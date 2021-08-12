Six of the best Rhine cruises for spring and summer 2022

Rhine river cruises are hugely popular among British cruising fans but how do you know which one to choose?

River cruises come with all manner of perks, from guaranteed views to ports-of-call aplenty.

The Rhine river is a wonderful destination of choice for a river cruise - expect castles, vineyards, delicious food and more.

These are six of the very best for Spring and Summer 2022.

1. Short and sweet

Here’s a quick and easy cruise that offers the perfect introduction to this fabulous part of the world. It’s only four days long but you’ll see many of the amazing castles and beautiful timber-framed buildings that line the river, as well as enjoying all the fun of life aboard A-Rosa’s Flora.

A-Rosa 4-night ‘Rhine Mini Cruise: Main & Lorelei’ cruise aboard A-Rosa Flora, round trip from Cologne via Mainz, Frankfurt and Koblenz, departing 9 March 2022, from £386.