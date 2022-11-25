Menu

Celebrate in style with Oceania Cruises 2023 looks set to be a big year for Oceania Cruises as it celebrates its 20th anniversary and the launch of new ship Vista – so expect lots of fun onboard alongside the world’s finest cuisine at sea.

Let’s give a big cheer to luxury cruise line Oceania Cruises which will be celebrating its 20th Anniversary in 2023. The popular line, known for its stylish, small luxury ships, is also busy gearing up for the May launch of its eagerly awaited beautiful new vessel Vista.



The launch of sleek and luxurious 1,200-passenger Vista heralds an evolution of this boutique cruise line which is renowned for offering cruise travellers the finest cuisine at sea.



Lucky guests who travel on Vista – and her sister vessel which is due to launch in 2025 – will enjoy a ship that boasts only outside staterooms, an impressive crew to guest ratio, 12 outstanding culinary venues, including four new eateries.



The menu at Ember will focus on "inventive American creations". Credit: Oceania Cruises

We’re looking forward to sampling the two new signature restaurants, Ember, which will focus on classic American dishes including Maryland crab cakes and braised short ribs; and Aquamar Kitchen, serving delicious healthy fare including organic power bowls and super-food smoothies. Also new on Vista is a bakery, where you can enjoy freshly-baked rolls, croissants and cakes all day long.



It’s not just the onboard cuisine that’s set to make Vista a hit, the ship is also offering cruise fans some amazing itineraries around the world. We particularly like the look of the ship’s 11-day ‘New York to Montreal’ cruise, which includes visits to Boston and Quebec City. Departing New York on 18 September 2023, prices start at £5,779 per person (including flights).

Bernard Carter, Oceania Cruises’ managing director EMEA, said: “The entire Oceania family is so excited as we prepare to welcome Vista to join the fleet. She will be our first new ship in more than 10 years, and we have got a full calendar of celebrations planned next year.



“Vista heralds the future for Oceania Cruises. With the most spacious standard staterooms at sea at more than 290 square feet, plus new concierge level veranda staterooms for solo traveller, eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues, and decadent Owner’s Suites, and top-of-ship library which will be styled exclusively in Ralph Lauren Home, she is the definition of home-from-home luxury.”



Tempted by what’s on offer on new ship Vista? Then explore some great trips for 2023 and 2024 at oceaniacruises.com.

Breakfast at Waves Grill includes cold-pressed raw juices and superfood smoothies. Credit: Oceania Cruises

