Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by Paramount Cruises

Why you should cruise the epic Spice Route to Mumbai – the ultimate adventurer’s cruise package Delve into a brand new adventure with a sensational cruise package that combines the vibrant culture of Singapore with a sailing down the Spice Route.

Get out of your comfort zone and experience something completely new with this unique cruise package, courtesy of travel agent, Paramount Cruises. Not only do you spend two nights in Singapore before embarking on the captivating Celebrity Millennium, but you also get to disembark in Mumbai to explore all that India has to offer, from the Golden Triangle and Ranthambhore National Park. Say hello to a stress-free holiday, as all flights, transfers, hotel stay, drinks, Wi-Fi and tips are included as part of your overall cruise price – result. So, whack down that deposit of only £400pp and read all about only a few of the discoveries you will make…

Related articles

Singapore travel guide If you enjoy learning all about fascinating culture, architecture and cuisine, then Singapore is the place for you. After you have visited the must-see destinations, such as the largest rooftop infinity pool, the first safari park for nocturnal animals and an impressive airport, go further to explore beyond these tourist attractions. - READ MORE: Best around the world cruises, from the Middle East to the Med - Admire the biggest glass greenhouse in the world at the tropical Flower Dome or perhaps wander the Kampong Glam district. Learn all about the local culture by admiring the gorgeous Sultan Mosque and Malay Heritage Centre before chatting to locals in one of the many quirky cafes. Animal lovers should head straight over to the East Coast Road to experience Singapore’s popular Night Safari experience that boasts a staggering 2,500 animals from across the globe across 86 acres of reserve houses. There is so much to do during your two-night stay in Singapore, whether you spend your time watching the world go past in a funky bar or hitting all the popular sights – the choice is yours.

Discover the beautiful beaches of Phuket, Thailand. Credit: Shutterstock

Find your ideal cruise Search for the best cruises with Celebrity Cruises Search cruises

Cruise to India After planning your time in Singapore, you can take your explorer’s hat off and let Celebrity Cruises take over. Step onboard the recently renovated Celebrity Millennium and set sail across the Malaysian Peninsula to experience the wonders of the Spice Route. From Singapore to Mumbai, Celebrity Millennium whisks you away for 14-nights to bucket-list destinations such as Phuket, Thailand and Cochin, India. Phuket offers stunning beaches where you can dive or snorkel under the blue waters while The Phuket Elephant Sanctuary is well worth the visit to appreciate the support that aged and injured elephants receive. Of course, you can’t go to Phuket without visiting one of many bustling beach bars and partying the day away on stunning golden sands to the music of various famous DJs – take us there now! Cochin, or Kochi, in India, is home to countless fascinating traditions and festivals such as colourful performances and dances. Observe the impressive religious diversity in Cochin, with Catholic churches, Jewish synagogues and Hindu temples dotted around the centre.

Embark on Celebrity Millennium to explore the Spice Route. Credit: Shutterstock

Celebrity Millennium Celebrity Millennium is the perfect base to investigate India, with a plethora of wellness and stunning onboard spaces such as the Sunset Bar, Rendezvous Lounge and newly redesigned spa. This mid-sized ship, with a capacity of 2,218, features an array of ideal retreats at sea such as the Ocean View Stateroom, Concierge Class Stateroom or AquaClass Stateroom.

- READ MORE: What to expect from Celebrity Cruises' new ship -

In fact, Celebrity Millennium was part of the staggering $500 million fleet-wide modernisation programme, so you can be sure that your base is refreshed and exciting. Inspired by the incredible regions visited, Celebrity Millennium’s cuisine is extensive. Opt for Italian at the Tuscan Grille or sample Japanese cuisine at Sushi at Five – the choice is yours.

Marvel at the impressive Taj Mahal at sunset. Credit: Shutterstock

India cruise and stay When you arrive in Mumbai, disembark and hop on a plane to the capital city, New Delhi – easy. From Delhi, you visit an eclectic mix of destinations, such as Agra, Sawai Madhopur, Ranthambhore, Jaipur, Jantar Mantar, Agra and Delhi. What sights you’ll see! Don’t forget to snap a picture with the Taj Mahal at sunset – fun fact, cars and buses must stay at least 500 meters away from the monument so make the most of the picturesque walk. You even visit a ghost city; traversing the abandoned Fatehpur Sikri you’ll find it hard to believe this city used to be bustling with action before being gradually deserted. Despite its desolation, Fatehpur Sikri holds a host of majestic buildings that are extremely well preserved – so it’s well worth the visit.

Admire the likes of tigers in Ranthambhore National Park with Celebrity Cruises. Credit: Shutterstock

Fancy seeing some wild animals? Jump on a jeep safari in Ranthambhore National Park and see if you can spot any roaming tigers. Feel like a royal as you peruse the halls of Maharaja’s City Palace, the previous residence of rulers, and wander around the section of the Palace that has been converted into a museum to learn more. - READ MORE: Top 10 destinations for 2022 from Norway to Mauritius - Spend your final two nights in Delhi, plenty of time to see all the sights in both old and new Delhi. Ensure you visit the lively market in old Delhi where you can pick up everything from jewellery to spices and remember the legendary Mahatma Gandhi as you stand on the black marble that marks the location he was cremated, following his assassination in 1948. So go on, experience something completely new and expand your knowledge of culture, architecture and wildlife. Click here to discover this exciting cruise package with Paramount Cruises.