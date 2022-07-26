All you need to know about Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland's cruise ports
Want to know everything about Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and Ireland's cruise ports? Then read on for our definitive guide to home sailings.
DUNDEE
The Port of Dundee
A short walk from the city centre and the V&A Museum, Dundee Museum of Transport, HMS Unicorn, Dundee Contemporary Arts, Slessor Garden sand the McManus Art Gallery. Here, on the east coast of Scotland, passengers are often welcomed by pipers and whisky tasting.
Address: Dundee Cruise Terminal, East Camperdown Street, Dundee DD1 3LG
Tel: 01382 224121
Contact: forthports.co.uk
Wifi: No
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Cruise lines including Ambassador, Saga Cruises, Azamara and Seabourn
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: From the M6 and A1 take the A90 to Dundee and follow signs to the harbour. There is a car park is within the port area but car parking must be pre-booked before arrival.
Train: Dundee Station is one mile from the port – a five-minute drive or a 20-30 minute walk.
Air: Dundee Airport five miles; Edinburgh Airport 40 miles. Bus: Shuttle buses take guests to the city when cruise ships are in port
WHERE TO STAY
Hampton by Hilton is a new hotel about a mile from the port at 1 Argyllgait, DD1 1QP. Rooms from £122 (hilton.com).
Travelodge Dundee Centralis close to the city at 152-158 West Marketgait, DD1 1NJ. Rooms from £46.99 (travelodge.co.uk).
GREENOCK
Greenock Ocean Terminal
Greenock is a major port, close to Glasgow, at the entrance to Firth of Clyde on Scotland’s western coast with views over Loch Lomond National Park. It can accommodate the largest cruise ships up to 330m, and a new cruise terminal is due to open next season with more facilities including a museum and roof terrace.
Address: Passenger entrance – Patrick Street, Greenock PA16 1UU
Tel: 01475 726171
Contact:peelports.com
Wifi: Yes
Onsite cafe: No, but Tonino’s Pizzeria is near the passenger entrance
Used by: Hebridean Princess, Azamara, Fred Olsen, Ocean Countess, Silversea, Princess, Cunard, Royal Caribbean, Holland America, MCS and Oceania
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: From Glasgow 40 mins. No car park on site
Train: Glasgow Central Station is well-connected in Scotland and England. Change for Greenock West train station, journey time 40 minutes
WHERE TO STAY
The Waterfront, Roseneath Hall Block F, Custom House Way, PA15 1EN. Rooms from £36 (waterfrontaccommodation.co.uk)
Tontine Hotel, 6 Ardgowan Square, Greenock PA16 8NG. Rooms from £79 (tontinehotel.co.uk)
LEITH
Forth Ports Leith
Scotland’s largest enclosed deep-waterport which can accommodate up to two-medium sized ships. North-east of Edinburgh, and under three miles from the city centre, the port has easy access to the vibrant city via road and rail networks.
Address: Imperial House, Albert Dock, Edinburgh EH6 7DN
Tel: 0131 555 8855
Contact: forthports.co.uk
Wifi: Yes
Onsite cafe: Yes, Costa Coffee and Tiki Café in Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre
Used by: Cruise lines including Silversea Whisper, Star Clippers, Oceania, Azamara and Scenic
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: 400 miles from London via M6 and A1 to A19 and A199. 1,600 parking spaces at terminal (Blue Car Park), Ocean Drive, Leith Harbour & Newhaven EH6 6JJ. Details at oceanterminal.com
Train: Regular service from London St Pancras to Edinburgh Waverley takes about 5.5 hours. Visit nationalrail.co.uk
WHERE TO STAY
Dakota Edinburgh, Ferrymuir, South Queensferry EH30 9QZ. Rooms from £108(dakotahotels.co.uk).
St Christopher’s Inn Edinburgh, 9-13 Market St, EH1 1DE. Rooms from £30 (st-christophers.co.uk).
