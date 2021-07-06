Holidays: Most popular cruise destinations in the world revealed
Cruise holidays can whisk travellers to all four corners of the globe but there's no denying some destinations are more popular than others.
New research has revealed where in the world British holidaymakers most love to cruise.
Number one most loved holiday destination was the Caribbean, a survey showed.
Antigua, Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago are all Caribbean islands UK tourists are eager to head off to as soon as travel restrictions permit.
And, with the announcement yesterday that double jabbed travellers are exempt from quarantining upon return from an amber list country, lying on a sun-drenched beach with a piña colada in hand, could be right around the corner for some.
Four in ten (42 percent) respondents said they wanted to cruise to the Caribbean, in the survey carried out by cruise specialist cruise.co.uk
The second most popular cruise destination was revealed to be Alaska.
The US state boasts awe-inspiring scenery, wildlife and national parks, so it's little wonder 30 percent of those surveyed were eager to visit.
Cruises to Alaska offer a unique vantage point as they sail past its epic glacier backdrop.
A swathe of cruise companies have since announced their return to Alaska cruising after the US opened up tourism to the region.
Silversea, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises and Carnival Cruise Line and among cruise lines sailing to Alaska this summer.
- READ MORE: Find out about Alaska cruises 2021 -
Third most popular for a cruise holiday getaway was northern Europe.
The northern lights are clearly on the bucket list for many Britons - 29 percent of travellers would love to see the amazing sight via cruise ship and explore Scandinavia.
Completing the top five destinations were South America and Australia.
Tony Andrews, deputy managing director of cruise.co.uk, said: “With its crystal-clear blue seas, sunny skies and friendly welcome, it’s easy to see why cruise guests are longing to set sail for the Caribbean.
"As international travel starts to make a return, it’s clear UK guests will be making the most of everything the islands have to offer."
Norway
Norway has long been a favourite destination for cruisers. This beautiful country offers an…Read more
Caribbean
From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…Read more
Alaska
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
