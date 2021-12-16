Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises looks beyond for 2022 - what to expect from newest ship Celebrity Cruises will unveil newest cruise ship Celebrity Beyond next year. We checked out its exclusive celebrity collaborations to exciting new itineraries.

Celebrity Cruises is looking to make an even bigger splash next year following on from its successful luxurious staycations at sea cruises around the UK. New ship Celebrity Beyond will set sail in April 2022, led by Captain Kate McCue, and they have a series of exciting new itineraries for the new year too. Welcome to Celebrity Beyond Making her maiden voyage on April 27, 2022, from Southampton, Celebrity Beyond promises to be Celebrity Cruises’ most exciting ship yet. Onboard guests will enjoy culinary excellence at Le Voyage, Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud’s first restaurant at sea, sip craft cocktails at the new World Class Bar, curated by drinks experts Diageo, and relax at the cantilevered float pools on the Rooftop Garden or the highly-anticipated redesigned Sunset Bar that offers perfect panoramic views at the aft of the ship. The Rooftop Garden and Resort Deck have also been redesigned in luxurious style by renowned designer Kelly Hoppen CBE.

The launch of Le Voyage sees two Michelin-starred chef Daniel Boulud expand his role as Celebrity Cruises’ Global Culinary Ambassador. Travel is the inspiration for his innovative dishes with globally-inspired flavours infused into his menus, transporting guests to the places that influenced each dish. The restaurant’s design and ambience is just as important as the cuisine and guests will be delighted with the soft tones and inviting glow they’ll find at Le Voyage. - READ MORE: Book cruises for 2022 now amid 'unprecedented demand' - Designed by the team responsible for the Jules Verne restaurant in the Eiffel Tower, Le Voyage will be bold and exciting with a dedicated entrance and exit creating a one-of-a-kind culinary experience. And as a final touch, guests receive a farewell gift at the end of their experience. Adding to the new food and beverage experiences on board, a new partnership with drinks experts Diageo at the World Class Bar will give guests the chance to have expertly mixed drinks on order, whilst Celebrity Cruises’ signature spaces including Cyprus Restaurant, the Rooftop Garden’s Rooftop Grill, Cafe al Bacio and Mast Bar will be expanded with new designs and menus. Celebrity Beyond will be the third ship in the line’s luxurious Edge Series. At 17 decks high, she will be 69 metres longer than her sister ships Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex, making her the largest ship in the Celebrity fleet.

As well as offering 15 restaurants, five cafés and 12 bars and lounges, guests can enjoy spectacular accommodation from modern two-storey villas with plunge pools to staterooms with infinite verandas, and a redesigned Grand Plaza that spans three decks, creating a dramatic social area on the ship. Following her maiden voyage around Western Europe, Celebrity Beyond will offer a variety of Mediterranean journeys including nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October. She will then head to the Caribbean. - READ MORE: Incredible dining experiences on new ship Celebrity Beyond - The Goop factor Celebrity Cruises rethinks wellness at sea with Celebrity Beyond. New to the ship are AquaClass SkySuites, an immersive living experience that helps guests find their centre. From floor-to-ceiling ocean views, private verandas, luxurious bedding and other wellness amenities, Celebrity Beyond has thought of everything to nourish its guests’ mind, body, and spirit on holiday. The ship also sets sail extending Celebrity Cruises’ partnership with actor and entrepreneur Gwyneth Paltrow, serving as the line’s well-being advisor. All Aqua Class guests across the entire Celebrity Cruises fleet (excluding Galapagos sailings) will be treated to onboard wellness offerings, including fitness kits from her modern lifestyle brand goop, aimed at enhancing self-care and collective well-being.

Gwyneth Paltrow and her team at goop have curated an onboard wellness programme and also participate in the line’s exclusive Women in Wellness initiative that features some of the best-respected women in the wellness industry throughout the world. Meet Captain Kate Captain Kate McCue was the first American female cruise ship captain (and still only!). She took the helm of mega-ton cruise ship, Celebrity Edge, and now she’s been given the incredible responsibility as Captain of Celebrity Beyond. - READ MORE: Seven luxury Celebrity Cruise ships will sail Europe in 2023 - Known fondly as ‘Captain Kate’ to her colleagues, guests and social media followers, she is a distinguished role model and spokesperson for Celebrity Cruises, serving in a leadership role in the maritime industry and encouraging young women to pursue their maritime ambitions. ‘To be the ‘take out’ captain for a new vessel is an honour for any captain and it is an absolute dream come true for me,’ she says. When she’s not sailing the world, Captain Kate enjoys land-based adventures with her husband and trusty sidekick, her hairless cat named Bug Naked.

New itineraries for 2022 Celebrity Cruises has an exciting timetable of great new itineraries for 2022. These include more seven-night cruises and overnight stays in selected ports. The line will sail the 2022 European Summer Season with seven of its award-winning ships, including Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge and of course, new ship Celebrity Beyond. They will be joined by Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity and Celebrity Reflection. Together, the ships will explore nearly 100 destinations including Bordeaux in France, Venice in Italy, Lisbon in Portugal and St. Petersburg in Russia. - READ MORE: Where to go and who to cruise with next year - Celebrity Apex will sail to Scandinavia and Russia and the Norwegian Fjords from her homeport in Amsterdam in a first-of-its-kind voyage, allowing guests to experience the scenic beauty of Northern Europe in style. She will also offer Iceland, Ireland and British Isles itineraries, ending the season with special Holy Land sailings roundtrip from Rome. Meanwhile, Celebrity Beyond will make her maiden voyage on 27 April, 2022, departing from Southampton, for a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain. Guests on board all Celebrity Cruises’ ships will get to enjoy free food, drinks, Wi-FI and tips on board the ships in the ‘Always Included’ package. In addition, the line’s ‘Cruise with Confidence’ programme provides flexible cancellations and best price guarantees.

