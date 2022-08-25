Search for your ideal Cruise
Cruise news / Recipe: Caprese tart straight from Oceania Cruises kitchen
Credit: Shutterstock
Recipe: Caprese tart straight from Oceania Cruises kitchen

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

A true taste of summer, Oceania Cruises' fresh Caprese tart recipe will please the whole family.

Caprese tart recipe

Ingredients

  • Two or three large tomatoes
  • One pre-made puff pastry sheet, trimmed square (about 25cm)
  • One large egg, lightly beaten
  • 60g Parmesan cheese, cut into small half-moon slices
  • Sea salt and black pepper
  • Two tablespoons of extra-virgin olive oil
  • Four to six fresh, finely sliced leaves of basil
Method

1. Slice the tomatoes about half a centimetre thick, blotting up excess moisture with a paper towel.

2. Preheat the oven to 200C and line a shallow tray with baking parchment.

- READ MORE: How to make classic French crêpes at home -

3. Lay the pastry sheet on the baking tray and lightly score a 2cm border all around.

4. Fold the pastry edges inwards at the scored line, making sure the corners are neatly tucked.

5. Prick the bottom of the tart with a fork, then brush all over with egg.

Score a 2cm border around the puff pastry sheet. Credit: Shutterstock

6. Sprinkle the Parmesan evenly over the bottom of the tart, then add alternate layers of tomato and mozzarella in a pattern of your choice.

7. Season with a sprinkle of sea salt and freshly ground black pepper.

- READ MORE: Discover the best culinary tours with Oceania -

8. Drizzle half the olive oil over the top and place the tart in the oven for 10-12 minutes.

9. Remove from the oven, allow to cool a little, then top with the basil and drizzle with more olive oil.

10. Serve and enjoy!

Discover more recipes from cruise lines

