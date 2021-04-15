Cruise news / Choose Riviera Travel for the perfect cruise

Riviera Travel is an award-winning tour operator which offers hand-crafted itineraries and authentic travel experiences. With a range of tours, Riviera Travel is equally famous for its range of River Cruises throughout the world.

Choose to book with Riviera Travel

The very best hand-crafted holidays

With a team that are passionate about travel and really discovering the region you're visiting you can be sure that each holiday is carefully constructed to show you the very best of a region at a relaxing pace.

Authentic Travel Experiences

A recent survey showed that Riviera Travel's Tour Managers and Cruise Directors are the best in the industry, selected not only for their love and knowledge of a region but also for their empathy and ability to engaging their travellers. Your tours and trips will often take you away from the beaten track in the capable hands of your Cruise Director to discover the local food and delicacies or maybe just the best coffee shop. Whatever it is, they're invaluable to your holiday.

Riviera Travel Guarantee that you'll be happy or your money back

If you're not happy with your holiday by Day Two then they'll give you your money back and take you home. Riviera Travel have been consistently awarded the Which? Recommended Provider Award and so confident are they of the quality of their tours that they offer this guarantee. Similarly Riviera Travel's sales team are highly trained and take time to learn about their customers, focused on quality rather than quantity.

Value for Money is Guaranteed

If you can find the same holiday at a lower price then Riviera Travel will guarantee to refund you the difference. With so much included in the price, they're confident that they absolutely offer the best value for money. And what's more, if you book early then they will guarantee that you won't be out of pocket by late discounting. Any refunds will come direct to you. And with a guarantee of no surcharges, what you see is really what you'll pay.

River Cruising with Riviera Travel

Riviera Travel's selection of Rivers

Riviera Travel offer a range of 5-Star River Cruises throughout Europe & beyond. All five-star cruises include transport and transfers, all meals, an excursion in every port and an experienced Cruise Director throughout.

From the Douro to the Danube and Rhine to the Rhône, relax and recharge as you glide along Europe’s most incredible waterways on our inspiring range of river cruises. Whether you’re a lover of history, culture or architecture, get to know what makes each stop special with a carefully planned excursion each day, led by a local expert. As you effortlessly cruise from port to port, you can lounge back and soak up the river views as you enjoy incredible all-inclusive dining and impeccable service from the wonderful crews. And of course, with plenty of on-board entertainment to bring each remarkable river cruise destination to life.

Founded in 1984, Riviera Travel are proud to be one of the UK’s leading river cruise lines, with customers who return time and time again. As well as a great range of visits and excursions, you can also rest assured that their ATOL and ABTA protected holidays include all flights and transfers.

Rhine

The Rhine River is one of the world’s most popular, and most beautiful, waterways to cruise on.…

Moselle

The River Moselle is the serene sister of the mighty River Rhine, a tributary of the great river…

Danube

There’s something extraordinarily romantic about the Blue Danube, the second-longest waterway in…

Seine

The inimitable Seine is France’s best-known river, a mighty waterway rising northwest of Burgundy’s…

Saone

Often living in the shadows of the Seine and Rhône, the Saône is France’s most underrated rivers to…

Douro

The Douro river is beautiful tapestry or gold, red and green. Gold, for the rolling sun-tinged…

Riviera Travel's Five-Star Cruise Ships

A river cruise on one of Riviera Travel’s five-star ships is like staying in a floating, luxury boutique hotel. Primarily Swiss-built and operated, they are rated as some of the finest river cruise ships to grace Europe’s waterways. Being smaller than cruise liners, river cruise ships are less crowded, meaning they can feel more intimate and relaxed. Many of Riviera Travel’s river cruise ships hold from approximately 170 to 190 passengers.

