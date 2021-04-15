Choose Riviera Travel for the perfect cruise

Riviera Travel is an award-winning tour operator which offers hand-crafted itineraries and authentic travel experiences. With a range of tours, Riviera Travel is equally famous for its range of River Cruises throughout the world.

Choose to book with Riviera Travel

The very best hand-crafted holidays

With a team that are passionate about travel and really discovering the region you're visiting you can be sure that each holiday is carefully constructed to show you the very best of a region at a relaxing pace.

Authentic Travel Experiences

A recent survey showed that Riviera Travel's Tour Managers and Cruise Directors are the best in the industry, selected not only for their love and knowledge of a region but also for their empathy and ability to engaging their travellers. Your tours and trips will often take you away from the beaten track in the capable hands of your Cruise Director to discover the local food and delicacies or maybe just the best coffee shop. Whatever it is, they're invaluable to your holiday.

Riviera Travel Guarantee that you'll be happy or your money back

If you're not happy with your holiday by Day Two then they'll give you your money back and take you home. Riviera Travel have been consistently awarded the Which? Recommended Provider Award and so confident are they of the quality of their tours that they offer this guarantee. Similarly Riviera Travel's sales team are highly trained and take time to learn about their customers, focused on quality rather than quantity.

Value for Money is Guaranteed

If you can find the same holiday at a lower price then Riviera Travel will guarantee to refund you the difference. With so much included in the price, they're confident that they absolutely offer the best value for money. And what's more, if you book early then they will guarantee that you won't be out of pocket by late discounting. Any refunds will come direct to you. And with a guarantee of no surcharges, what you see is really what you'll pay.

