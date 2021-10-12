Credit: Shutterstock

Baltic cruise and travel tips Baltic Sea cruise holidays are a popular cruising option for travellers thanks to such gems as Riga and Vilnius. Here are the top tips you need from packing to which cruise line is best.

Baltic cruises are offered by a number of major cruise lines, visiting such Northern European highlights as Copenhagen, St. Petersburg and Helsinki, not to mention taking in the gorgeous scenery of the region. If you're interested in cruising the Baltic Sea, check out our top tips on what to pack for a Baltic cruise, what to wear on a Baltic cruise, what currency to take on a Baltic cruise and which cruise line is best for Baltic cruises.

What to pack for Baltic cruise in September The Baltics are cooler in September - the average temperature in Estonia in September, for instance, is 12°C and the weather can be unpredictable, but it's a good time of year to escape the crowds. Include the following in your packing list: Comfortable walking shoes

An umbrella

Sunscreen

Sunglasses

Camera

Binoculars

Water bottle

Waterproof jacket

Clothing layers - READ MORE: What to pack for a cruise holiday - eight top tips - Michelle Lupino, Head of Destination Management at Ambassador Cruise Line told World of Cruising: "The weather in the Baltics in September can often be unpredictable, with an average high temperature of around 16’c. "It’s always advisable to pack for all potential weather conditions including wind, rain and even glorious sunshine! On that basis pack layers of clothing and a waterproof jacket. "Some sites or venues may have strict dress codes, such as shoulders and knees covered in some places of worship, no sandals etc. It’s worth researching your destination prior to arrival to ensure you’re prepared."

Baltic cruise: "It’s always advisable to pack for all potential weather conditions". Credit: Shutterstock

What to wear on a Baltic cruise in June As for the best time to do a Baltic cruise, June is one of the warmer months in the Baltics and is still not packed with summer holiday tourists. Take some light clothing if the weather is favourable but do still pack layers in case it takes a turn. A rain poncho might come in handy. No matter what the time of year, don't forget your glad rags if you're cruising with a line that offers fancier evenings. "Whilst on board there will be ample opportunity to dress up in the evenings if you wish, so consider taking suitable outfits for these occasions," said Michelle. "Cocktail dresses for ladies for example and black-tie for the gentlemen." - READ MORE: Northern Europe travel guide from the Baltics to the Fjords - where is best for you? - What currency to take on a Baltic cruise Euros, Danish Kroner and Swedish Kroner. Most places will accept credit and debit cards unless it’s a small, family-run outlet that will often prefer cash.

Baltic cruise: June is one of the warmer months in the Baltics and is still not packed with summer holiday tourists. Credit: Shutterstock