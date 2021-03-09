Be the First to Sail on the Biggest Square-Rigged Ship in the World
New Luxury Cruise operator Tradewind Voyages' brand new ship Golden Horizon makes her inaugural voyage on 22 June 2021 from Portsmouth and you can join this landmark sailing from only £849 per person
Setting sail from historic Portsmouth aboard the brand new Golden Horizon you will evoke memories of yesteryear with the sails full setting course on this Inaugural Voyage. Your 6-night voyage will take you to Weymouth, Falmouth, Fowey, Dartmouth and Poole before you return to Portsmouth. In this area famed for its maritime history, you'll also be able to enjoy The Eden Project and the Lost Gardens of Heligan from the yachting port of Fowey.
Your ship, Golden Horizon, is the world's largest square-rigged sailing ship. She is a replica of the 1913 sailing vessel France II and sure to evoke an atmosphere of yesteryear and turn heads everywhere she goes. Carrying only 272 passengers and well served by 159 crew you can be confident of exceptional service and quality on board. With a range of cabins including sumptuous suites you can choose the style of accommodation for you.
Be the first to sail on this superb ship
Golden Horizon's Dress Rehearsal Voyage
Enjoy six nights onboard Golden Horizon in June 2021 sailing from Portsmouth.
- Itinerary: Portsmouth, Weymouth, Falmouth, Fowey, Dartmouth, Poole, Portsmouth (all UK)
- Date: 22 June 2021
- Prices from: £849 per person
- Price includes: Full board and all meals, On-Board entertainment, Wi-Fi onboard, All Gratuities and Service Charges, Use of the Gym, Marina, Soft Drinks, Selected beer and wines with lunch and dinner in the main restaurant.
Read more about Tradewind Voyages below
Your booking partner, Luxury Cruise & More
Luxury Cruise & More is a brand new agency specialising in first-class service and expertise in booking luxury cruises. The team is CLIA qualified and able to offer exacting standards and recommendation when it comes to booking cruises.
You can read more about Luxury Cruise & More HERE.
