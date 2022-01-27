Molten chocolate cake recipe: How to make delicious dessert famous on Oceania ships
Chocolate is balm for any soul run ragged by Covid and January blues and this molten chocolate cake recipe is bound to make everything better.
You might not know but today is National Chocolate Cake Day in the USA - so it stands to reason there's never been a better time to rustle up a delectable chocolate cake.
Did you know, the first chocolate cake was made in 1765, with an Austrian chef creating the modern chocolate cake in the 1800s when he spread jam between two layers of chocolate dough and covered it with chocolate frosting. And boy are we grateful!
Oceania Cruises is a cruise line well known for its culinary offerings., including phenomenal desserts.
Bernard Carter, Oceania’s European MD and SVP said of Oceania's famous food: "Taking away the stress of cooking leaves you free to fully enjoy your cruise, exploring our beautiful ships and exciting ports of call."
The brand has shared with us a delicious recipe for molten chocolate cake. It's a firm favourite onboard Oceania ships and you now make it at home!
Top 5 Europe culinary tours: From Italian pizza making to Norwegian wine tasting with Holland America Line
Norwegian steak, Russian vodka & Danish sandwiches – best Baltic cruise food with Princess Cruises
How to eat healthily on a cruise - duck and watermelon salad recipe
'Mouthwatering' food & an 'ultra-stylish' spa - Oceania boss gives sneak peek into newest ship
Bordeaux wine, Mexican ceviche & Estonian beer: Best Princess excursions for food & drink
Recipes: How to make Christmas stollen, gingerbread cookies & coconut macaroons
How to enjoy Oceania Cruises’ award-winning food – best restaurants and foodie excursions
Wine o'clock! Drink your way around California's stunning wine country with Princess Cruises
Oceania Cruises: Experience an elevated dining experience with new expanded menu
What you didn't know about dining on Princess Cruises
Molten chocolate cake
Ingredients
Chocolate Ganache Filling
• 60g bittersweet chocolate, broken into small pieces
• 75ml double cream
• 20g unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
Chocolate Sauce
• 140g semi-sweet chocolate, broken into small pieces
• 180ml double cream
• ¾ tsp pure vanilla extract
• 15g unsalted butter, softened at room temperature
- READ MORE: Sneak-peek into 'mouthwatering' food on new Oceania ship -
Chocolate Cake
• 100g unsalted butter, softened at room temperature, plus a little extra for greasing
• 115g bittersweet chocolate, broken into small pieces
• 4 large eggs
• 3 tbsp granulated sugar
• 35g plus 1 tbsp plain flour
Method
For The Ganache Filling
1. Place the chocolate in a small bowl. In a small saucepan, bring the cream to a simmer over medium heat.
2. Pour the cream over the chocolate and allow to stand for one minute.
3. Whisk together until the mixture is completely smooth and shiny, then whisk in the butter.
4. Leave to cool at room temperature for one hour. Cover and refrigerate until firm, about two hours.
5. Divide into six equal portions, rolling each into a ball. Return to the refrigerator until ready to use.
- READ MORE: 'Tasty' lemon meringue tart recipe -
For The Sauce
1. Place the chocolate in a medium bowl. In a small saucepan, bring the cream to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from the heat, pour over the chocolate, and allow to stand for one minute.
2. Whisk together until the mixture is completely smooth and shiny.
3. Whisk in the vanilla and the butter. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature.
For The Cake
1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Line the bottoms of six good-sized ramekins (about 9cm) with parchment, and butter generously. Place on a baking sheet.
2. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (warm the chocolate to around 40C on a thermometer but don’t let the water touch the bowl).
3. Combine the eggs and sugar in the bowl of a mixer. Place the bowl over (but not touching) simmering water in a saucepan. Whisk just until warm, about 1½ min. Place the bowl on the mixer, fit the whisk attachment, and whip on medium-high speed until fluffy, about five minutes.
- READ MORE: What to expect from Oceania's Afternoon Tea -
4. Remove the bowl from the mixer. Sift the flour over the top of the egg mixture. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the flour, then fold about one-third of the resulting mixture into the melted chocolate. Fold in the remaining egg mixture in two batches.
5. If desired, spoon the chocolate batter into a pastry bag fitted with a medium round tip. Pipe (or spoon) about 60g of the cake mixture into each ramekin. Top with a ball of ganache filling. Pipe or spoon the remaining mixture over the top.
6. Place the ramekins in the oven until a skewer inserted down one side of the cake comes out clean, 10 to 12 minutes (the centre will be liquid because of the ganache). Remove from the oven and allow to stand for one minute.
To serve
Warm the chocolate sauce and pour into a jug. Invert each cake onto an individual serving plate and carefully lift off the ramekin. Peel off the parchment.
Pour a generous tablespoon of sauce over the top, letting it drip down the sides.
- READ MORE: Why it's ice cream heaven on Oceania Cruises -
Chef’s tip
You can also use the Ganache on its own to make individual truffles for serving as after-dinner treats.
Simply roll them any size you like and then toss them in cocoa to coat them lightly.
Ambassador Cruise Line announces new cruise ship Ambition - what to expect
Damian Barr: British writer on cruise cocktails, his worst trip and Truman Capote
Best river cruises for families 2022 and why you should take one
Testing scrapped for double jabbed travellers - latest travel rules explained
P&O Cruises reveals cracking Wallace & Gromit cruise holidays
Top 5 Europe culinary tours: From Italian pizza making to Norwegian wine tasting with Holland America Line
Rhine river cruise guide: Everything you need to know about cruising with Avalon Waterways
Norwegian steak, Russian vodka & Danish sandwiches – best Baltic cruise food with Princess Cruises
New expedition cruise ships 2022 - full list of maiden voyages this year
Seabourn & Holland America Line extend book with confidence policies - how lines keep you safe
European Rivieras & Antiquities
- 18 nights, departs on the 04 May 2023
- Oceania Cruises, Riviera
- Civitavecchia, Amalfi, Siracuse, Sicily, + 16 more
Southern Europe Embrace
- 24 nights, departs on the 18 Oct 2022
- Oceania Cruises, Marina
- Barcelona, , Valletta, + 22 more
Basilicas & The Byzantine
- 22 nights, departs on the 25 Jun 2022
- Oceania Cruises, Riviera
- Barcelona, Marseille, Antibes, + 20 more
Alluring Caribbean
- 12 nights, departs on the 23 Dec 2022
- Oceania Cruises, Riviera
- Miami, Florida, , , + 10 more
Patagonia & Glaciers
- 20 nights, departs on the 07 Feb 2023
- Oceania Cruises, Marina
- San Antonio, , Puerto Montt, + 18 more