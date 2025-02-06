Cruise news / Celebrity Cruises to debut new venue concept on Xcel

Celebrity Cruises to debut new venue concept on Xcel

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Updated on:

Called the Bazaar, the new concept will host destination-inspired entertainment

Celebrity Cruises will introduce a new venue concept on Celebrity Xcel that aims to “erase the line between ship and shore”. Called the Bazaar, the three-storey ‘multi-sensory’ space will transform each day to reflect the destinations it visits.

The venue will stage cooking and dance classes, markets featuring  local artisan products and hands-on craft experiences, destination inspired festivals, and performances from local musicians.

On sea days, Celebrity Cruises will host ‘Market at the Bazaar’ with local artisan producers coming onboard to showcase their crafts, skills and traditions, and teach guests how to make their own local creations.

The Bazaar will also have an open kitchen dining concept called Mosaic which has a chef’s table experience and a destination-inspired cooking school called ‘Chef’s Studio’.

Elsewhere a new new casual dining concept, Spice, which will have a daily rotation of special items inspired by ports on the itinerary.

Laura Hodges Bethge, Celebrity Cruises president, said: “The Bazaar is a truly one-of-a-kind space designed to seamlessly blend ship and shore and transform the way guests experience destinations. 

“Celebrity Xcel intentionally extends the destination experience onboard through a continued authentic offering between ports of call, allowing guests to take the destination with them.”

Celebrity Xcel will sail its inaugural season from Fort Lauderdale, offering seven-night itineraries alternating between the Bahamas, Mexico, Cayman Islands, Puerto Plata, St. Thomas and St. Maarten.

