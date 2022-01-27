Credit: Shutterstock

Molten chocolate cake recipe: How to make delicious dessert famous on Oceania ships Chocolate is balm for any soul run ragged by Covid and January blues and this molten chocolate cake recipe is bound to make everything better.

You might not know but today is National Chocolate Cake Day in the USA - so it stands to reason there's never been a better time to rustle up a delectable chocolate cake. Did you know, the first chocolate cake was made in 1765, with an Austrian chef creating the modern chocolate cake in the 1800s when he spread jam between two layers of chocolate dough and covered it with chocolate frosting. And boy are we grateful! Oceania Cruises is a cruise line well known for its culinary offerings., including phenomenal desserts. Bernard Carter, Oceania’s European MD and SVP said of Oceania's famous food: "Taking away the stress of cooking leaves you free to fully enjoy your cruise, exploring our beautiful ships and exciting ports of call." The brand has shared with us a delicious recipe for molten chocolate cake. It's a firm favourite onboard Oceania ships and you now make it at home!

Molten chocolate cake Ingredients Chocolate Ganache Filling • 60g bittersweet chocolate, broken into small pieces • 75ml double cream • 20g unsalted butter, softened at room temperature Chocolate Sauce • 140g semi-sweet chocolate, broken into small pieces • 180ml double cream • ¾ tsp pure vanilla extract • 15g unsalted butter, softened at room temperature - READ MORE: Sneak-peek into 'mouthwatering' food on new Oceania ship - Chocolate Cake • 100g unsalted butter, softened at room temperature, plus a little extra for greasing • 115g bittersweet chocolate, broken into small pieces • 4 large eggs • 3 tbsp granulated sugar • 35g plus 1 tbsp plain flour

Chocolate cake: Whisk the chocolate and cream until the mixture is completely smooth and shiny. Credit: Shutterstock

Method For The Ganache Filling 1. Place the chocolate in a small bowl. In a small saucepan, bring the cream to a simmer over medium heat. 2. Pour the cream over the chocolate and allow to stand for one minute. 3. Whisk together until the mixture is completely smooth and shiny, then whisk in the butter. 4. Leave to cool at room temperature for one hour. Cover and refrigerate until firm, about two hours. 5. Divide into six equal portions, rolling each into a ball. Return to the refrigerator until ready to use. - READ MORE: 'Tasty' lemon meringue tart recipe - For The Sauce 1. Place the chocolate in a medium bowl. In a small saucepan, bring the cream to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from the heat, pour over the chocolate, and allow to stand for one minute. 2. Whisk together until the mixture is completely smooth and shiny. 3. Whisk in the vanilla and the butter. Allow the mixture to cool to room temperature.

Chocolate cake: This molten recipe is hugely popular on Oceania cruise ship. Credit: Shutterstock

For The Cake 1. Preheat the oven to 200C. Line the bottoms of six good-sized ramekins (about 9cm) with parchment, and butter generously. Place on a baking sheet. 2. Melt the chocolate in a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water (warm the chocolate to around 40C on a thermometer but don’t let the water touch the bowl). 3. Combine the eggs and sugar in the bowl of a mixer. Place the bowl over (but not touching) simmering water in a saucepan. Whisk just until warm, about 1½ min. Place the bowl on the mixer, fit the whisk attachment, and whip on medium-high speed until fluffy, about five minutes. - READ MORE: What to expect from Oceania's Afternoon Tea - 4. Remove the bowl from the mixer. Sift the flour over the top of the egg mixture. Using a rubber spatula, fold in the flour, then fold about one-third of the resulting mixture into the melted chocolate. Fold in the remaining egg mixture in two batches. 5. If desired, spoon the chocolate batter into a pastry bag fitted with a medium round tip. Pipe (or spoon) about 60g of the cake mixture into each ramekin. Top with a ball of ganache filling. Pipe or spoon the remaining mixture over the top. 6. Place the ramekins in the oven until a skewer inserted down one side of the cake comes out clean, 10 to 12 minutes (the centre will be liquid because of the ganache). Remove from the oven and allow to stand for one minute.

Chocolate cake recipe: Pour a generous tablespoon of sauce over the top of each cake. Credit: Shutterstock

To serve Warm the chocolate sauce and pour into a jug. Invert each cake onto an individual serving plate and carefully lift off the ramekin. Peel off the parchment. Pour a generous tablespoon of sauce over the top, letting it drip down the sides. - READ MORE: Why it's ice cream heaven on Oceania Cruises - Chef’s tip You can also use the Ganache on its own to make individual truffles for serving as after-dinner treats. Simply roll them any size you like and then toss them in cocoa to coat them lightly.