Credit: Visit Cayman Islands

Cayman Islands: What to do eat & drink in Caribbean hotspot plus top activities The Cayman Islands are a beautiful Caribbean destination popular for cruise holidays. The islands have now opened their doors to more visitors as it welcomes vaccinated travellers. So, what can you do there?

Cayman Islands holidays just got more exciting and accessible! On November 20 the islands moved to phase four of their reopening plans so vaccinated travellers who are securely verified can now enter without having to quarantine. The Cayman Islands have so much to offer holidaymakers with three islands boasting deep-sea fishing, snorkelling, scuba diving, incredible beaches and outstanding food. The hotspot has even been dubbed ‘Culinary Capital of the Caribbean’ as it is home to extraordinary chefs creating even more amazing food. This is what you need to know about visiting the islands.

Related articles

What to eat and drink in the Cayman Islands The food in the Cayman Islands makes the trip worth it with a plethora of dining options from ‘farm-to-table and ocean-to-table focused restaurants. There is an abundance of fresh fish and seafood on the island and Caymanian cuisine is centred around produced sourced locally. - READ MORE: 6 of the best New Year cruises for 2021/2022 - To try some of the island’s best local fried snapper and mahi-mahi head to Grape Tree Café near Bodden Town. If you are looking for more of a fine dining option, you must try Blue by famous chef Eric Ripert at Grand Cayman’s Ritz-Carlton. For a more intimate and educational dining experience, up to ten foodies at a time can pull up a chair at the Chef’s Counter at Avecita within the Kimpton Seafire resort.

Cayman Islands: The food in the Caymans makes the trip worth it with a plethora of dining options. Credit: Visit Cayman Islands

If on your trip you are looking for a more authentic island experience, there are many local spots you can hit. In Camana Bay, there is Jessie’s Juice Bar Café, which offers tropical fruit concoctions. - READ MORE: Azamara announces 155-night world cruise 2024 - Known to the locals as Cayman’s secret pleasure, The Brassiere is a prime example of a ‘farm-to-table’ dining experience with a passionate culinary team that focuses on serving its guests the best. If you are a vegetarian or vegan, no need to fret, there are several options for you. VIVO Alternative Restaurant in West Bay offers sustainable cuisine made with organic local products, catering to vegetarian, vegan, gluten-free and dairy-free lifestyles.

Cayman Islands: Swim with stingrays in Stingray City’s calm waters. Credit: Visit Cayman Islands

What activities to do in Cayman Islands? The Cayman Islands offers a multitude of fun ways to spend your time while on holiday. Guests of the island can swim with sea turtles so you can get up close and personal with a turtle friend. If you are into being one with the sea life, you can tropical fish at the Cayman Turtle Centre or swim with stingrays in Stingray City’s calm waters. - READ MORE: Top tips for taking a family cruise holiday - and surviving - Should you prefer to spend time on land, hit the green at the North Sound Club to play the only 18-hole championship golf course on the Cayman Islands. Ready to explore the beautiful beaches of the Cayman Islands? Stroll along the Seven Mile Beach (which is actually five-and-a-half miles) which is full of restaurants, bars and upmarket resorts. This beach was named one of the world’s Ultimate Beaches by Caribbean Travel + Life.

Seven Mile Beach is full of restaurants, bars and upmarket resorts. Credit: Visit Cayman Islands

What cruise lines go to Cayman Islands? The Caribbean is one of the world’s most popular cruising destinations with its stunning views and incredible culture. - READ MORE: Your essential post-Covid guide to Caribbean cruising - There is a plethora of cruise lines that set sail towards the islands on multiple different itineraries. Cruise lines including MSC, Royal Caribbean International, Norwegian Cruise Line, Princess Cruises and Celebrity Cruises all sail to the Caymans.