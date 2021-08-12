Six of the best Rhine cruises for spring and summer 2022
Rhine river cruises are hugely popular among British cruising fans but how do you know which one to choose?
River cruises come with all manner of perks, from guaranteed views to ports-of-call aplenty.
The Rhine river is a wonderful destination of choice for a river cruise - expect castles, vineyards, delicious food and more.
These are six of the very best for Spring and Summer 2022.
1. Short and sweet
Here’s a quick and easy cruise that offers the perfect introduction to this fabulous part of the world. It’s only four days long but you’ll see many of the amazing castles and beautiful timber-framed buildings that line the river, as well as enjoying all the fun of life aboard A-Rosa’s Flora.
A-Rosa 4-night ‘Rhine Mini Cruise: Main & Lorelei’ cruise aboard A-Rosa Flora, round trip from Cologne via Mainz, Frankfurt and Koblenz, departing 9 March 2022, from £386.
Six of the best Rhine cruises for spring and summer 2022
Why should you choose a river cruise over an ocean cruise? We ask the experts
Jane McDonald 'causes a stir' with ship deck antics 'I'll try anything once'
Plan for the Perfect Christmas Cruise this Year with Riviera Travel
Grape Expectations: A Post-Lockdown Bordeaux River Cruise with CroisiEurope
Return to the Rivers: The River Cruises to Look Forward to in 2021
A River Runs Through It: The Ultimate Guide to Global River Cruising in 2021
Join Aled Jones MBE On An Incredible APT Rhine River Cruise In 2021
Six Of The Best 2021 European River Cruises From £357
Champagne & Castles: A Magnificent River Cruise Through Europe
2. Lure of the Lorelei
Discover Germany’s historic beauty on this all-inclusive six-nighter – a feast of enchanting castles and historic towns with a visit to the rock where the legendary Lorelei once lured sailors to their doom.
CroisiEurope 6-night ‘The Romantic Rhine Valley and the Rock of the Lorelei’ cruise aboard MS Gérard Schmitter, round trip from Strasbourg via Koblenz and Rudesheim, departing 16 May 2022, from £955.
- READ MORE: Riviera Travel offers £100 off holidays as river cruises resume -
3. Wine and dine
South Germany is wine country, and you’ll get plenty of tasting opportunities on this dedicated oenophiles’ cruise as you glide your way towards the Swiss border. Great local food and a warm welcome also await you aboard your ship, AmaSiena.
AmaWaterways 7-night ‘Captivating Rhine’ cruise aboard AmaSiena, from Amsterdam to Basel via Cologne, Rudesheim, Strasbourg and Breisach, departing 31 March 2022, from £2,546.
4. Cool castles
Make it a summer to remember with this fantastic seven-night cruise from Basel to Amsterdam. You’ll get to see all the great castles of the Rhine, as well as exploring the Black Forest and scenic Lake Titisee.
Saga 7-night ‘Castles and Vineyards of the Rhine’ cruise aboard Spirit of the Rhine, from Basel to Amsterdam via Strasbourg, Rudesheim and Cologne, departing 28 June 2022, from £2,089 including flights.
- READ MORE: Advantages of a river cruise according to the experts -
5. Travel in style
This is your chance to cruise the loveliest stretches of this great river aboard one of Uniworld’s famously opulent ‘Super Ships’. Along the way, you’ll get to enjoy the glories of Strasbourg and Cologne, plus the mighty Speyer Cathedral and the lovely towns of Boppard and Rudesheim.
Uniworld 7-night ‘Castles Along the Rhine' cruise aboard SS Antoinette, from Basel to Amsterdam via Cologne, departing 27 March 2022, from £2,249 including flights.
6. New heights
There’s so much to see on this elegant river voyage – not least the views from the top of Cologne cathedral and the Koblenz cable car. You’ll also visit beautiful Breisach, Mannheim and Rudesheim, making no end of treasured memories to bring home.
TUI 7-night ‘Rhine Explorer 2’ cruise aboard TUI Isla, from Basel to Amsterdam via Mannheim, Koblenz and Cologne, departing 1 April 2022, from £1,180 including flights.
Warnemünde
It may not have quite the same wow-factor as the likes of fellow Baltic cities St Petersburg, Riga…Read more
Kiel
The coastal city on Germany’s Baltic coast is rich in maritime history, with its own dedicated…Read more
Hamburg
You wouldn’t think that Hamburg was Germany’s second-largest city behind Berlin – as it hardly…Read more
Rhine Metropolises
- 5 nights, departs on the 30 Oct 2021
- A-ROSA, A-ROSA AQUA
- Cologne, Antwerp, Antwerp, + 3 more
Enchanting Rhine
- 7 nights, departs on the 20 Oct 2022
- AmaWaterways, AmaSiena
- Basel, Breisach, Strasbourg, + 8 more
Captivating Rhine
- 7 nights, departs on the 18 Apr 2023
- AmaWaterways, AmaCerto
- Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Cologne, + 6 more
Castles along the Rhine
- 7 nights, departs on the 20 Mar 2022
- UNIWORLD Boutique River Cruises, S.S. Antoinette
- Amsterdam, Cologne, Koblenz, + 5 more
Romantic Rhine
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 Mar 2023
- Crystal Cruises, Crystal Debussy
- Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Cologne, + 6 more