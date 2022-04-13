US TV star Meredith Viera christens new Avalon Waterways river cruise ship Avalon View
Avalon Waterways yesterday celebrated the christening of its new river cruise ship Avalon View with acclaimed US TV host and presenter Meredith Viera its godmother.
Avalon View was debuted in Bratislava, Slovakia on Tuesday. Meredith Viera, the ship’s new godmother, led the christening of Avalon Waterways’ 14th Suite Ship in Europe.
The ship measures 443-ft in length and carries 16 passengers.
World of Cruising was on the sunny dock to watch the ceremony take place.
"Today we thank those with a vision of what could be and the hands to craft it so. Such beauty as this magnificent vessel now begins its river journey. Around every bend lies a new sight to behold, a new experience to savour, a new friend with whom to share it," said Vieira.
Win a 7-night Avalon Waterways Christmas cruise for two on the Rhine worth £5,824
Top tips on how to eat healthily on a cruise - a guide to staying trim
Rhine river cruise guide: Everything you need to know about cruising with Avalon Waterways
New river cruise ships 2022 - full list of maiden river voyages this year
Christmas market river cruises cancelled as Europe locks down - is your cruise affected?
How to pick a river cruise cabin - best cabins and what to avoid
How Avalon Waterways Is Leading The Way With River Cruise Health & Safety
Seating Plans, Social Distancing and Face Masks: Is This The New Norm For River Cruises?
CLOSED: Win a Luxurious Four-Night Avalon Waterways Danube Cruise for Two
Cruise Line Top Bosses Reveal Their 2020 Travel Trends and Secrets
Vieira continued: "May all aboard her travel safely with eyes wide open to the wonders that await. And what a fitting name: I now christen thee, the Avalon View."
After reciting her blessing, the godmother cut a rope tethered to the locally produced sparkling wine which smashed against the ship’s bow.
- READ MORE: Win a 7-night Avalon Waterways Rhine cruise for two -
Managing Director of Avalon Waterways Pam Hoffee, Captain Ambrose Manolache and the ship’s crew of 47 – as well as 75 invited guests including journalists, travel agents, local dignitaries and tourism boards – cheered the ship’s christening.
"We are thrilled to have Meredith here today as godmother to Avalon View," said Pam Hoffee.
She went on: "Today, Avalon View joins an entire fleet of Suite Ships in Europe and Southeast Asia. Each features our boutique-hotel inspired Panorama Suites, the industry’s only Open-Air Balconies with the widest opening windows in cruising and decadent Comfort Collection beds that face the ever-changing scenery.
"We have updated Avalon View with new glass balcony panels to provide an extra, exciting cruising outlook with completely unobstructed views."
- READ MORE: What you need to know about cruising with Avalon -
Onboard the new ship guests will find a contemporary mix of light and dark woods, with rich taupe, brown and red decor in public spaces and touches of blue throughout the Suite Ship’s Suites and Deluxe Staterooms.
The original art in the common areas is by Dutch artist Eelco Maan and cabin paintings were created by another Dutch artist, Sofie Fisher.
Find your ideal cruise
Travellers on Avalon Waterways’ ships are offered a wide and varied array of up to 28 included excursions on each trip from classic sightseeing to immersive discoveries and active adventures.
"We invite our guests to dive into new experiences and exploration, each and every day with our Active & Discovery itineraries and our Avalon Choice programme," said Hoffee.
- READ MORE: Top tips on how to eat healthily on a river cruise -
Avalon View now begins her inaugural season, sailing on the Danube River with several exciting itineraries including Taste of the Danube, Danube Symphony, Active & Discovery on the Danube and Gone Girl! (a storyteller series cruise with celebrity host, Gillian Flynn).
For more see avalonwaterways.co.uk.
Your guide to Royal Caribbean cruises: What you need to know about the cruise line
Why you should cruise the Arabian Gulf – discover Dubai, Abu Dhabi & Qatar with MSC Cruises
Journey across Fiji, Tokyo, Alaska & more with Oceania Cruises’ stunning Grand Voyages
Explore the wild Northeast and Northwest Passages with Seabourn Expeditions
Why you should embark on a world cruise for the adventure of a lifetime
Safaris, wine tours & striking fjords: Discover Australia & New Zealand with Holland America Line
Packing for an around the world cruise? Here’s what you need to know
Above and beyond: Best expedition cruises offering incredible journeys to the ends of the earth
Celebrity Cruises new ship Celebrity Beyond - what you can expect onboard
Win a 7-night Avalon Waterways Christmas cruise for two on the Rhine worth £5,824
Gone Girl!
- 7 nights, departs on the 15 Sept 2022
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon View
- Budapest, Visegrád, Vienna, + 5 more
A Taste of the Danube (Westbound)
- 3 nights, departs on the 29 Sept 2022
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon View
- Budapest, Bratislava, Melk, + 1 more
Danube Dreams for Wine Lovers (Westbound)
- 7 nights, departs on the 24 Oct 2023
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon View
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 5 more
Active & Discovery on the Danube (Westbound)
- 7 nights, departs on the 23 Jun 2022
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon View
- Budapest, Visegrád, Vienna, + 5 more
Active & Discovery on the Danube (Eastbound)
- 7 nights, departs on the 22 Sept 2022
- Avalon Waterways, Avalon View
- Deggendorf, Linz, Linz, + 5 more