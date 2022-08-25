Recipe: Caprese tart straight from Oceania Cruises kitchen
A true taste of summer, Oceania Cruises' fresh Caprese tart recipe will please the whole family.
Caprese tart recipe
Ingredients
- Two or three large tomatoes
- One pre-made puff pastry sheet, trimmed square (about 25cm)
- One large egg, lightly beaten
- 60g Parmesan cheese, cut into small half-moon slices
- Sea salt and black pepper
- Two tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil
- Four to six fresh, finely sliced leaves of basil
Method
1. Slice the tomatoes about half a centimetre thick, blotting up excess moisture with a paper towel.
2. Preheat the oven to 200C and line a shallow tray with baking parchment.
3. Lay the pastry sheet on the baking tray and lightly score a 2cm border all around.
4. Fold the pastry edges inwards at the scored line, making sure the corners are neatly tucked.
5. Prick the bottom of the tart with a fork, then brush all over with egg.
6. Sprinkle the Parmesan evenly over the bottom of the tart, then add alternate layers of tomato and mozzarella in a pattern of your choice.
7. Season with a sprinkle of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.
8. Drizzle half the olive oil over the top and place the tart in the oven for 10-12 minutes.
9. Remove from the oven, allow to cool a little, then top with the basil and drizzle with more olive oil.
10. Serve and enjoy!
