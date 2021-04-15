Choose Riviera Travel for the perfect cruise
Riviera Travel is an award-winning tour operator which offers hand-crafted itineraries and authentic travel experiences. With a range of tours, Riviera Travel is equally famous for its range of River Cruises throughout the world.
Choose to book with Riviera Travel
The very best hand-crafted holidays
With a team that are passionate about travel and really discovering the region you're visiting you can be sure that each holiday is carefully constructed to show you the very best of a region at a relaxing pace.
Authentic Travel Experiences
A recent survey showed that Riviera Travel's Tour Managers and Cruise Directors are the best in the industry, selected not only for their love and knowledge of a region but also for their empathy and ability to engaging their travellers. Your tours and trips will often take you away from the beaten track in the capable hands of your Cruise Director to discover the local food and delicacies or maybe just the best coffee shop. Whatever it is, they're invaluable to your holiday.
Riviera Travel Guarantee that you'll be happy or your money back
If you're not happy with your holiday by Day Two then they'll give you your money back and take you home. Riviera Travel have been consistently awarded the Which? Recommended Provider Award and so confident are they of the quality of their tours that they offer this guarantee. Similarly Riviera Travel's sales team are highly trained and take time to learn about their customers, focused on quality rather than quantity.
Value for Money is Guaranteed
If you can find the same holiday at a lower price then Riviera Travel will guarantee to refund you the difference. With so much included in the price, they're confident that they absolutely offer the best value for money. And what's more, if you book early then they will guarantee that you won't be out of pocket by late discounting. Any refunds will come direct to you. And with a guarantee of no surcharges, what you see is really what you'll pay.
River Cruising with Riviera Travel
Riviera Travel's selection of Rivers
Riviera Travel offer a range of 5-Star River Cruises throughout Europe & beyond. All five-star cruises include transport and transfers, all meals, an excursion in every port and an experienced Cruise Director throughout.
From the Douro to the Danube and Rhine to the Rhône, relax and recharge as you glide along Europe’s most incredible waterways on our inspiring range of river cruises. Whether you’re a lover of history, culture or architecture, get to know what makes each stop special with a carefully planned excursion each day, led by a local expert. As you effortlessly cruise from port to port, you can lounge back and soak up the river views as you enjoy incredible all-inclusive dining and impeccable service from the wonderful crews. And of course, with plenty of on-board entertainment to bring each remarkable river cruise destination to life.
Founded in 1984, Riviera Travel are proud to be one of the UK’s leading river cruise lines, with customers who return time and time again. As well as a great range of visits and excursions, you can also rest assured that their ATOL and ABTA protected holidays include all flights and transfers.
Rhine
The Rhine River is one of the world’s most popular, and most beautiful, waterways to cruise on.…Read more
Moselle
The River Moselle is the serene sister of the mighty River Rhine, a tributary of the great river…Read more
Danube
There’s something extraordinarily romantic about the Blue Danube, the second-longest waterway in…Read more
Seine
The inimitable Seine is France’s best-known river, a mighty waterway rising northwest of Burgundy’s…Read more
Saone
Often living in the shadows of the Seine and Rhône, the Saône is France’s most underrated rivers to…Read more
Douro
The Douro river is beautiful tapestry or gold, red and green. Gold, for the rolling sun-tinged…Read more
Riviera Travel's Five-Star Cruise Ships
A river cruise on one of Riviera Travel’s five-star ships is like staying in a floating, luxury boutique hotel. Primarily Swiss-built and operated, they are rated as some of the finest river cruise ships to grace Europe’s waterways. Being smaller than cruise liners, river cruise ships are less crowded, meaning they can feel more intimate and relaxed. Many of Riviera Travel’s river cruise ships hold from approximately 170 to 190 passengers.
