Shuttle buses take guests to the city when cruise ships are in port WHERE TO STAY

Hampton by Hilton is a new hotel about a mile from the port at 1 Argyllgait, DD1 1QP. Rooms from £122 (hilton.com).

Travelodge Dundee Centralis close to the city at 152-158 West Marketgait, DD1 1NJ. Rooms from £46.99 (travelodge.co.uk).

GREENOCK

Greenock Ocean Terminal

Greenock is a major port, close to Glasgow, at the entrance to Firth of Clyde on Scotland’s western coast with views over Loch Lomond National Park. It can accommodate the largest cruise ships up to 330m, and a new cruise terminal is due to open next season with more facilities including a museum and roof terrace.

Address: Passenger entrance – Patrick Street, Greenock PA16 1UU

Tel: 01475 726171

Contact:peelports.com

Wifi: Yes

Onsite cafe: No, but Tonino’s Pizzeria is near the passenger entrance

Used by: Hebridean Princess, Azamara, Fred Olsen, Ocean Countess, Silversea, Princess, Cunard, Royal Caribbean, Holland America, MCS and Oceania HOW TO GET THERE

Car: From Glasgow 40 mins. No car park on site

Train: Glasgow Central Station is well-connected in Scotland and England. Change for Greenock West train station, journey time 40 minutes WHERE TO STAY

The Waterfront, Roseneath Hall Block F, Custom House Way, PA15 1EN. Rooms from £36 (waterfrontaccommodation.co.uk)

Tontine Hotel, 6 Ardgowan Square, Greenock PA16 8NG. Rooms from £79 (tontinehotel.co.uk)

All about Scotland cruises

Greenock can accommodate even the largest of cruise ships. Credit: Shutterstock

LEITH

Forth Ports Leith

Scotland’s largest enclosed deep-waterport which can accommodate up to two-medium sized ships. North-east of Edinburgh, and under three miles from the city centre, the port has easy access to the vibrant city via road and rail networks. Address: Imperial House, Albert Dock, Edinburgh EH6 7DN

Tel: 0131 555 8855

Contact: forthports.co.uk

Wifi: Yes

Onsite cafe: Yes, Costa Coffee and Tiki Café in Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre

Used by: Cruise lines including Silversea Whisper, Star Clippers, Oceania, Azamara and Scenic HOW TO GET THERE

Car: 400 miles from London via M6 and A1 to A19 and A199. 1,600 parking spaces at terminal (Blue Car Park), Ocean Drive, Leith Harbour & Newhaven EH6 6JJ. Details at oceanterminal.com

Train: Regular service from London St Pancras to Edinburgh Waverley takes about 5.5 hours. Visit nationalrail.co.uk WHERE TO STAY

Dakota Edinburgh, Ferrymuir, South Queensferry EH30 9QZ. Rooms from £108(dakotahotels.co.uk).

St Christopher’s Inn Edinburgh, 9-13 Market St, EH1 1DE. Rooms from £30 (st-christophers.co.uk).

Leith's picturesque waterfront. Credit: Shutterstock

OBAN

Oban Harbour

Oban’s Town Ambassadors, working as mobile tourist information hubs, aim to meet every cruise ship at this port which is tucked into a bay on Scotland’s central-west coast, a gateway to dramatic coastal scenery, lakes, castles and ancient religious sites. Small ships can dock at North Pier, while larger ships anchor offshore and passengers disembark by tender to the North Pier Pontoons. Address: Oban North Pier, Argyll, PA34 5QD

Tel: 01631 562892

Contact: obanharbour.scot

Wifi: No

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Cruise lines including Windstar, Azamara, Seabourn, Holland America Line, Saga, Oceania and Silversea HOW TO GET THERE

Car: A three-hour scenic journey from Glasgow or Edinburgh. Oban is easily reached from Central Scotland by taking the A82 skirting the west side of Loch Lomond, then via Tyndrum or follow the A83 through Inveraray.

Parking: Argyll & Bute Council offers long term car parking permits at more than a dozen council car parks. Permits from £30 per week. Visit parking.argyll-bute.gov.uk

Train: ScotRail trains run six times a day from Glasgow Queen Street Station to Oban (two on Sunday) on the West Highland Line. Visit scotrail.co.uk WHERE TO STAY

Ardtona, Mill Farm, Barcaldine, PA37 1SE. Rooms from £150 (ardtorna.co.uk).

The Ranald Hotel, 41 Stevenson Street, PA34 5NA. Rooms from £105 (theranaldhotel.com).



Oban will enthral you with its dramatic coastal scenery. Credit: Shutterstock

ROSYTH

Port of Rosyth

On the north bank of the River Forth, beside the iconic three bridges and two miles from the M90, Rosyth has grown into an important port of call giving passengers access to historic Edinburgh and beyond. Address: Port of Rosyth, Fife Place, Rosyth, Dunfermline, Scotland, KY11 2XP

Tel: 01383 421 800

Contact: forthports.co.uk

Wifi: Yes

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Smaller ships including Fred Olsen Cruise Lines HOW TO GET THERE

Car: 40-minute drive from Edinburgh or eight-hour journey from London via M6 and A1. Passengers should book parking via their travel agent or cruise line.

WHERE TO STAY

Double Tree by Hilton Edinburgh – Queensferry, St Margaret’s Head, KY11 1HP. Rooms from £138 (hilton.com).

Hill Park Hotel, 10 Heath Road, Rosyth, KY11 2BT, is 0.4 miles from Rosyth and offers parking. Rooms from £84 (booking.com).

