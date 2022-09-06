Menu

Credit: Getty Images Sponsored by Riviera Travel

Celebrate the festivities on a river cruise this Christmas Change up this year’s tradition and explore the glowing winter markets along Europe’s enchanting waterways with Riviera Travel…

Let’s face it: the past few festive seasons have been a missed opportunity but, now that the world is open and ready to fully explore again, you can make up for it and pack that extra winter cheer into your holidays with Riviera Travel’s Christmas cruises. With charming markets in full swing and winter taking a hold of the countryside landscapes, it’s time to take advantage of some magically cheap deals this December. Here are three festive Riviera Travel itineraries sure to spark up the jolly season..

Celebrate Christmas admidst the grand imperial cities of the magnificent Danube. Credit: Riviera Travel

Christmas on the Danube

It’s not all just gingerbread houses and decorative baubles. An immersive Christmas on the Danube cruise takes you through imperial cities along Europe’s second longest river – giving you a unique merry getaway to remember. Departing from Budapest on December 22, 2022, aboard MS William Wordsworth, this delightful eight-day cruise encompasses the elegant palaces and bustling lit-up squares of Austrian and Slovakian gems such as Salzburg, Linz, Bratislava, and Vienna.



You’ll also have the opportunity to drift into Esztergom’s pop-up market and enjoy spiced aromas wafting from warming mulled wines as you browse local hand-crafted trinkets.



Plus, we all know there’s nothing better than reversing roles by sitting back and letting someone else run about like a headless turkey on the big day. Instead, let Riviera Travel handle the party planning while you enjoy the warmth and laughter of fellow passengers as you dig into a fancy onboard festive feast.



Seeing as it’s the time of giving, Riviera Travel’s generosity has included a live classical quartet recital to sway to and a Hungarian Christmas folklore show. Oh, and forget budgeting – you’ve done enough of that with the family’s presents.



In its place, take advantage of included return flights, onboard meals, and welcome drinks – all of which are included in the price (from £2,089 per person).

Ring in the New Year on the Rhine with Riviera Travel. Credit: Riviera Travel

Most recent articles

New Year on the Rhine

Start the new year in style with Riviera Travel’s six-day New Year on the Rhine itinerary.



Departing on December 28, 2022 (and with prices from just £1,749 per person), you’ll get to leave the skyline spires of Cologne and venture past mysterious winter castles resting along the River Rhine. Drift past snow-dusted vineyards, through the unmissable Rhine Gorge, and into Rüdesheim for a market tour and a festive folklore show.



Then indulge in a few celebratory drinks during your next stop in Germany’s apple wine and cider city along the dreamy Main River in Frankfurt. Tis the season, after all.



Before floating back into Cologne’s colourful old town, you’ll spend the build-up to New Year’s Eve in picturesque Koblenz – famed for its cobbled lanes and quaint market stalls.



From your private balcony, lap-up warm glowing reflections from the water of restored shop front windows as you settle in for an overnight mooring here.



Wondering where the party’s at? We all know you can’t enter the new year without a countdown to midnight and some good old tunes. So get ready for live musical performances to dance the night away in the Oscar Wilde lounge.



There’s nothing like a big hearty, celebratory New Year’s dinner either. To this end, Riviera Travel is serving up a suitably festive menu: expect all the trimmings plus complimentary New Year’s Eve drinks and moreish canapés.



Craving some stollen, lebkuchen and gluhwein? Look no further than a Christmas market. Credit: Shutterstock

Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide markets

Witness the dramatic scenery of the Rhine Gorge in all its winter glory on this New Year’s celebratory cruise departing historic Cologne.



Riviera Travel’s five-day Enchanting Rhine and Yuletide Markets mini cruise is the ultimate short getaway, leaving you with enough memories for a lifetime from a string of stunning German towns and cities packed with holiday spirit and bucket-list attractions.



German delicacies. Handcrafted artworks. Vintage glassware. Boho homeware. Festive wax candles. Handmade chocolates. The list goes on…



With traditional Yuletide markets in Bonn, Koblenz, Rüdesheim, and Frankfurt, there’s no better time to dig up Germany’s rich culture than at this time of year as you discover age-old family recipes and hobbies from local vendors.



With your very own river-view balcony cabin, luxury onboard meals and snowy winter visits, what’s not to love? All from just £889 per person.



With Riviera Travel you will be staying in a floating, luxury boutique hotel. Credit: Riviera Travel

Bottom line

If you fancy feeling as though you’ve been pulled from the pages of a fairy-tale picture book this December, a festive cruise onboard one of Riviera Travel’s five-star ships is the answer.



The holidays are a precious time of year that should be spent doing special things, so treat yourself and sip on a few hot spiced wines and venture through the unforgettable merry markets along Europe’s waterways this yuletide.



You’re sure to be left with some wonderful memories: a gift that just keeps on giving…