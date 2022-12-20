Menu

Sponsored by Marella Cruises

Cast off for the USA Get your summer 2023 sorted with a Marella cruise to the USA. Take a bite out of the Big Apple, explore the Everglades and fill your Facebook feed with Miami photos.

The land of hopes and dreams is waiting for you this summer, and there’s so much to explore, from the orange glow of Miami Beach to the fascinating history of the deep south and pacey excitement of the north-east.



And there’s no better way to visit America than onboard Marella Discovery, which will be spending summer 2023 on the other side of the Atlantic, absorbing the freedom-loving spirit of America.



With Port Canaveral as her homeport, Marella Discovery will be venturing around the American coastline from the world’s cruise capital: Miami.



More ships call the Sunshine State city home than any other port on the planet, and that makes it an ideal base with plenty of options to tag on a few extra days on land either side of your cruise.



Thankfully, Marella Cruises’ parent company, TUI, is the perfect partner for a land-and-sea combo, with industry-leading connections and knowledge.

Marella Discovery is the sixth ship to join Marella's fleet. Credit: TUI

Which America will you visit?

If you’re eyeing up a blissful balance of American excitement with remote beach paradise, Marella’s Sunshine State and Sands voyage will tick all your boxes. Visiting the golden sands of Amber Cove in the Dominican Republic and letting lose on the beach in Turks and Caicos Islands are the ideal counterparts to the bright-light razzle dazzle of Key West and Miami. Plus, with two days at sea you’ll have plenty of time to make the most out of the gorgeous Marella Discovery too.



Alternatively, why not check out three Floridian Favourites with a little added Bahamian beauty for good measure? Departing from Cape Canaveral, you’ll check out Fort Lauderdale, which is a top spot for indulging in Miami’s millionaire lifestyle.



After nipping across to Freeport, Bahamas, for the day (America has a law that all international ships have to leave the country at least once within a cruise), you’ll have a blast in Tampa for not one, but two full days in port.



If you’re tempted to hang out with Mickey and Friends or the Universal characters in Orlando, then this is your moment – and Marella’s park transfers make the whole process a doddle.



Miami Nights.

Marella’s American Dream itinerary checks in to Charleston, South Carolina, for a fascinating foray into the social history of the slave trade in America. Discover the stories of plantations and the American Civil War right in the places it happened, and then live it up in the heights of New York City, for a taste of the Empire State over two days, before sailing back south to Port Canaveral.



Or, if you’re like us and always want your cruise to last even longer, Marella’s two double-length voyages allow you to get deeper under the skin of this “awesome” (please read in your best US accent) continent.



East Coast Adventure is a 14-night round-trip exploring East Cost highlights as far north as Nova Scotia, Canada. Throw into the mix stops in Rhode Island, Maine and Massachusetts and you’ve got an incredible cruise in the bag.



And if New Orleans has been waiting on your bucket list for a while, enjoy two full days in America’s jazz music capital before soaking up the sun with some local rum in the Dominican Republic and Barbados, on Marella’s Stateside Discovery voyage. (And take advantage of the one-way trip by adding on a post-cruise land stay in Barbados for a few days before flying home… we would!)

No surprises with all-inclusive

As with all Marella Cruises, you’ll be sailing with compete peace of mind, thanks to the innovative all-inclusive package. Not only are all meals included in your cruise fare, so too are crew tips, which means that you really do know how much your cruise costs before you set sail.



Marella Discovery also features spectacular entertainment, making every evening one to remember, and the ship’s Broadway Show Lounge is the perfect onboard accompaniment for a cruise to the land of Broadway and Hollywood.