Credit: Avalon Waterways

US TV star Meredith Viera christens new Avalon Waterways river cruise ship Avalon View Avalon Waterways yesterday celebrated the christening of its new river cruise ship Avalon View with acclaimed US TV host and presenter Meredith Viera its godmother.

World of Cruising's Vicky Mayer was on the sunny dock and met the godmother, CEO and Captain. Credit: Avalon Waterways

Avalon View was debuted in Bratislava, Slovakia on Tuesday. Meredith Viera, the ship’s new godmother, led the christening of Avalon Waterways’ 14th Suite Ship in Europe. The ship measures 443-ft in length and carries 16 passengers. World of Cruising was on the sunny dock to watch the ceremony take place. "Today we thank those with a vision of what could be and the hands to craft it so. Such beauty as this magnificent vessel now begins its river journey. Around every bend lies a new sight to behold, a new experience to savour, a new friend with whom to share it," said Vieira.

Related articles

Vieira continued: "May all aboard her travel safely with eyes wide open to the wonders that await. And what a fitting name: I now christen thee, the Avalon View." After reciting her blessing, the godmother cut a rope tethered to the locally produced sparkling wine which smashed against the ship’s bow. - READ MORE: Win a 7-night Avalon Waterways Rhine cruise for two - Managing Director of Avalon Waterways Pam Hoffee, Captain Ambrose Manolache and the ship’s crew of 47 – as well as 75 invited guests including journalists, travel agents, local dignitaries and tourism boards – cheered the ship’s christening. "We are thrilled to have Meredith here today as godmother to Avalon View," said Pam Hoffee.

Avalon View: Meredith Vieira cut a rope tethered to the bottle of sparkling wine. Credit: Avalon Waterways

She went on: "Today, Avalon View joins an entire fleet of Suite Ships in Europe and Southeast Asia. Each features our boutique-hotel inspired Panorama Suites, the industry’s only Open-Air Balconies with the widest opening windows in cruising and decadent Comfort Collection beds that face the ever-changing scenery. "We have updated Avalon View with new glass balcony panels to provide an extra, exciting cruising outlook with completely unobstructed views." - READ MORE: What you need to know about cruising with Avalon - Onboard the new ship guests will find a contemporary mix of light and dark woods, with rich taupe, brown and red decor in public spaces and touches of blue throughout the Suite Ship’s Suites and Deluxe Staterooms. The original art in the common areas is by Dutch artist Eelco Maan and cabin paintings were created by another Dutch artist, Sofie Fisher.

Avalon View: Locally produced sparkling wine was smashed against the ship’s bow. Credit: Avalon Waterways

Find your ideal cruise Search the best Avalon Waterways cruises Search cruises

Travellers on Avalon Waterways’ ships are offered a wide and varied array of up to 28 included excursions on each trip from classic sightseeing to immersive discoveries and active adventures. "We invite our guests to dive into new experiences and exploration, each and every day with our Active & Discovery itineraries and our Avalon Choice programme," said Hoffee. - READ MORE: Top tips on how to eat healthily on a river cruise - Avalon View now begins her inaugural season, sailing on the Danube River with several exciting itineraries including Taste of the Danube, Danube Symphony, Active & Discovery on the Danube and Gone Girl! (a storyteller series cruise with celebrity host, Gillian Flynn). For more see avalonwaterways.co.uk.