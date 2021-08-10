Six of the best Mediterranean cruises in 2021 and 2022
Mediterranean cruises are hugely popular with Britons and the good news is they are finally back in business for UK cruises as travel restrictions relax.
Mediterranean cruise holidays are operated by countless cruise lines - but which are the best itineraries to sail away on?
From P&O Cruises to Princess Cruises, World of Cruising has round up six of the top Med cruises in both 2021 and 2022.
1. Autumn in the Med
Summer is the most popular season, but autumn is wonderful in the Med, with fewer crowds and a warm (but not stifling) climate. P&O offers the option to relax and unwind or go off and explore, visiting vibrant cities or the quiet countryside.
P&O Cruises 13-night ‘Mediterranean’ cruise aboard Britannia, round trip from Southampton via Cádiz, Barcelona, Toulon, Livorno, Cartagena and Gibraltar, departing 9 October 2021, from £899.
- READ MORE: Inside P&O Cruises ship Britannia -
Six of the best Mediterranean cruises in 2021 and 2022
Seabourn holds launch ceremony for new expedition ship Seabourn Venture
Most popular cruises for 2021 from P&O Cruises to Princess Cruises
Virgin Voyages makes maiden voyage - what's onboard cruise ship Scarlet Lady?
Top 10 reasons to choose Holland America Line for a Caribbean cruise
Sicilian market delicacies & champagne in the Caribbean Sea - Seabourn's luxury winter cruises
Tall ships in the Med to luxury trains in the Rockies - inside Riviera Travel’s ocean cruises
USA, Australia, New Zealand and far beyond – Fred. Olsen’s World Cruise 2024
Japan cruises: Why Holland America Line is best for a 2022 Japanese getaway
Caribbean cruise: Mayan ruins, rainforests & wildlife - Fred. Olsen goes beyond sun, sea & sand
2. Small but mighty
On a smaller cruise ship, you can visit and experience lesser-known ports. Variety Cruises’ voyage sails into the islands of Delos – mythological birthplace of Apollo – and Paros, home to pristine beaches.
Variety Cruises 7-night ‘Jewels of the Cyclades’ cruise aboard Galileo, round trip from Athens via Polýaigos, Santorini, Antiparos, Delos and Kythnos, departing 10 September 2021.
- READ MORE: Guide to the best Greek islands -
3. Mediterranean feast
Foodies will relish Princess Cruises’ culinary voyage in the Adriatic. Guests will arrive in Athens to explore the original Olympic stadium, then sail to the black-sand beaches of Santorini before feasting on the gastronomic delights of Italy.
Princess Cruises 7-night ‘Mediterranean & Adriatic’ cruise aboard Regal Princess, from Athens to Barcelona via Santorini, Kotor, Sicily and Naples, departing 9 April 2022, from £949.
4. Ready for your close-up
Why not focus on just a couple of places – but in serious depth – on your next Med cruise? Celebrity offers total immersion in Spain and Portugal, including key ports Barcelona, Valencia and Lisbon.
Celebrity Cruises’ 10-night ‘Best of Spain & Portugal Cruise’ aboard Celebrity Infinity, from Barcelona to Lisbon via Valencia, Málaga, Gibraltar, Seville and Porto, departing 9 September 2021, from £1,349.
5. Greece is the word
Soak up the magic of the Greek islands on this idyllic voyage with Celestyal Cruises. Sailing from Athens, you’ll see Kusadasi, Rhodes, Crete, Santorini, Milos and Mykonos in the perfect week-long island-hopping experience.
Celestyal Cruises 7-night ‘Idyllic Aegean’ cruise aboard Celestyal Experience, round trip from Athens via Kusadasi, Rhodes, Crete, Santorini, Milos and Mykonos, departing 2 October 2021, from £979.
- READ MORE: Pick the best Greek islands for you -
6. Hidden treasures
From amphitheatres to preserved relics, Croatia can certainly give Rome and Athens a run for their money when it comes to ancient sites. Join Unforgettable Croatia on its cultural cruise of the Dalmatian Coast, which is steeped in history and culture.
Unforgettable Croatia 7-night ‘Signature Dubrovnik to Split Cruise’, departing 25 June 2022, from £1,395.
UK and Ireland
The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…Read more
Northern Europe
When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…Read more
Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…Read more
Eastern Mediterranean
There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…Read more
Africa
Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…Read more
Caribbean
From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…Read more
Alaska
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
Far East
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
North America and Canada
There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…Read more
Antarctica
The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…Read more
107-Day World Cruise - Roundtrip Brisbane
- 107 nights, departs on the 20 May 2022
- Princess Cruises, Coral Princess
- Brisbane, Queensland, Komodo Island, Singapore, + 47 more
Canary Islands
- 14 nights, departs on the 13 Jan 2023
- P&O Cruises, Azura
- Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Funchal, Madeira, + 8 more
Italian Wine & Turkish Delight
- 10 nights, departs on the 20 Oct 2023
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Splendor
- Venice, Ancona, Dubrovnik, + 8 more
Italy, France, Spain, Tunisia
- 7 nights, departs on the 10 Apr 2022
- MSC Cruises, MSC Fantasia
- Genoa, Marseille, Barcelona, + 4 more
Western Europe from London (Dover), England
- 12 nights, departs on the 31 Jul 2022
- Carnival Cruise Lines, Carnival Pride
- Dover, La Coruña, Porto, + 7 more