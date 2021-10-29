Top 10 destinations for 2022 from Norway to Mauritius and how to cruise there
Best holiday destinations in the world have been revealed this week. From the Baltics to the South Pacific, where should you take a cruise in 2022?
Lonely Planet this week announced its Best in Travel 2022, highlighting the top 10 countries to visit next year.
Among these amazing destinations are a number of popular cruise locations - perfect for those struggling with where to sail in 2022.
Lonely Planet’s annual Best in Travel list starts with nominations from Lonely Planet’s vast community of staff, writers, bloggers, publishing partners and more. The nominations are then whittled down by a panel of travel experts to just 10 countries.
Each is chosen for its topicality, unique experiences, ‘wow’ factor and its ongoing commitment to sustainable tourism practices.
So, which country came out top in the latest list? In first place was the Cook Islands.
The island country is one of the world’s smallest, remote and proudly independent nations and scooped the top spot "thanks to its innovative strategies for pushing forward environmental initiatives in the South Pacific," said Lonely Planet.
Top 10 destinations for 2022 from Norway to Mauritius and how to cruise there
Mediterranean cruise and travel tips: What to pack and where to go
10 amazing cruises to Antarctica - how to pick the best cruise for you
Are all-inclusive cruises worth it? 10 top tips to get the most out of your holiday
7 things to never do on a cruise - and 6 things you must do
Caribbean cruise holidays: 3 of the best ports in the Caribbean
Cruise ship capacity: From P&O Cruises to Marella Cruises, what is guest capacity now?
Qatar holidays: Why you should go to Qatar - what to see, do and eat
Douro river cruise guide: What to see and do on Portugal's famous river
Complete guide to adventure cruises - what to expect, what to pack & where to go
The Cook Islands, spread over 850,000 square miles of the South Pacific Ocean, are a popular cruise destination thanks to calm lagoons perfect for snorkelling, stunning beaches and fascinating Maori culture.
Rarotonga is the point of entry for most visitors - there's only one main road here and just 10,000 residents.
The capital of the island is Avarua, where the cruise tender dock is right in the town centre. Fewer than 6,000 people live here and scooters are the primary mode of transport.
- READ MORE: Cruise lines to keep on your radar for 2022 -
Cruise lines such as Holland America Line, MSC, Silversea, Crystal and Seabourn sail to the Cook Islands.
Top tip: It's worth booking a cruise shore excursion when visiting here as ships are sometimes unable to anchor due to sea conditions and you'll be fully refunded by your cruise line.
The second best dest destination for 2022 was Norway - a classic cruise destination.
Norway claimed the spot "for being a leading light on sustainability, green technology and community culture initiatives, from the cities to the wilderness," said Lonely Planet.
Norway offers some of the most stunning scenery on earth thanks to its vertiginous fjords, dramatic coastline and jaw-dropping ice-blue glaciers.
Cruises tend to visit Oslo, the country’s compact capital before sailing to the fjordland village of Flam. It's hiker's heaven here thanks to towering peaks, narrow valleys and powerful waterfalls.
There' also the famous Flam Railway which climbs more than 900 metres up into the mountains making for one of the world’s truly great rail journeys.
- READ MORE: Northern Europe travel guide - where is best for you? -
Cruise lines including Hurtigruten, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, MSC, P&O Cruises and Cunard sail to Norway.
The third best destination for next year is Mauritius, an East African volcanic island situated in the Indian Ocean east of Madagascar known for its reefs, beaches and lagoons.
Cruises stop at island capital Port Louis, named after a former French emperor, and a major point of passage for ships sailing around the Cape of Good Hope.
Here travellers can stroll along the Caudan Waterfront or Jardins de las Campagnie, the city park. Discover more about Port Louis’ colonial past on Place D’Armes, where the statue of Bertrand François Mahé, the count of La Bourdonnais and a former governor of the island, stand proud.
Nature-lovers should take a submarine excursion which takes guests to a depth of around 30m for amazing views of colourful sea-life. Alternatively head to the resort of Grand Bay, on the shores of a lagoon, for relaxation and retail therapy.
