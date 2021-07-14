Credit: HAL/P&O Cruises/NCL/

Champagne! Fromage! Best French restaurants on cruise ships in honour of Bastille Day Cruise ships are home to an incredible array of restaurants but as France celebrates Bastille Day we look at the very best French eateries at sea.

French food brings to mind creamy, oozing camembert; pillowy, moreish pain au chocolats, tangy, garlicky mussels and oh SO much more. Today we celebrate all things French as France revels in its annual national holiday, Bastille Day. So, for cruise lovers who fancy feasting on coq au vin, soufflés and baguettes, these are the best French restaurants to be found at sea. From P&O Cruises and Royal Caribbean to Princess Cruises and Disney - this is what you need to eat, I mean, know.

Celebrity Cruises - Murano Murano on Celebrity Cruises serves up classic French dishes—with a contemporary twist. You can even see some signature dishes prepared tableside while you watch. We like the look of the Creamy Maine Lobster Bisque, the Potato-Laced French Turbot and Grand Marnier Soufflé. Silversea - La Dame La Dame restaurant is on board several of Silversea's ships and features a bespoke menu by the line's top chefs. Quintessentially Parisian, extremely elegant and very refined, meals at La Dame are a fusion of tradition and modernity. Expect crisp white table linens and impeccable white-gloved service. The crispy fried frog’s legs, the Nantucket king sea scallops and salted caramel and white coffee ice cream sound mouthwatering.

P&O Cruises - The Epicurean Guests can enjoy afternoon tea devised by leading French patissier Eric Lanlard on board ships Azura, Britannia, Iona and Ventura. Guests can experience delights including savoury porcini and pancetta éclairs, pistachio petit choux with red berries, marble swirls red velvet cake pops and orange blossom and bee pollen scones. Princess Cruises - Bistro Sur La Mer Michelin Star chef Emmanuel Renaut created this French spot. Savour the results of masterful cooking techniques, combined with well-balanced flavours and classic French ingredients in beloved dishes such as Filet de boeuf poelé (beef filet mignon), and Quenelles de vivaneau et St. Jacques (Red snapper and scallop mousseline) accented with tender morsels of lobster. Personal touches include Paté en croute named after Emmanuel's grandmother, Marie-Isabelle Macquet, featuring home-style paté in savoury dough with red cabbage-blueberry mousseline. Princess passengers can enjoy pairings from an all-French wine list, with selections from the best wine and Champagne producing regions of France including superb Bordeaux options. - READ MORE: Princess Cruises' themed cruise for foodies -

Oceania - Jacques Dining in Jacques is an immersive culinary experience, bringing the best flavours of France to whatever destination you are in the world. Starters include traditional baked escargots with Burgundy garlic butter and molten goat cheese soufflé with heritage tomato sauce. As for mains, fish lovers will lust over the mouth-watering sea bass en croute and Maine lobster which is baked in its shell to encapsulate and intensify the depth of flavour. The star of the show in Jacques, however, is the sizzling rotisserie on display - here you can choose your meat then classic French sauce for it to be prepared especially for you. For dessert, there's a cheese trolley of the finest French cheeses and traditional French treats such as Charlotte Cécile cake, mille feuille, choux a la creme and Jacques' favourite, tarte aux pommes à la frangipane. The restaurant is on Majestic Princess, Sky Princess, Enchanted Princess. - READ MORE: Meat-lovers' heaven at Oceania Cuises' classic steakhouse - Royal Caribbean - La Patisserie Guests can sample delicious French-inspired pastries in paradise and enjoy the aroma of macarons, rich chocolate and warm, buttery pastries which will transport them to the winding backstreets of Paris, all while sipping on La Patisserie’s excellent selection of coffees. La Patisserie is available exclusively on all Royal Caribbean Quantum Class ships, including Anthem of the Seas.

Disney - Remy Dinner at Remy starts with a signature chilled Taittinger Champagne cocktail made tableside, followed by eight to nine small courses complemented by a stellar wine list. Polished touches include a tableside trolley for serving international cheeses and decanting stations for wines. Guests may order from two tastings menus that include wine pairings or order a la carte from the menu. Menu highlights include smoked buffalo with jicama, hearts of palm and Minus 8 wine vinaigrette; scallops with black olives and cooked and raw fennel; Kurobuta pork tenderloin and belly with corn ragout; wild turbot with lemon-capers and spinach, and porcini mushroom soup with wild mushroom bread pudding. Desserts range from choux pastry with praline cream to a wild strawberry sorbet with a crystallised mango chip. Remy can be found on Disney Fantasy and Disney Dream. Holland America Line - Rudi Sodamin's Sel De Mer At this intimate seafood brasserie, classic French dishes are reimagined with contemporary flair. Feast on such delicacies as Dover sole meunière with shaved pink Himalayan sea salt, oysters on the half shell, and salt-crust baked branzino. Conclude your dinner with a classic dessert and fine French cheeses. Rudi's Sel De Mer is available on Koningsdam and Nieuw Statendam.

Regent Seven Seas Cruises - Chartreuse Restaurant Chartreuse treats guests to a succulent dinner with a menu that features modern French dishes. We like the look of the hand-cut black Angus beef tartare, the Black Foot chicken breast with morel and aged Comte cheese crust, the roast rack of lamb and the classic creme brûlée - not to mention the gorgeous array of French wines and digestifs. This Parisian fine dining experience is found onboard the Seven Seas Splendor, Seven Seas Explorer, Seven Seas Mariner and Seven Seas Voyager. Norwegian Cruise Line - Le Bistro Speciality restaurant Le Bistro promises an upscale dining experience with crisp white linens, an intimate atmosphere and attentive service. It serves up plates of rich French cuisine, such as bouillabaisse and côte de boeuf while its wine selection lets you choose the aromas and flavours that you love or even discover a new favourite vintage. Le Bistro dining can be enjoyed on Norwegian Breakaway, Norwegian Bliss, Norwegian Dawn, Norwegian Epic, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Getaway, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Jewel, Norwegian Joy, Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Sky, Norwegian Spirit, Norwegian Star and Norwegian Sun.