OBAN
Oban Harbour
Oban’s Town Ambassadors, working as mobile tourist information hubs, aim to meet every cruise ship at this port which is tucked into a bay on Scotland’s central-west coast, a gateway to dramatic coastal scenery, lakes, castles and ancient religious sites. Small ships can dock at North Pier, while larger ships anchor offshore and passengers disembark by tender to the North Pier Pontoons.
Address: Oban North Pier, Argyll, PA34 5QD
Tel: 01631 562892
Contact: obanharbour.scot
Wifi: No
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Cruise lines including Windstar, Azamara, Seabourn, Holland America Line, Saga, Oceania and Silversea
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: A three-hour scenic journey from Glasgow or Edinburgh. Oban is easily reached from Central Scotland by taking the A82 skirting the west side of Loch Lomond, then via Tyndrum or follow the A83 through Inveraray.
Parking: Argyll & Bute Council offers long term car parking permits at more than a dozen council car parks. Permits from £30 per week. Visit parking.argyll-bute.gov.uk
Train: ScotRail trains run six times a day from Glasgow Queen Street Station to Oban (two on Sunday) on the West Highland Line. Visit scotrail.co.uk
WHERE TO STAY
Ardtona, Mill Farm, Barcaldine, PA37 1SE. Rooms from £150 (ardtorna.co.uk).
The Ranald Hotel, 41 Stevenson Street, PA34 5NA. Rooms from £105 (theranaldhotel.com).
ROSYTH
Port of Rosyth
On the north bank of the River Forth, beside the iconic three bridges and two miles from the M90, Rosyth has grown into an important port of call giving passengers access to historic Edinburgh and beyond.
Address: Port of Rosyth, Fife Place, Rosyth, Dunfermline, Scotland, KY11 2XP
Tel: 01383 421 800
Contact: forthports.co.uk
Wifi: Yes
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Smaller ships including Fred Olsen Cruise Lines
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: 40-minute drive from Edinburgh or eight-hour journey from London via M6 and A1. Passengers should book parking via their travel agent or cruise line.
WHERE TO STAY
Double Tree by Hilton Edinburgh – Queensferry, St Margaret’s Head, KY11 1HP. Rooms from £138 (hilton.com).
Hill Park Hotel, 10 Heath Road, Rosyth, KY11 2BT, is 0.4 miles from Rosyth and offers parking. Rooms from £84 (booking.com).
CARDIFF
The Port of Cardiff
Next to Cardiff Bay, the old docks have been transformed into a vibrant space with shops, museums, restaurants and a marina. The port is also just under one mile from the city centre with its ancient castle and 6th-century Llandaff Cathedral.
Address: Queen Alexandra House, Cargo Road, Cardiff, CF10 4LY
Tel: 02380 488800
Contact: abports.co.uk
Wifi: No
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Cruise lines including Silversea and Hebridean
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: Driving from London takes just over three hours via the M4 over the Prince of Wales Bridge. From Swansea, allow around an hour via the M4 eastbound and then follow the A4232. At the city waterfront signs are clearly visible. Long-stay car parking across from the terminal must be arranged in advance.
Train: Trains from London Paddington stop at Reading, Swindon, Bristol Parkway and Newport. Fast trains take under two hours from London with two trains an hour on weekdays. From the North, connect via Bristol Parkway or Newport to Cardiff. Regular services from Swansea take 50 mins. Visit gwr.com
Air: There is a taxi rank outside Cardiff Central station.
Bus: Free shuttle bus to and from the city centre when ships are in port.
WHERE TO STAY
Voco St. David’s Cardiff, an IHG Hotel on Cardiff Bay’s waterfront at Bute Place, CF10 4AA. Rooms from £130 (stdavids.vocohotels.com).
easyHotel in Cardiff City Centre, 1-3 Fitzalan Pl, CF24 0ED. Rooms from £29 (easyhotel.com).
