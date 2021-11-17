Credit: Shutterstock

Black Friday cruise deals: Complete list of holiday offers for 2021 Black Friday cruise deals are finally here - with some cruise lines revealing their money-saving offers in advance of the big annual sales day.

Black Friday cruise deals are a fabulous way to bag bargain cruises and save some money. Gone are the days when savings were only unveiled on the day itself (this year on November 26) - and some cruise lines have shared their top offers in advance. Others, while not unveiling official Black Friday offers, do still have some great deals on offer which are still worth snapping up. This is our complete 2021 guide to all the top deals up for grabs from the major cruise lines.

Related articles

Norwegian Cruise Line NCL has released its “Greatest Deal Ever” starting November 16, 2021. Along with the 35 percent discount off all cruises, travellers looking for the best value at sea can also receive all packages including Open Bar, Speciality Dining, Shore Excursion Credit and Wi-Fi from just £99pp. The “Greatest Deal Ever” is available on all departures, all itineraries and all published voyage dates from 2021 through to the recently released itineraries through Summer 2024. Cruisers will be able to experience NCL's successful Breakaway Plus Class ships with Norwegian Encore, Bliss, Joy and Escape or its newest vessel, Norwegian Prima sailing summer 2022. - READ MORE: Which cruise lines require a Covid vaccine? - Celestyal Cruises Celestyal Cruises' Black Friday deal features up to 40 percent discount, free child places and no single supplement and is currently running until November 20. The offer is valid on select 2022 all-inclusive cruises. Cruises start from as little as £279 per person, based on double occupancy. Reduced rates are also available for third and fourth adult guests. All cruises include the Celestyal All-Inclusive Experience with unlimited classic drinks, locally-inspired cuisine on-board, entertainment, select shore excursions, port, service charges and gratuities. Among the 46 sailings included in the “Black Friday” campaign is the three-night “Iconic Aegean” which costs from just £279 per person based on double occupancy. This sailing begins in Athens (Lavrion) and calls in Mykonos, Patmos, Heraklion (Crete), Santorini and Kusadasi.

Norwegian Cruise Line is offering 35 percent discount off all cruises. Credit: NCL

Virgin Voyages While not an official Black Friday deal, Virgin Voyages is offering savings of up to 20 percent off - and guests can receive a $100 (£74) Bar Tab Bonus (when purchasing a $300 (£223) Bar Tab). Onboard Scarlet Lady, Sea Terraces start at $1,520 (£1,131) per cabin while on new ships Valiant Lady, Sea Terraces start at $1,400 (£1,042) per cabin (taxes & fees not included and based on double occupancy). The offers are in place from now until November 19 for holidays between December 1, 2021 - March 27, 2022, for Scarlet Lady and March 18, 2022 - May 22, 2022, for Valiant Lady (with the exception of Valiant Lady's March 21 sailing and any full-ship accommodation voyages). - READ MORE: Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady cabins: What is accommodation like? - Crystal Cruises Crystal is also not unveiling Black Friday specific deals but has offers currently available. These include: Luxury Bermuda Escapes Oceanview staterooms from just £1,712 per person,

Including Book Now Savings of £385 per guest.

$125 (£93) in As You Wish Shipboard Credit

Either Double Crystal Society savings for our past guests, or savings of 2.5 percent for any New to Crystal guest

Low solo fares from just 125 percent supplement Free Charter air for Crystal Endeavor’s Inaugural Antarctica season (Nov 21- Mar 22)

Suite fares from just £7,211 per person

Including Book Now Savings of up to £6,665 per guest

Return Charter air between Miami and Ushuaia to join the ship

One night pre-cruise hotel stay in Ushuaia

One night post-cruise hotel stay in Miami

$1,000 (£744) in As You Wish Shipboard Credit

Virgin Voyages is offering savings of up to 20 percent off. Credit: Virgin Voyages

Riviera Travel Similarly, Riviera Travel has not announced official Black Friday deals. However, passengers can now cave up to £200pp on selected 2022 Spring River Cruise departures. The popular brand has also just added additional Sole Occupancy cabins with no single supplement (including Middle & Upper Deck) to a wide range of April 2022 River Cruise departures which single travellers can make the most of. - READ MORE: Riviera Travel reveals 2023 European river cruise programme - Amadeus River Cruises Amadeus River Cruises is offering buy one get one half price on all 2021 winter sailings in its Black Friday deal.



This offer is available to book between November 22-29 2021.



An example cruise is AMADEUS's Seven-day Magic of Advent on the Danube between Nuremburg and Vienna departing November 28 and December 10. Cruise-only prices from £915 for the first guest and just £457 for the second guest sharing the cabin.



Another is the eight-day New Year’s Eve on the Rhine round trip from Cologne departing December 28. Cruise-only prices from £1,265 for the first guest and just £632 for the second guest sharing the cabin. Holland America Line Holidaymakers can cook select cruises or cruisetours through 2023 from November 23-30 and enjoy Holland America Line's best amenities, plus crew appreciation and a reduced £99 deposit per person. The limited-time package includes: shore excursion(s), drink package, speciality dining, wi-fi, crew appreciation and £99pp deposit.

Holland America Line passengers can enjoy a reduced £99 deposit per person. Credit: HAL

Seabourn Seabourn fans can make the most of the line's, wait for it, Black Friday Sail, active November 16-30. Enjoy up to £1,000 off per person on Veranda and Ocean View Suites and up to $1,000 (£744) Shipboard credit per suite on select voyages through Summer 2022. Valid on select 2021 and 2022 sailings in Oceanview and Veranda Suite categories only. - READ MORE: The ultimate luxury cruise guide - Saga Saga does not have official Black Friday deals but the cruise line does have current offers. These include: Under the Glow of the Northern Lights Get £850 per person off this 17-night cruise, with prices now starting from £3,524 per person, down from £4,199 per person. Departing on Saga’s brand-new ship, ‘Spirit of Adventure’ from February 5, 2022 guests will experience the Northern Lights and visit Bergen, Tromsø, Honningsvåg, Alta and more. Excursions include dog and reindeer sledding, driving along the beautiful Atlantic Ocean Road, skiing lessons and the option to spend a night at the famous ice hotel. Classic Canaries Saga is offering a new low price of £2,904 pp (down from £3,111) on this 15-night cruise on its brand-new ship, ‘Spirit of Adventure’. Departing on January 5, 2022 the ship will visit La Palma, Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria, Madeira, Lisbon, La Coruña and Leixoes.