Cruise Lines
A photo of the Riviera Travel operator

Riviera Travel
Choose Riviera Travel for the perfect cruise Cruise Ships
A photo of the MS Lord Tennyson cruise ship

MS Lord Tennyson

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS George Eliot cruise ship

MS George Eliot

110ft / 132 guests
A photo of the MV Mare Blu cruise ship

MV Mare Blu

52ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MS Charles Dickens cruise ship

MS Charles Dickens

110ft / 142 guests
A photo of the MV Riva cruise ship

MV Riva

157ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MS II Mare cruise ship

MS II Mare

48ft / 40 guests
A photo of the MS Swiss Ruby cruise ship

MS Swiss Ruby

85ft / 86 guests
A photo of the MS William Wordsworth cruise ship

MS William Wordsworth

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS Geoffrey Chaucer cruise ship

MS Geoffrey Chaucer

ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MV Corona cruise ship

MV Corona

44ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MV Aphrodite cruise ship

MV Aphrodite

ft / guests
A photo of the MV Yasawa Princess cruise ship

MV Yasawa Princess

ft / 56 guests
A photo of the MV Rhapsody cruise ship

MV Rhapsody

ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MS Seaventure cruise ship

MS Seaventure

111ft / 160 guests
A photo of the MS Oscar Wilde cruise ship

MS Oscar Wilde

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS Jane Austen cruise ship

MS Jane Austen

110ft / 140 guests
A photo of the MV Ocean Atlantic cruise ship

MV Ocean Atlantic

140ft / 198 guests
A photo of the MS Douro Elegance cruise ship

MS Douro Elegance

110ft / 121 guests
A photo of the RV Mekong Prestige II cruise ship

RV Mekong Prestige II

ft / 64 guests
A photo of the MS Adriatic Sun cruise ship

MS Adriatic Sun

47ft / 38 guests
A photo of the MS Movenpick Darakum cruise ship

MS Movenpick Darakum

72ft / 104 guests
A photo of the MS Robert Burns cruise ship

MS Robert Burns

138ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS William Shakespeare cruise ship

MS William Shakespeare

110ft / 142 guests
A photo of the MS Lord Byron cruise ship

MS Lord Byron

110ft / 140 guests
A photo of the MS Douro Splendour cruise ship

MS Douro Splendour

80ft / 121 guests
A photo of the MS Thomas Hardy cruise ship

MS Thomas Hardy

135ft / 169 guests
A photo of the MS Emily Bronte cruise ship

MS Emily Bronte

135ft / 169 guests
Riviera Travel Logo

Douro, Porto & Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Splendour

  • 7 nights, departs on the 04 Sept 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Douro Splendour
  • Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Cruise only from
£2,389 *pp
Riviera Travel Logo

Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise - MS Geoffrey Chaucer

  • 7 nights, departs on the 25 Aug 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
  • Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,859 *pp
Riviera Travel Logo

Douro, Porto & Salamanca River Cruise - MS Douro Elegance

  • 7 nights, departs on the 08 Oct 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Douro Elegance
  • Porto, Régua, , + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,959 *pp
Riviera Travel Logo

Rhine & Moselle River Cruise - MS Geoffrey Chaucer

  • 7 nights, departs on the 11 May 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Geoffrey Chaucer
  • Cologne, Cochem, Trier, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£2,069 *pp
Riviera Travel Logo

The Danube’s Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets River Cruise - MS Thomas Hardy

  • 5 nights, departs on the 01 Dec 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MS Thomas Hardy
  • Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 3 more
Cruise only from
£929 *pp

The Seine, Paris & Normandy River Cruise - MS Jane Austen

  • 7 nights, departs on the 27 Sept 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Jane Austen
  • Paris, Mantes-la-Jolie, Rouen, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£2,119 *pp

Burgundy, the River Rhône & Provence River Cruise - MS Lord Byron

  • 7 nights, departs on the 12 Sept 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Lord Byron
  • Lyon, Lyon, Chalon-sur-Saône, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£2,209 *pp

Split, Zadar & Secrets of the North Yacht Cruise - MV Riva

  • 7 nights, departs on the 23 Sept 2021
  • Riviera Travel, MV Riva
  • Split, Sibenik, Vodice, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,649 *pp

Amsterdam, Cologne and the Best of Holland & Flanders River Cruise - MS Oscar Wilde

  • 7 nights, departs on the 27 Sept 2022
  • Riviera Travel, MS Oscar Wilde
  • Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Rotterdam, + 5 more
Cruise only from
£1,969 *pp
View more