Credit: Shutterstock

Six of the best Mediterranean cruises in 2021 and 2022 Mediterranean cruises are hugely popular with Britons and the good news is they are finally back in business for UK cruises as travel restrictions relax.

Mediterranean cruise holidays are operated by countless cruise lines - but which are the best itineraries to sail away on? From P&O Cruises to Princess Cruises, World of Cruising has round up six of the top Med cruises in both 2021 and 2022. 1. Autumn in the Med Summer is the most popular season, but autumn is wonderful in the Med, with fewer crowds and a warm (but not stifling) climate. P&O offers the option to relax and unwind or go off and explore, visiting vibrant cities or the quiet countryside. P&O Cruises 13-night ‘Mediterranean’ cruise aboard Britannia, round trip from Southampton via Cádiz, Barcelona, Toulon, Livorno, Cartagena and Gibraltar, departing 9 October 2021, from £899. - READ MORE: Inside P&O Cruises ship Britannia -

2. Small but mighty On a smaller cruise ship, you can visit and experience lesser-known ports. Variety Cruises’ voyage sails into the islands of Delos – mythological birthplace of Apollo – and Paros, home to pristine beaches. Variety Cruises 7-night ‘Jewels of the Cyclades’ cruise aboard Galileo, round trip from Athens via Polýaigos, Santorini, Antiparos, Delos and Kythnos, departing 10 September 2021. - READ MORE: Guide to the best Greek islands - 3. Mediterranean feast Foodies will relish Princess Cruises’ culinary voyage in the Adriatic. Guests will arrive in Athens to explore the original Olympic stadium, then sail to the black-sand beaches of Santorini before feasting on the gastronomic delights of Italy. Princess Cruises 7-night ‘Mediterranean & Adriatic’ cruise aboard Regal Princess, from Athens to Barcelona via Santorini, Kotor, Sicily and Naples, departing 9 April 2022, from £949. 4. Ready for your close-up Why not focus on just a couple of places – but in serious depth – on your next Med cruise? Celebrity offers total immersion in Spain and Portugal, including key ports Barcelona, Valencia and Lisbon. Celebrity Cruises’ 10-night ‘Best of Spain & Portugal Cruise’ aboard Celebrity Infinity, from Barcelona to Lisbon via Valencia, Málaga, Gibraltar, Seville and Porto, departing 9 September 2021, from £1,349.

Celebrity Cruises’ 10-night ‘Best of Spain & Portugal Cruise’ visits Barcelona. Credit: Shutterstock

5. Greece is the word Soak up the magic of the Greek islands on this idyllic voyage with Celestyal Cruises. Sailing from Athens, you’ll see Kusadasi, Rhodes, Crete, Santorini, Milos and Mykonos in the perfect week-long island-hopping experience. Celestyal Cruises 7-night ‘Idyllic Aegean’ cruise aboard Celestyal Experience, round trip from Athens via Kusadasi, Rhodes, Crete, Santorini, Milos and Mykonos, departing 2 October 2021, from £979. - READ MORE: Pick the best Greek islands for you - 6. Hidden treasures From amphitheatres to preserved relics, Croatia can certainly give Rome and Athens a run for their money when it comes to ancient sites. Join Unforgettable Croatia on its cultural cruise of the Dalmatian Coast, which is steeped in history and culture. Unforgettable Croatia 7-night ‘Signature Dubrovnik to Split Cruise’, departing 25 June 2022, from £1,395.