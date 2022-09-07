Menu

Bring your family on a cruise and create long-lasting memories. Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Cruise.co.uk

Bring the whole crew with you next summer Need a family-fun cruise? Here’s our pick of the cruise lines guaranteed to keep toddlers’ tears and parental stress at bay in 2023.

Some travellers dread the thought of bringing their troublesome teens and terrible twos on a holiday, but a cruise with the right line can really work some magic and paint some big smiles on everyone’s face.



You’ve just got to find the right one.



Buuuut… you probably don’t have the time to as you’re compiling the rest of your son's floordrobe before doing the ironing and then picking up your daughter from a last-minute party. We know, it’s a juggling act, right?



Fortunately, help is at hand. Our friends at cruise.co.uk have rounded up the best cruise lines for families so that you can all head off on the holiday you deserve.



From no-fly family cruises from Southampton to roundtrips in the stunning Mediterranean, have a quick read over what these four family-fun cruise lines have to offer onboard and ashore…

Set sail from Southampton and you can swerve any airport stress. Credit: Shutterstock

P&O Cruises

Owing to budget-friendly kids fares and onboard drinks to dreamy destinations such as the lovable Canaries and iconic Amsterdam, to the lesser-visited Norwegian fjords, P&O Cruises has always been a classic household-friendly go-to for many.



With their family cruises from Southampton, you can sail the seas in peace with an ice-cold drink in hand as the young minds embrace their wild side in the splash-zone pools and specialised kids clubs with separated age group activities.



Children off for the summer holidays? You can also immerse them in the Mediterranean’s vibrant culture with a week or two round-trip from Valletta’s historically rich Maltese capital.

Explore Rome and its famous Colosseum with Princess Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Princess Cruises

There are plenty of Princess family cruises from Southampton in 2023 venturing to the same great destinations as P&O, plus getaways closer to home such as the British Isles – perfect for the bubba’s first holiday.



Invited cousins of cousins? Sit down to a wholesome onboard meal to catch up with the family, and follow into the evening with a cosy movie night under the stars in the open-air cinema.



If you’re up for the challenge and fancy something further afield, try one of Princess' 2023 cruises to the Med taking in iconic cities such as Rome, Barcelona, and Athens.

Royal Caribbean

With just as much to do onboard for the little ones as for the wise and experienced, Royal Caribbean is a tip-top family cruise line with spacious ships that will appeal to all generations – from grandparents at one end of the age spectrum to their grandchildren at the other.



Plus, despite what their name suggests, Royal Caribbean doesn't just sail to exotic Caribbean treasures: you can skip all the airport queues and baggage restrictions with a no-fly cruise from Southampton – a fantastic way to kick off the kids’ 2023.



So, enjoy an unforgettable Canary Island hopping adventure with mysterious volcanic lands and black sand beaches, or journey around children-friendly tourist hotspots of Western Europe.



Prefer the sound of a short break? Hop on a mini cruise itinerary from the Royal Caribbean’s Mediterranean cruises in 2023. That way, when you’re en route to the underground tunnels of Italy during the early morning or late evening, there’s an onboard kids club and childcare service available so you can take a moment to chillax.

Swarovski staircases abound on an MSC Cruises' ship.

MSC Cruises

Dance classes. Sports tournaments. Laid-back free-time fun. If you’re on the hunt for a cruise line that caters marvellously to all youngsters, this is just some of what’s in store on an MSC cruise. You, of course, can join in but we’re sure you’d much rather enjoy the evening live shows with a chat and a complimentary drink or two in hand – all on offer too.



Bag one of these 2023 sailings from Southampton before September 30, 2023, for a cruise to remember regardless of your age. Sail in the coming easter holidays for springtime blossom scenery in the Netherlands, or book your spot on a winter voyage to a string of quaint Norwegian towns.



Similar to Royal Caribbean Cruises, there are also a whopping 15 ships waiting to be explored in the Med with their 2023 fly cruises boasting stunning mini roundtrips from must-see port cities such as Barcelona, Rome, Venice, and Athens.



With so many incredible experiences and onboard family perks and entertainment anticipating your and your family's arrival, booking early is your best bet. That way, you can secure the finest family-sized cabins at a terrific deal. So what are you waiting for? For more info or to book any of the above cruises, visit www.cruise.co.uk or call Cruise.co.uk on 0343 249 6349.