Celebrity Cruises Unveils No-Fly Sailings to Europe For Celebrity Silhouette
The luxury vessel recently underwent extensive renovation as part of Celebrity Cruises’ $500 million Celebrity Revolution programme
Celebrity Cruises has released an extensive collection of no-fly cruise holidays to Europe in 2022, onboard its freshly renovated Celebrity Silhouette.
The luxury vessel will begin her European tour in April with a night-night cruise to Spain, Portugal and France calling at ports such as Vigo, Porto, La Coruna, Bilbao and Bordeaux.
Guests can indulge in immersive experiences on this trip, including sampling locally produced port in Portugal, strolling La Coruña's cobbled lanes and visiting the world’s largest wine-making region in France.
Other European itineraries in this collection include cruises to the Norwegian fjords and sailings to Scandinavia and Russia, touring fascinating Northern European cities such as Copenhagen, Stockholm and Tallinn.
As part of these 12-night cruise itineraries, passengers can enjoy an overnight stay in St Petersburg and explore the city’s regal palaces and greatest works of art.
For an Oceanview stateroom, based on two people sharing, guests pay £1,499 per person for the Mediterranean itineraries, the price of the Norwegian cruises starts at £1,299 per person, and Baltic sailings cost a minimum of £2,249 per person.
Celebrity Cruises have also introduced an ‘Always Included’ policy which includes drinks, tips and wi-fi in the original price.
Guests staying in Celebrity’s all-suite sanctuary accommodation, The Retreat, further benefit from the ‘Always Included’ upgrade to ‘Indulge’, with premium drinks, streaming wi-fi, and onboard credit to spend as desired.
Moreover, the line’s ‘Cruise with Confidence’ programme provides all passengers with flexible cancellations and best price guarantees.
Celebrity Silhouette’s luxurious state-of-the-art upgrades include a new Retreat Lounge and Sundeck and additional dining opportunities for suite class guests at The Retreat’s Luminae restaurant.
The ship’s European cruising programme is expected to come to an end in the summer of 2022, when she will return to the port of Southampton.
