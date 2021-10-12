Credit: Celebrity Cruises/Shutterstock

Celebrity Cruises Covid restrictions: What rules are onboard? What you can & can't do Celebrity Cruises is a luxury cruise line offering sailings all over the globe but in a post-pandemic world, the brand has introduced a swathe of Covid restrictions.

Celebrity Cruises, just like most other cruise lines, has had to clamp down on health and safety rules in a bid to limit the spread of Covid onboard. There is a range of policies in place to help keep guests and crew healthy and happy. This is everything you need to know about the latest restrictions onboard Celebrity ships, from vaccine requirements to social distancing onboard.

Do you need a Covid vaccine for a Celebrity cruise?

All crew and guests who are eligible to be vaccinated must be fully vaccinated to sail with Celebrity. All doses must be administered at least 14 days before departure. - READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises reveals dining experiences on new ship Celebrity Beyond - Do you need a Covid test for a Celebrity cruise? All vaccinated guests 12 years and older need to take an Antigen or PCR test within two days of embarkation to display upon boarding the ship. You will also need to complete a health questionnaire in advance. Meanwhile, unvaccinated children between the ages of two and eleven years old must bring a negative Antigen or PCR test result conducted within three days of embarkation.

Celebrity Cruises "strongly encourage" passengers to take out fully comprehensive travel insurance. Credit: Shutterstock

Do you need travel insurance for a Celebrity holiday? Celebrity "strongly encourage" passengers to take out fully comprehensive travel insurance for any supplementary costs, per the line's standard booking conditions. - READ MORE: New travel rules - what are they and how do they impact cruise holidays? - Do you need to wear a face mask on Celebrity Cruises? Vaccinated guests don't need to wear a mask inside or outside. Unvaccinated travellers must still wear a face mask inside - although not during dinner or outside. The Celebrity website adds: "Wear an approved form of mask in accordance with instructions and signage... We recommend that you bring with you enough face masks for your cruise and for the journey from home to the ship." However, there will be a face mask in your welcome kit and further masks will be available for purchase.

Celebrity Cruises room service "will be subject to safe distancing rules." Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Do you need to social distance on a Celebrity cruise? Celebrity encourages guests to observe physical distancing rules and room service "will be subject to safe distancing rules." The cruise line adds: "In certain cases, your order may be left outside your stateroom, you will be required to bring it into your stateroom and to leave your tray outside your stateroom for collection. Tray or trolley collections may also be restricted to room cleaning times, according to the ship cleaning schedule which will be advised to you in advance." - READ MORE: How I became a high-flying cruise ship acrobat on Celebrity Cruises - Can I go on shore excursions alone with Celebrity Cruises? All fully vaccinated guests can go ashore independently and take their own excursions. Unvaccinated passengers or families travelling with unvaccinated children may still go ashore but they must be on an excursion provided by Celebrity Cruises. "Our ability to provide shore excursions is heavily dependent on local laws and regulations, therefore our shore excursion policy is subject to change and at short notice," warns Celebrity.

Celebrity Cruises: All fully vaccinated guests can go ashore independently and take their own excursions. Credit: Shutterstock

What can't you do on Celebrity Cruises? On-board shopping or retail facilities "may be restricted or suspended at our sole discretion," says Celebrity. Your preferred dining option may also not be available as "facilities have been configured for your safety and may require adjustment from time to time." Onboard bar and lounge facilities and the sale of alcohol onboard "may be temporarily or permanently restricted or suspended due to health and safety requirements or operational issues." - READ MORE: Royal Caribbean Covid restrictions: What you can and can't do onboard - Private social gatherings in staterooms are banned. Designated smoking areas "are subject to closure and physical distancing requirements." "Special processes" may be introduced in casinos for "health and safety purposes." Guests also may not get their preferred stateroom "due to health and safety requirements."