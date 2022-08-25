Recipe: Caprese tart straight from Oceania Cruises kitchen

A true taste of summer, Oceania Cruises' fresh Caprese tart recipe will please the whole family.

Journey across Fiji, Tokyo, Alaska & more with Oceania Cruises’ stunning Grand Voyages

Oceania Cruises announces its biggest ever itinerary launch for 2024

Explore a new side to the Mediterranean this summer with immersive excursions

Sneak peek at two of the most luxurious cruise ships at sea in 2022 and 2023

Recipe: How to make classic French crêpes at home

Get a taste of Oceania's sensational global cuisine with a gourmet recipe

Enter foodie heaven with a range of delicious culinary tours

Enjoy new and unexpected tours in the Caribbean with Oceania Cruises - from visiting honeybees to milking goats

The best cruises to South Africa

Explore the world with Oceania Cruises

Method

1. Slice the tomatoes about half a centimetre thick, blotting up excess moisture with a paper towel.

2. Preheat the oven to 200C and line a shallow tray with baking parchment.

- READ MORE: How to make classic French crêpes at home -

3. Lay the pastry sheet on the baking tray and lightly score a 2cm border all around.

4. Fold the pastry edges inwards at the scored line, making sure the corners are neatly tucked.

5. Prick the bottom of the tart with a fork, then brush all over with egg.