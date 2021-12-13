Christmas baking is a delectable way to spend time during the festive season, and a top Seabourn chef has shared with us some of his favourite recipes this Yuletide.

Seabourn chef Chef Anton “Tony” Egger has worked at the luxury cruise line for many years and is helping whip up an array of festive favourites for cruise guests this winter.

You don't need to go on cruises to feel that Christmas spirit though, thanks to the magic of baking.

Egger has shared three of his top recipes with World of Cruising so you can rustle up some tasty bites in your own home.

We've got a Christmas stollen recipe, how to make gingerbread cookies and a guide for baking coconut macaroons.