HOLYHEAD
Port of Holyhead
This busy, deep-water port in Anglesey is the gateway to North Wales and Snowdonia. Nearby is the stunning South Stack Lighthouse with bird colonies of puffins and gannets.
Address: Holyhead Port, Holyhead, Anglesey, Gwynedd LL65 1DQ
Tel: 01407 60666
Contact: holyheadport.co.uk
Wifi: Yes
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Cruise lines including Viking Ocean, Regent Seven Seas, Carnival, Royal Caribbean, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises, Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, Ponant, MSC and Saga
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: 300 miles from London via M40 and M6 to the A55 and A5. Two hours from Liverpool, 2.5 hours from Manchester and 3.15 minutes from Birmingham. Use postcode LL65 1DR. No parking on site.
Train: London Euston to Holyhead journey 3 hours 36 minutes. Visit avantiwestcoast.co.uk
WHERE TO STAY
Trearddur Bay Hotel, Holyhead LL65 2UN. Rooms from £119 (trearddurbayhotel.co.uk).
Travelodge, Kingsland Road, Holyhead, Anglesey, LL65 2LB. Rooms from £32 (travelodge.co.uk).
Northern Ireland
BELFAST
Belfast Cruise Terminal
The new Belfast Cruise Terminal, built in 2019, accommodates ships with up to 6,000 passengers and crew and is close to the George Best Airport and the city centre. Enjoy spectacular views of the Belfast Lough and Antrim Hills on the sailaway. Pollock Dock and Stormont Dock accommodate smaller ships’ turnarounds.
Address: Victoria Term, 4 West Bank Road, BT3 9JL
Tel: 028 9055 4422
Contact: [email protected] or visitbelfast.com
Wifi: Yes
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Cruise lines including Viking, Saga, Fred Olsen, Oceania, Celebrity, Azamara, Seabourn, TUI, Regent, Royal Caribbean, and Princess Cruises
HOW TO GET THERE
Air: The nearest airport is George Best Belfast City Airport is a 14-minute drive, via the A2, from the cruise terminal. A taxi costs around £38.
Bus: There is a dedicated shuttle bus to the city from the port which takes about 15 minutes.
Car: You can park your car at the terminal for £5 per night if pre-booked at least 3 days prior to the cruise departing.
WHERE TO STAY
Culloden Estate & Spa in Holywood is atop hotel with views over the Belfast Lough. Rooms from £188 per night (hastingshotels.com).
The Titanic Hotel Belfast, Titanic Quarter, 8 Queens Rd, BT3 9DT. Stay in the former headquarters of Harland & Wolff, builders of The Titanic. Rooms from £110 (titanicbelfast.com).
DUBLIN
Dublin Cruise Terminal
Just over a mile from the city centre, brimming with exceptional history, literature, arts and gardens, plus plenty of vibrant bars and a good shopping area.
Address: Dublin Port Company, Alexandra Road, Dublin 1 D01 H4C
Tel: 0353 1 887 6000
Contact: [email protected]
Wifi: Free Wi-Fi at Terminal 1
Onsite cafe: No
Used by: Cruise lines including Viking, Saga, Fred Olsen, Oceania, Celebrity, Azamara, Seabourn, TUI, Regent, Royal Caribbean, and Princess Cruises.
HOW TO GET THERE
Car: Dublin Port is 2.7km from the city centre, via East Wall Road, North Wall Quay or the Thomas Clarke Bridge. You’ll find parking at terminals 1 and 2. Rates €50/£43 per week.
Tram: The Luas (Light Rail Tram) stop at The Point is 1 mile from the city and runs every 15 min.
Air: Dublin Airport is six miles. Take the 703 bus or a taxi costs about €21-25 (approximately £20).
WHERE TO STAY
Riu Plaza The Gresham Dublin is 250 yards from the city centre. Room with breakfast from £265 (riu.com).
Marlin Hotel Dublin is close to Grafton Street in, St Stephen’s Green. Rooms from £171 (marlinhotel.ie).