Cruise lines that sail to Mauritius include Princess Cruises, NCL, MSC, Silversea and Cunard.
The fourth best country for 2022, according to Lonely Planet is Belize. The Central American nation is located at the base of the Yucatan Peninsula.
It boasts dense rainforest home to a wide range of tropical wildlife, ranging from jaguars and toucans to macaws and howler monkeys.
- READ MORE: Your essential post-Covid guide to Caribbean cruising -
Belize also boasts the world's second-largest barrier reef where you can find some of the best diving on the planet.
History lovers will enjoy the Mayan ruins which are scattered among the rainforest. The largest and most famous is the 1,200-year-old Mayan temple complex of Xunantunich - you have to take a trip across a small river on a floating bridge to get there.
Cruises here stop at Belize City. Top tip: don't forget to buy some woven baskets as a souvenir and tuck into a traditional Belizean lunch of beans and rice, cooked in coconut milk and served with fried chicken and a dash of the local hot sauce.
Cruise lines that head to Belize include Marella Cruises, Princess Cruises, Carnival, Celebrity Cruises and Royal Caribbean.
Slovenia came in fifth place. The mountainous country in Central Europe is known for its ski resorts and lakes - Lake Bled is one of the most picturesque spots in Europe thanks to its Alpine backdrop and lone island topped with a charming church belfry - all overlooked by Bled Castle.
Meanwhile, capital Ljubljana boasts elegant baroque architecture, the picturesque Triple Bridge and a quaint Old Town.
Cruises opt at the port of Koper which is a popular starting point for excursions to Ljubljana and inland Slovenia.
Marella Cruises, Celebrity Cruises, Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises and Viking are among the cruise lines that sail here.
Completing the top 10 were Anguilla, Oman, Nepal, Malawi and Egypt.
- READ MORE: Viking cruise line EVP on best cruises for 2022 -
Top 10 countries to visit in 2022
1. Cook Islands
2. Norway
3. Mauritius
4. Belize
5. Slovenia
6. Anguilla
7. Oman
8. Nepal
9. Malawi
10. Egypt
Top 10 destinations for 2022 from Norway to Mauritius and how to cruise there
Holland America Line's Rotterdam: What's it like inside? We go onboard to find out
Israel to welcome vaccinated tourists - top 5 activities to do as cruise hotspot opens up
Holidays: ALL counties removed from red list as Panama and Dominican Republic go 'green'
MSC Cruises announces MSC Seaview will sail South Caribbean as itineraries changes
Mediterranean cruise and travel tips: What to pack and where to go
Viking cruise line EVP on best cruises for 2022 and what to expect from 'the biggest year yet'
10 amazing cruises to Antarctica - how to pick the best cruise for you
Are all-inclusive cruises worth it? 10 top tips to get the most out of your holiday
USA cruise rules extended by CDC until 2022 as 'the pandemic isn't over'
50-Day Tales Of The South Pacific
- 50 nights, departs on the 28 Sept 2022
- Holland America Line, Zuiderdam
- Vancouver, British Columbia, San Francisco, California, San Diego, California, + 24 more
Northern Lights and Fjords Expedition
- 14 nights, departs on the 01 Dec 2021
- Hurtigruten Expeditions, MS Maud
- Dover, Stavanger, Ålesund, + 11 more
South Africa,India & Beyond
- 28 nights, departs on the 28 Feb 2022
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Mariner
- Cape Town, Mossel Bay, , + 26 more
11-Day Panama Canal Round-trip Miami: Mexico, Costa Rica & Belize
- 11 nights, departs on the 03 Jan 2022
- Norwegian Cruise Line, Norwegian Pearl
- Miami, Florida, Cartagena, Gatun Lake, + 6 more
Empires of the Mediterranean
- 9 nights, departs on the 19 Mar 2022
- Viking Ocean Cruises, Viking Sky
- Piraeus, Piraeus, Santorini, + 7 more