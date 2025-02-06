Celebrity Cruises will introduce a new venue concept on Celebrity Xcel that aims to “erase the line between ship and shore”. Called the Bazaar, the three-storey ‘multi-sensory’ space will transform each day to reflect the destinations it visits.



The venue will stage cooking and dance classes, markets featuring local artisan products and hands-on craft experiences, destination inspired festivals, and performances from local musicians.

On sea days, Celebrity Cruises will host ‘Market at the Bazaar’ with local artisan producers coming onboard to showcase their crafts, skills and traditions, and teach guests how to make their own local creations.