Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Cruises reveals incredible dining experiences on new ship Celebrity Beyond Celebrity Cruises has unveiled how the cruise line will be taking culinary excellence to a new level onboard new ship Celebrity Beyond.

Celebrity Cruises guests will be able to savour food from a Michelin-starred chef while revelling in the interior creations of celebrity designers onboard the exquisite Celebrity Beyond. Indeed the new cruise ship, launching in April 2022 is set to be “without comparison,” according to Celebrity Cruises' Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, the company’s President and CEO. Celebrity Beyond stands at 17 decks high and 21 metres longer than predecessors Celebrity Edge and Celebrity Apex, making her the largest ship in the brand's fleet. And today the line revealed it is partnering up with some very famous names indeed.

World-renowned chef, Daniel Boulud, is creating his first signature restaurant at sea - Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud - for Celebrity Beyond. Travel is the inspiration for dishes here, with globally- inspired flavours infused into menus, transporting guests to the destinations that inspired each dish. It's not just the food that will please. The aesthetic will be intimate and upscale, featuring soft tones, private banquette seating with textured and graphically lit glass flutes that create an inviting warm glow, and a dedicated entrance and exit creating a one-of-a-kind culinary experience, say Celebrity Cruises. What's more, as a final touch, guests receive a farewell gift at the end of their experience.

Celebrity Beyond: Daniel Boulud, is creating his first signature restaurant at sea - Le Voyage by Daniel Boulud. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Le Voyage is just one of 32 food and beverage experiences onboard Celebrity Beyond, including 15 restaurants, five cafés and 12 bars and lounges. “Globally-inspired culinary excellence is at the heart of our offering onboard all Celebrity Cruises ships," said Lisa. "On any holiday, some of your most treasured memories come straight from the dining table you share with friends and family. - READ MORE: 'One of the world's great places' Celebrity Edge to debut Australia in 2023 - "It matters to us that every aspect of our guest’s onboard experience is truly special. We have always put so much attention into our food and drinks, and it has paid off with numerous awards including prestigious recognition from Wine Spectator for setting the standard at sea,” “Now, we have partnered with the most extraordinary talent to put it all ‘on the table’ and create a complete experience without comparison.”

Celebrity Beyond: “Globally-inspired culinary excellence is at the heart of our offering onboard all Celebrity Cruises ships." Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Chef Cornelius Gallagher, Celebrity Cruises Vice President of Food and Beverage and a Michelin-starred chef in his own right, added: “On Celebrity Beyond, alone, we are proud to welcome more than 300 talented chefs from over 30 countries, ensuring we can offer truly global cuisine throughout our stunning collection of new-luxury venues." “Combined with the remarkable talents of Chef Boulud, I know our guests will taste the difference.” - READ MORE: Best winter sun cruise destinations from Dubai & the Canaries to Mexico & the Pacific - The Cyprus Restaurant has also been given a fresh new look. Cyprus is a fleet favourite onboard Celebrity’s Edge Series ships, but visitors on Celebrity Beyond will be greeted by a brand-new heavenly ambience, according to the cruise line. Celebrity says the eatery perfectly combines delicate, airy elements with brilliant gold, sculptural accents, taking inspiration from Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty.

Celebrity Beyond: Sunset Bar is nearly twice as large as previous iterations with unobstructed views. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

The two-storey Sunset Bar also has plenty to shout about onboard Celebrity Beyond. Renowned interior designer Nate Berkus worked with architect Tom Wright of WKK - best-known as the designer of the Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai - on the bar. - READ MORE: Celebrity Cruises offering savings up to £600 on 2022 European sailings - The space is nearly twice as large as previous iterations with unobstructed views and boasts a casual yet elegant beach club vibe. Sunset Bar features two open-air decks and a pergola-covered entrance and guests can pull up to a u-shaped bar or settle under the cool shade of plush daybed niches.

Celebrity Beyond: At the World Class Bar, guests will find expert mixologists crafting bespoke cocktails for all tastes. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Meanwhile, over in Celebrity Beyond’s World Class Bar, guests will find expert mixologists crafting bespoke cocktails for all tastes, making for a very dramatic spectacle indeed. The venue comes in partnership with Diageo, one of the world’s largest producers of spirits and beers. - READ MORE: Best ocean cruise lines in the world - Celebrity Beyond will depart on her maiden voyage on April 27, 2022, from Southampton, on a 10-night Western Europe cruise visiting Bordeaux, France; Lisbon, Portugal; and Seville, Malaga, Palma de Mallorca and Barcelona, Spain. She will then offer a variety of Mediterranean journeys including nine-night Italian Riviera and France itineraries and 10-night Greek Isles itineraries through early October when she then heads to the Caribbean. Voyages are now on sale.