Rosyth Dockyard offers tours to view Royal Navy vessels being refurbished. Credit: Shutterstock

Wales CARDIFF

The Port of Cardiff

Next to Cardiff Bay, the old docks have been transformed into a vibrant space with shops, museums, restaurants and a marina. The port is also just under one mile from the city centre with its ancient castle and 6th-century Llandaff Cathedral. Address: Queen Alexandra House, Cargo Road, Cardiff, CF10 4LY

Tel: 02380 488800

Contact: abports.co.uk

Wifi: No

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Cruise lines including Silversea and Hebridean HOW TO GET THERE

Car: Driving from London takes just over three hours via the M4 over the Prince of Wales Bridge. From Swansea, allow around an hour via the M4 eastbound and then follow the A4232. At the city waterfront signs are clearly visible. Long-stay car parking across from the terminal must be arranged in advance.

Train: Trains from London Paddington stop at Reading, Swindon, Bristol Parkway and Newport. Fast trains take under two hours from London with two trains an hour on weekdays. From the North, connect via Bristol Parkway or Newport to Cardiff. Regular services from Swansea take 50 mins. Visit gwr.com

Air: There is a taxi rank outside Cardiff Central station.

Bus: Free shuttle bus to and from the city centre when ships are in port. WHERE TO STAY

Voco St. David’s Cardiff, an IHG Hotel on Cardiff Bay’s waterfront at Bute Place, CF10 4AA. Rooms from £130 (stdavids.vocohotels.com).

easyHotel in Cardiff City Centre, 1-3 Fitzalan Pl, CF24 0ED. Rooms from £29 (easyhotel.com).



Cardiff, the capital city of Wales, has a fantastic cruise port

HOLYHEAD

Port of Holyhead

This busy, deep-water port in Anglesey is the gateway to North Wales and Snowdonia. Nearby is the stunning South Stack Lighthouse with bird colonies of puffins and gannets. Address: Holyhead Port, Holyhead, Anglesey, Gwynedd LL65 1DQ

Tel: 01407 60666

Contact: holyheadport.co.uk

Wifi: Yes

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Cruise lines including Viking Ocean, Regent Seven Seas, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Ponant, MSC and Saga HOW TO GET THERE

Car: 300 miles from London via M40 and M6 to the A55 and A5. Two hours from Liverpool, 2.5 hours from Manchester and 3.15 minutes from Birmingham. Use postcode LL65 1DR. No parking on site.

Train: London Euston to Holyhead journey 3 hours 36 minutes. Visit avantiwestcoast.co.uk

WHERE TO STAY

Trearddur Bay Hotel, Holyhead LL65 2UN. Rooms from £119 (trearddurbayhotel.co.uk).

Travelodge, Kingsland Road, Holyhead, Anglesey, LL65 2LB. Rooms from £32 (travelodge.co.uk).



Holyhead cruise port is used by an array of cruise lines. Credit: Shutterstock

Northern Ireland

BELFAST

Belfast Cruise Terminal

The new Belfast Cruise Terminal, built in 2019, accommodates ships with up to 6,000 passengers and crew and is close to the George Best Airport and the city centre. Enjoy spectacular views of the Belfast Lough and Antrim Hills on the sailaway. Pollock Dock and Stormont Dock accommodate smaller ships’ turnarounds. Address: Victoria Term, 4 West Bank Road, BT3 9JL

Tel: 028 9055 4422

Contact: [email protected] or visitbelfast.com

Wifi: Yes

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Cruise lines including Viking, Saga, Fred Olsen, Oceania, Celebrity, Azamara, Seabourn, TUI, Regent, Royal Caribbean, and Princess Cruises HOW TO GET THERE

Air: The nearest airport is George Best Belfast City Airport is a 14-minute drive, via the A2, from the cruise terminal. A taxi costs around £38.

Bus: There is a dedicated shuttle bus to the city from the port which takes about 15 minutes.

Car: You can park your car at the terminal for £5 per night if pre-booked at least 3 days prior to the cruise departing.



WHERE TO STAY

Culloden Estate & Spa in Holywood is atop hotel with views over the Belfast Lough. Rooms from £188 per night (hastingshotels.com).

The Titanic Hotel Belfast, Titanic Quarter, 8 Queens Rd, BT3 9DT. Stay in the former headquarters of Harland & Wolff, builders of The Titanic. Rooms from £110 (titanicbelfast.com).



In Belfast, you can visit the Titanic museum. Credit: Shutterstock

Ireland DUBLIN

Dublin Cruise Terminal

Just over a mile from the city centre, brimming with exceptional history, literature, arts and gardens, plus plenty of vibrant bars and a good shopping area. Address: Dublin Port Company, Alexandra Road, Dublin 1 D01 H4C

Tel: 0353 1 887 6000

Contact: [email protected]

Wifi: Free Wi-Fi at Terminal 1

Onsite cafe: No

Used by: Cruise lines including Viking, Saga, Fred Olsen, Oceania, Celebrity, Azamara, Seabourn, TUI, Regent, Royal Caribbean, and Princess Cruises.

HOW TO GET THERE

Car: Dublin Port is 2.7km from the city centre, via East Wall Road, North Wall Quay or the Thomas Clarke Bridge. You’ll find parking at terminals 1 and 2. Rates €50/£43 per week.

Tram: The Luas (Light Rail Tram) stop at The Point is 1 mile from the city and runs every 15 min.

Air: Dublin Airport is six miles. Take the 703 bus or a taxi costs about €21-25 (approximately £20).



WHERE TO STAY

Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin is 250 yards from the city centre. Room with breakfast from £265 (riu.com).

Marlin Hotel Dublin is close to Grafton Street in, St Stephen’s Green. Rooms from £171 (marlinhotel.ie).



