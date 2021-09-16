Search for your ideal Cruise
Celebrity Cruises offering savings up to £600 on 2022 European sailings
Celebrity main min
Credit: Shutterstock/Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises offering savings up to £600 on 2022 European sailings

Author: Harriet Mallinson

Published on:

Updated on:

Celebrity Cruises has revealed some incredible deals for Europe cruises in 2022, with guests able to save up to a whopping £600.

Celebrity Cruises has unveiled its brand new offers helping save travellers hundreds of pounds on voyages to Italy, France, Greece and beyond.

The savings are available on cruises across Celebrity's newest ships, including Celebrity Beyond which debuts in April 2022.

You have to act quickly though - the offer expires at the end of the month!

Guests who book between now and September 30 onto 2022 European sailings can enjoy a saving of up to £600 per stateroom.

The Celebrity Cruises deal applies to all three of Celebrity Cruises’ ground-breaking Edge Series ships - Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge - which are all sailing the continent next summer.

The offers don't stop there. Holidaymakers booking before November 22 can reach these fascinating corners of Europe for less with exclusive airfare deals from £99 per person across selected sailings.

- READ MORE: What's onboard cruise ship Celebrity Beyond? -

Alternatively, those preferring to travel from the convenience of Southampton, will be able to book a balcony stateroom for the price of an oceanview on Celebrity Silhouette, in another brilliant saving.

Celebrity Beyond, Celebrity Apex, Celebrity Edge along with Celebrity Silhouette, Celebrity Constellation, Celebrity Infinity and Celebrity Reflection will explore nearly 100 awe-inspiring European destinations.

Beyond min
The Celebrity Cruises deal applies to all three of Celebrity Cruises’ ground-breaking Edge Series ships including Celebrity Beyond. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

These include such gems as Bordeaux, Florence, Provence, Istanbul, Lisbon, Reykjavik, Venice, Greek islands and more.

Celebrity Cruises itineraries

Examples of the sailings on offer are as follows:

France and Italy

What: Celebrity Beyond on a nine-night Italian Riviera and France cruise on May 7, 2022.

Where: Departing from Barcelona and sailing to Provence (Marseille), Nice (Villefranche), Santa Margherita, Florence/Pisa (La Spezia), Sicily (Messina), and Naples before finishing in Rome (Civitavecchia).

Price: Travel on Celebrity Cruises’ most extraordinary ship yet, enjoying sunsets in the secluded serenity of a balcony room from £1,899pp.

- READ MORE: Review of Celebrity Cruises ship Celebrity Silhouette -

Norway

What: Celebrity Silhouette on a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise on April 30, 2022.

Where: Departing from the ultimate convenience of Southampton and sailing to Bergen, Olden, Molde and Kristiansand before returning.

Price: Delight in the huge skies and soak in the Northern Lights from the comfort of a balcony room from £899pp.

Norway min
Celebrity Silhouette departs on a seven-night Norwegian Fjords cruise on April 30, 2022. Credit: Shutterstock

Celebrity guests will also benefit from the line's ‘Always Included’ approach which sees Wi-Fi, drinks and tips all factored into the cost.

Celebrity was recently named the fourth-best mega-ship ocean cruise line in the world after Disney Cruise Line, Cunard and Holland America Line.

- READ MORE: Best ocean cruise ships in the world for 2021 revealed -

Magazine Travel & Lesiure announced the results of its 2021 World's Best Awards last week.

The mega-ship category looked at ships that can carry 2,200 passengers or more.

Celebrity Cruises Cruise Ships
A photo of the Celebrity Infinity cruise ship

Celebrity Infinity

324ft / 2046 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Summit cruise ship

Celebrity Summit

294ft / 2158 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Xploration cruise ship

Celebrity Xploration

29.8ft / 16 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Silhouette cruise ship

Celebrity Silhouette

324ft / 2886 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Flora cruise ship

Celebrity Flora

101ft / 100 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Xpedition cruise ship

Celebrity Xpedition

90ft / 100 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Eclipse cruise ship

Celebrity Eclipse

317.3ft / 2850 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Millennium cruise ship

Celebrity Millennium

324ft / 2218 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Solstice cruise ship

Celebrity Solstice

317ft / 2850 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Edge cruise ship

Celebrity Edge

306ft / 2908 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Constellation cruise ship

Celebrity Constellation

294ft / 2038 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Apex cruise ship

Celebrity Apex

306ft / 2918 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Equinox cruise ship

Celebrity Equinox

317ft / 2850 guests
A photo of the Celebrity Reflection cruise ship

Celebrity Reflection

324ft / 3655 guests

Disney was praised for its trips, how well it caters for families and its entertainment.

"We love the live entertainment, the food is always excellent, and we're fans of the cabin sizes and verandas," said one Travel + Leisure reader.

As for best large-ship, Seabourn was named number one for its luxurious offerings and "decadent onboard experience."

- READ MORE: Your ultimate guide to luxury cruising -

Large-ship ocean cruise lines have ships that can carry 600 to 2,199 passengers.

Meanwhile, Windstar Cruises was crowned the best medium ocean cruise line and Quasar Expeditions won best small ocean cruise line.

News

Celebrity Cruises offering savings up to £600 on 2022 European sailings
Traffic light list main min
News

Traffic light system changes predicted as red list to be halved - what it means for cruises
Winter sun main
News

Fred. Olsen cruises: Save up to £400 on winter sun holidays to the Mediterranean
Wondrer of the seas main min
News

Royal Caribbean reveals world's largest ship Wonder of the Seas will come to Europe in 2022
River cruise main min 2
News

Best river cruise lines in the world for 2021 from Viking to Crystal
Saga main min
News

Saga unveils all-inclusive winter sun cruises - save a whopping £750 per person
Cruise main min 1
Advice and recommendation

Cruise myths debunked: Three major mistakes to avoid making when cruising
Best cruise lines main min
News

Best cruise lines in the world for 2021 - from mega-ships to small cruisers
Norwegain main min
News

Norwegian Cruise Line celebrates its return to the Mediterranean
Po rules
News

P&O Cruises Covid restrictions: What rules are onboard? What you can & can't do
