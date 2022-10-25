Insider city guide to: Auckland
With its glittering skyscrapers and buzzing night markets, New Zealand’s ‘City of Sails’ is a cosmopolitan island among sparkling seas, volcanic mountains and beautiful black sand beaches.
Rugged and radiant, Auckland is the beating heart of Kiwi life. With a population of 1.5 million, it’s the country’s largest metropolis, so hop off your cruise ship and head downtown for glitz, glamour and entertainment.
To catch your eye there’s the world-famous Sky Tower and a bustling harbour, alongside Queen Street’s upscale bars and bistros. Or why not shuffle over to the charming suburbs of Ponsonby and Newmarket for retail therapy and delicious eats?
But there’s another side to Auckland that makes it such a fabulous place to visit. Occupying a narrow isthmus between the Tasman Sea and the Pacific Ocean, this city is a nature-lover’s paradise, too, surrounded by wild volcanic landscapes, glittering waters and dense rainforest teeming with life.
When it comes to culture, a gentle Polynesian rhythm blends with European and Asian influences, creating a melting pot of mouth-watering food, vibrant music and the dazzling intricacies of Maori art.
So whether you’re planning to zipline across Waiheke Island, catch a Harbour Bridge light show or sink your teeth into fresh bluff oysters, Auckland is the perfect port stop. Here’s everything you need to know...
Must-see sights in Auckland
WAIHEKE ISLAND
Take a 40-minute ferry ride from downtown Auckland and you’ll arrive in paradise. That’s what you’ll think when you discover the famous vineyards, gorgeous white-sand beaches, arty neighbourhoods and lush, forested getaways of Waiheke Island.
If you’re an adrenalin junkie, take to the skies on 200m ziplines and get yourself a bird’s-eye view of ancient forests and glorious seascapes.
But if you
prefer to keep two feet on the
ground, schedule some downtime
and soak up the sun on Onetangi
Beach, with its gorgeous cafes
perched on the waterfront.
AUCKLAND WAR MEMORIAL MUSEUM
Located in the heart of the city, this imposing institution tells the story of New Zealand, its place in the Pacific and how it became the multi-cultural nation of today.
Here you can immerse yourself in an eye-opening collection of Maori treasures, as well as countless films, artworks and virtual reality displays arrayed across three floors of magnificent galleries.
From botany to battles, whatever
your interest you’ll find something
here to fascinate you. Admission
for international visitors costs
NZ$28 (about £15).
PIHA BEACH
Auckland is surrounded by beautiful beaches but the black sands of Piha on the rugged west coast are hard to beat. It’s the city’s most famous surf beach, and you may recognise the scenery from the Oscar-winning film The Piano.
Buses run daily from
the city centre during peak
months (November to April),
taking just over an hour. Worried
about rip tides? Swim in the
designated safe areas and you’ll
be watched over by lifeguards.
AUCKLAND ART GALLERY
On the edge of leafy Albert Park, you’ll find New Zealand’s premier art gallery, displaying national treasures and contemporary works on four floors.
Entry is free for international visitors, and guided tours are highly recommended.
Best picture spots in Auckland
SKY TOWER
Auckland wouldn’t be Auckland
without its iconic Sky Tower.
Thrill-seekers will enjoy base-
jumping off this 328m skyscraper
but we suggest a more tranquil
option: visit at sunset to marvel
at the stunning harbour views,
then adjourn to the Sky Lounge
for a tipple (or two).
MOUNT EDEN
Also known as Maungawhau, Mount Eden is one of the city’s 50 dormant volcanoes, with an impressive 50m crater at its peak.
Amble along its grassy banks,
take in sweeping panoramas
from its rim and snap away.
Paths lead up the mountain
from several directions and the
walk takes around 15 minutes,
depending on your fitness.
AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE
This mighty structure has
spanned Waitemata Harbour
since the 1950s, carrying 170,000
vehicles a day between the North
Shore and the CBD. A popular
venue for bungee-jumping and
light shows, it’s best snapped
from the suburb of Devonport.
Best places to eat in Auckland
AUCKLAND NIGHT MARKET
For a glimpse into Auckland’s mix of cultures, head over to the city’s buzzing night markets, held every evening of the week in various locations.
Expect dynamic stalls
and live performances from
buskers, but the food is the main
draw – so go hungry and treat
your tastebuds to a feast of
flavours (the dumplings are
not to be missed)
MR MORRIS
Experience fine dining, Kiwi-style, in this light-filled interior of oak and brick.
They love their local
ingredients here, so expect entrées
of quail, octopus and king salmon,
followed by mains of snapper, lamb
and pork collar. Not drinking? Try
a cocktail of mandarin, bergamot
and elderflower.
FISH
In case the name didn’t tip you off, Fish does seafood and it does it well. With Waitemata Harbour as a glittering backdrop, sink your teeth into buttermilk-fried pacific oysters, torched diamond-shell clams with pickled garlic butter, and the famous Cloudy Bay clam chowder.
Best places to shop in Auckland
PONSONBY
Auckland’s trendiest urban village, this is the place to come for cheap eats, cutting-edge art and great shopping in local boutiques and homeware stores.
Peckish? Grab a bite at Korean
kitchen Gaja – their tongue-
tingling prawn toast is a must.
DEVONPORT
Catch the ferry from downtown Auckland and in just 10 minutes you’ll be stepping ashore in the charming suburb of Devonport. Shop to your heart’s content at designer clothing stores, bookshops and galleries selling unique works by local artists.
If time allows, hike to North
Head – a dormant volcano – and
marvel at stunning views of the
city and Rangitoto Island.
NEWMARKET
Another of the city’s enticing suburbs, Newmarket is home to some brilliant boutiques featuring the work of local fashion stars Karen Walker, Juliette Hogan and Kate Sylvester. Among these leafy streets you’ll also find a one-stop Westfield mall.
