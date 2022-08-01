Menu

Book a December cruise with Marella Cruises and banish those winter blues Three incredible Marella Cruises to beat the blues.

It might be scorchio outside right now but December – a time when many of us feel a bit bleugh between the cold, the dark, and for some, Christmas – is only four short months away. Gulp.



When the nights start drawing in, the temperature drops and summer feels like a distant memory, Marella Cruises – a trusted line that has over two decades of sailing under their belt – has a whole host of fabulous December departures offering the perfect escape from chilly climes and a welcome dose of Vitamin D.



From winter sun escapes in the Canary Islands to long-haul getaways in the Caribbean and Central America, Marella’s selection of incredible cruises will help stave off those winter blues for just a little longer.



To give you a helping hand, we've hand-picked three of the best winter-sun cruises to book right now.



Tropical Delights followed by Paradise Islands cruise

Fly from Manchester to Bridgetown, Barbados’ bustling capital, where you will be transferred to the port to board Marella Explorer 2 for a fabulous 14-night cruise around the Caribbean – because, after all, it would be a shame to fold yourself into a plane for the best part of 10 hours and not experience all of its charms.



Highlights include the sunny island of Curacao with its delightful Dutch colonial architecture and unspoilt beaches, Grenada aka the Caribbean’s Spice Island, mountainous St Lucia, and St Kitts which is fittingly shaped like a tropical fish. Whoever said less is more, had obviously never been on a cruise to the Caribbean.



Marella Cruises’ seven-night Tropical Delights cruise aboard Marella Explora 2 departs on December 11, 2022. Following the Tropical Delights itinerary, Marella Explora 2 sets sail from Bridgetown on a seven-night Paradise Islands voyage calling at St John’s (Antigua), Basseterre (St Kitts) Philipsburg (St Maarten), and Road Town (BVI).



Exotic Explorer followed by Flavours of the Caribbean

If colourful colonial towns, Mayan ruins, and rainforests lined with hummingbirds, spot toucans, and sleepy sloths floats your boat, a December cruise onboard Marella Discovery 2 around Central America – a region that has yet to be fully discovered by British travellers – could make a refreshing change from overcooked Brussel sprouts and the Queen’s speech.



Marella Cruises’ seven-night Exotic Explorer cruise departs Montego Bay, Jamaica’s lively second city, and calls at the Honduran island of Roatan, with its rich history of British and Spanish colonisation, Santo Tomas De Castilla in Guatemala – the gateway to Quirigua, a small, yet significant Maya archaeological zone – bite-size Belize City (the jumping off point for the laidback Cayes or trips to the Altun Ha Mayan ruins) and Mexico’s Costa Maya, home to the Chacchoben Mayan Ruins.



After exploring Central America, stay on board Marella Discovery 2 for a Flavours of the Caribbean cruise. Standout ports of call include Georgetown, Cayman’s Disney-esque (all the buildings have been painted in pretty pastel colours) capital, and Havana – Cuba's salsa-loving, colourful capital.



Flying out from London Gatwick, Marella Cruises’ seven-night Exotic Explorer voyage departs Montego Bay on December 6, 2022, and is followed by a seven-night Flavours of the Caribbean cruise, both on-board Marella Discovery 2.

