Carnival Cruise Line cancels cruises

Carnival has cancelled cruises until July 30 - with a few exceptions - amid ongoing Covid restrictions.

Carnival Cruise Line axed the sailings as "many questions... remain unanswered" while the cruise line attempts to meet CDC (The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) "guidelines."

Customers of the US company were notified today of the cancellations.

Guests whose cruises are cancelled are eligible for a future cruise credit (FCC) and onboard credit (OBC) or a full refund.

Last week, Carnival notified cruisers that Carnival Splendor’s pause out of Sydney was extended for another month, with sailings cancelled from August 19 to September 17.