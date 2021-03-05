Choose your Saga No-Fly Cruise with ROL Cruise
Saga Cruises have the ideal No-Fly cruise from Dover and Southampton
No matter what kind of cruise you're looking for, you can probably find it sailing from the UK with Saga Cruises. Saga Cruises have two brand new ships, Spirit of Discovery and the yet-to-be-launched, Spirit of Adventure. Both ships have their own features including different speciality dining options but they also have much in common such as luxurious all-balcony cabins, single sitting dining and a crew offering service second-to-none.
All Saga Cruises include
- Complimentary UK Travel Service to and from your home to the port
- Optional included travel insurance
- All gratuities included
- All meals on-board including in Speciality Dining Restaurants
- Coronavirus Cancellation Insurance Included
- Included sightseeing tours
- .... and much more.
Saga's range of Cruises can take you from Northern Europe to the Mediterranean and beyond. See our small selection below.
Choose from this range or see the full selection above.
Melody of the Fjords Cruise
Departing 13th September 2021
Itinerary: Dover, - Bergen, Norway - Geiranger, Norway - Stavanger, Norway - Dover,
Ship: Spirit of Adventure
Price: From £1,749 per person (7 nights)
Includes: Optional travel insurance included*, Price promise - book early for the best deal, Drinks, Wi-Fi & Gratuities Included*, FREE Chauffeur Service OR Port Car Parking*
* Conditions apply - see booking information
2022 Islands of the Mediterranean Cruise - No Fly
Departing 13th March 2022
Itinerary: Southampton - Malaga, Spain - Barcelona, Spain - Salerno, Italy - Palermo, Sicily - Tunis, Tunisia - Cagliari, Sardinia - Cadiz, Spain - Southampton
Ship: Spirit of Discovery
Price: From £4,080 per person (18 nights)
Includes: Optional travel insurance included*, Price promise - book early for the best deal, Drinks, Wi-Fi & Gratuities Included*, FREE Chauffeur Service OR Port Car Parking*
* Conditions apply - see booking information
South American Grand Voyage - No Fly
Departing 5th January 2022
Itinerary: Southampton - Funchal, Madeira - Mindelo, Cape Verde - Parintins, Brazil - Manaus, Brazil - Santarem, Brazil - Fortaleza, Brazil - Salvador, Brazil - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil -... and many more !!
Ship: Spirit of Adventure
Price: From £19,428 per person (83 nights)
Includes: Optional travel insurance included*, Price promise - book early for the best deal, Drinks, Wi-Fi & Gratuities Included*, FREE Chauffeur Service OR Port Car Parking*
* Conditions apply - see booking information
Benefits of booking with ROL Cruise
Explore all cruises with ROL CRUISE here
Trusted knowledge and expertise
ROL Cruise strives to offer 5★ service and with customer satisfaction at 98 per cent, their dedication shines through. Plus, ROL Cruises takes delight in providing you with unbiased and up-to-date advice.
Here when you need them.
ROL will look after your holiday as if it were their very own. The company's cruise experts are on hand 7 days a week from 8:30am until 8:00pm to help you in any which way they can.
UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist
From finding you the best deal possible and personalising your holiday to your needs to offering exceptional added value with an incredible aftercare service, ROL Cruise is there to guide and assist you every step of the way.
Plus, you can book with confidence knowing your cruise holiday is 100 per cent financially protected with ROL's ABTA & ATOL protection.
Why book with ROL Cruise?
✓ Earn exclusive Cruise Miles on every cruise booking, saving you £££s on future cruises
✓ ABTA & ATOL Protected – 100 per cent financially protected
✓ Celebrating 25 years of excellence
✓ UK’s No.1 Independent Cruise Specialist
✓ Flexible cancellations policies
✓ Open 7 days a week, 8.30am – 8pm
✓ 4.7/5 Feefo rating
