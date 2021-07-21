Credit: Celebrity Cruises Sponsored by Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises new ship Celebrity Beyond - what you can expect onboard Celebrity Cruises is set to launch brand new cruise ship Celebrity Beyond next year - the popular line's largest ship to date. What can you expect onboard?

Celebrity Cruises has announced its newest Edge Class ship, Celebrity Beyond. The new vessel will debut from Southampton in April 2022 for a Spring to Autumn Season around the Mediterranean. Celebrity guests will discover the wonders of the Mediterranean in luxury onboard Celebrity Beyond, visiting amazing destinations ranging from the captivating Greek Islands and the romantic cities of Florence and Bordeaux to the cultural and historic hubs of Lisbon, Barcelona, and Rome. The ship has a double occupancy of 3,260 and, as Celebrity puts it, boasts more space to love. This is what you can look forward to.

Celebrity Beyond features The length of the ship has been stretched to create more room for outdoor features, including a two-story Sunset Bar designed by world-famous designer Nate Berkus. Catch up with new friends over a cocktail or cosy up with a loved one with a refreshing beer as live pop and folk tunes play at this trendy hotspot. There's also a redesigned Rooftop Garden by the visionary Kelly Hoppen CBE, in collaboration with architect Tom Wright of WKK. Additionally, the vessel will feature the Edge Class series revolutionary landmark the Magic Carpet - the world’s first cantilevered, floating platform that reaches heights of 13 stories above sea level. From here, guests can relax and enjoy gorgeous views, whether it be the sunset over the sea or the approach of a new and exciting port. Oh and there's live music too - the perfect soundtrack to your experience. Celebrity Beyond dining Celebrity Beyond will have an extensive array of award-winning restaurants, bars and lounges so prepare to be transported to new places without even leaving your table as you tuck into mouthwatering dishes. Exclusive to Beyond will be new restaurant, Le Voyage which was created by one of the most renowned chefs in the world, Daniel Boulud. Here, you can savour globally inspired flavours while sommeliers help to pair the perfect wine to accompany every dish you choose. Also onboard are Eden Café, The Spa Café and Juice Bar, market-place inspired Oceanview Café and poolside Mast Grill. So whether you fancy staying healthy or feasting with abandon there's something to sate your appetite.

Celebrity Beyond cabins Celebrity Beyond will help guests feel right at home as they travel the world in elegance and comfort. The ship will offer the widest range of staterooms and suites in the fleet, including Infinite Verandas, two-story Edge Villas, breath-taking Iconic Suites, as well as a new suite type – Aquaclass Sky Suites.

Those travelling alone will be glad to hear Celebrity has doubled in number its Edge Single Staterooms with Infinite Verandas. Celebrity Beyond wellness Celebrity Cruises has expanded its holistic wellness offering onboard Celebrity Beyond. For those hoping to stay fit, there are new onboard wellness programmes covering yoga, meditation, strength and cardio and fitness classes from F45 and Peloton. Celebrity continues their partnership for Beyond with lifestyle brand goop - the brainchild of actress and businesswoman Gwyneth Paltrow, who herself serves as Celebrity’s Well-being Advisor. Paltrow has helped curate exclusive wellness offerings from a signature smoothie to a selection of hand-selected goop products. After an exciting day of exploring a new destination, why not unwind in The Spa? Find bliss easily and enjoy enhanced spa features exclusive to Beyond – including destination-themed treatments. On sea days, stop by the Kelly Hoppen designed barbershop or enjoy innovative in-salon treatments at the Kerastase Institute at sea.

Celebrity Beyond will offer the widest range of staterooms and suites in the fleet. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

The Retreat on Celebrity Beyond The Retreat is a resort-within-a-resort and the ultimate luxury holiday experience boasting stunning suites, private dining, exclusive areas, and enhanced services and amenities. As a guest of the Retreat, you can enjoy a premium drinks package, enhanced wi-fi and tips included. You will also receive a shore excursion credit and additional onboard credit to spend any way you like on Celebrity Beyond. Celebrity enhances The Retreat experience once again on Beyond with a selection of redesigned stunning accommodations. Choose from a two-story Edge Villa with outdoor plunge pools or an Iconic Suite with gorgeous views - not to mention it's the largest Iconic suite in Celebrity's fleet. You will also enjoy a Personal Host, making sure you will never have to lift a finger, along with luxurious amenities such as Frette robes and slippers and a king-sized cashmere mattress designed exclusively for Celebrity.