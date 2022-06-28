Break out the blue suede shoes on a cruise to Elvis's homeland
Three of the best cruises for Elvis Presley fans.
Get all “shook up” and celebrate the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic with a cruise to Memphis – the former home of the King of Rock n' Roll.
Australian filmmaker Baz Luhrmann’s latest film was released on June 24, and stars (and we mean stars) Austin Butler as Elvis.
The story tackles the singer’s rise to stardom and the volatile relationship he has with his manager Colonel Tom Parker, played here by Tom Hanks.
Luhrmann’s Elvis brings this beloved idol back into our lives and returns his music to our ears – if you haven’t yet seen the film (and you really should), expect to be able to “shake, rattle and roll" your way through legendary songs such as Suspicious Minds and Hound Dog.
Want to dive even deeper into Elvis’s world? Embark on a cruise to some of the King’s haunts. Here’s how…
Roll along the lower Mississippi a la Huckleberry Finn onboard American Heritage for a more intimate river cruise, whose highlights include a candlelight ghost tour in small-town Natchez and Houmas House – a must-see plantation in Louisiana.
The standout is a trip to Memphis – there’s no getting away from the fact that Elvis Presley’s story is intimately bound to this city that’s located on the fertile banks of the Mississippi River. Explore the streets where the aspiring musician grew up before ending up at Graceland, Elvis’ Memphis mansion which he purchased when he was just 22 for US$100,000.
American Cruise Line’s eight-day voyage aboard American Heritage departs Memphis on March 4, 2023, and costs from £4,505pp. (americancruiselines.com).
American Queen Voyages
Shake things up on-board American Queen Voyages’ ‘A Taste of the True South’ sailing.
Your nine-day trip along the Lower Mississippi includes a visit to Nottoway Plantation, aka the largest antebellum plantation house in the South, and Vicksburg – a city arguably best known for the part it played in the American Civil War.
The river cruise ends on a high note with a visit to Graceland where passengers can enjoy commentary courtesy of Lisa Marie Presley (Elvis’ only child) as they stroll around the Memphis home of the King.
American Queen Voyages’ nine-day ‘A Taste of the True South’ cruise departs New Orleans on February 12, 2023, and costs from £3,495pp. (aqvoyages.com).
Viking Cruises
Viking Mississippi, Viking’s latest ship, is set to follow in the King’s footsteps this holiday season. On an eight-night cruise, passengers will be able to gain exclusive access to Graceland and enjoy an unforgettable evening at Elvis’s iconic mansion admiring the living room’s 15-foot couch, famed Jungle Room, and paisley-covered Pool Room.
Other ports of call on Viking’s Mississippi Holiday Season itinerary include Vicksburg, Natchez, Baton Rouge, and New Orleans – with its fine food, friendly locals, and fabulous live music.
Three hundred and eight-six spots are available on this brand new, state-of-the-art ship specifically designed for a luxuriously comfortable river ride. Join the journey, and your inner music lover will certainly say: “Thank you very much.”
An eight-night cruise aboard Viking’s new ship, Mississippi Viking, departs from New Orleans on December 24, 2022, and costs from £4,390pp including flights. (www.viking.com).
