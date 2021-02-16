The luxury vessel recently underwent extensive renovation as part of Celebrity Cruises’ $500 million Celebrity Revolution programme

Celebrity Cruises has released an extensive collection of no-fly cruise holidays to Europe in 2022, onboard its freshly renovated Celebrity Silhouette.

The luxury vessel will begin her European tour in April with a night-night cruise to Spain, Portugal and France calling at ports such as Vigo, Porto, La Coruna, Bilbao and Bordeaux.

Guests can indulge in immersive experiences on this trip, including sampling locally produced port in Portugal, strolling La Coruña's cobbled lanes and visiting the world’s largest wine-making region in France.

Other European itineraries in this collection include cruises to the Norwegian fjords and sailings to Scandinavia and Russia, touring fascinating Northern European cities such as Copenhagen, Stockholm and Tallinn.

As part of these 12-night cruise itineraries, passengers can enjoy an overnight stay in St Petersburg and explore the city’s regal palaces and greatest works of art.

