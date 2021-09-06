Best Christmas-themed ocean cruises for 2021
Christmas cruises 2021 are nearing at a rapid pace so it's well worth sorting out your festive plans pronto - here are four of the best Christmas cruise holidays.
Christmas cruises are a much-loved way to celebrate over the winter holidays, whether you want to leave the cold behind you or completely immerse yourself in all things snowy and traditional.
Cruise lines are offering a plethora of options for the festive period - good news for those whose Christmases were curtailed due to Covid last year.
So, whether you want to jet off to sun, sea and sand or seek out the Northern Lights, there's a cruise for you.
We've rounded up some of the best Christmas-themed ocean cruises for 2021.
Spend Christmas in the Caribbean sunshine
Why not give your festive jumper a year off and head to the sun this time? Cunard will be serving up champagne cocktails and elegant festive dinners as the fabulous Queen Mary 2 sails around the Caribbean over Christmas and New Year.
Guests will enjoy an amazing 26-night journey, beginning in New York, where they can experience Christmas Big Apple-style. Then it’s off to the crystal blue waters of the Caribbean, with stops including the paradise islands of Barbados, Tortola and St Kitts.
Get on board
Cunard 26-night ‘Grand Caribbean Celebration’ cruise aboard Queen Mary 2, round trip from Southampton via New York, St Kitts, Barbados and St Maarten, departing December 15, 2021, from £2,949.
- READ MORE: Celia Imrie reveals why she loves Queen Mary 2 -
Say g'day to Santa
If you’re feeling under pressure to make Christmas 2021 something to write home about, a trip to the other side of the world could be your answer.
Spend the festive season Down Under, and the big day itself will find you en route for the beautiful city of Adelaide, enjoying world-class cuisine aboard Azamara Journey.
Then you’ll see in 2022 at sensational Sydney, famed the world over for its New Year celebrations. How’s that for a Christmas you’ll remember forever?
Get on board
Azamara 19-night ‘Christmas Australian Intensive’ cruise aboard Azamara Journey, from Perth to Melbourne via Adelaide and Sydney, departing December 17, 2021, from £7,035 including flights.
Northern delights
Bolette is Fred Olsen’s newest cruise ship, and you can be part of her maiden year’s celebrations.
You’ll cross the Arctic Circle and may even get to experience the magical Northern Lights en route to beautiful Norway.
Here you can visit the amazing Sorrisniva igloo hotel, take in some of Scandinavia’s most breathtaking scenery and enjoy all the Christmas festivities onboard.
Get on board
Fred. Olsen 15-night ‘No-fly Norwegian White Christmas’ aboard Bolette, round trip from Southampton via Stavanger, Alta and Bergen, departing December 20, 2021, from £2,599.
- READ MORE: Inside Bolette - what to expect onboard ship -
Glorious Galapagos
Looking for the ultimate getaway? Spend your festive season among blue-footed boobies, basking iguanas and giant tortoises on the incredible islands that inspired Charles Darwin.
And with Michelin-starred menus back onboard Celebrity Xpedition, you can be sure Christmas dinner will be something special too.
Get on board
Celebrity Cruises seven-night ‘Galapagos Southern Loop’ cruise aboard Celebrity Xpedition, round trip from Baltra, departing 18 December 2021, from £3,859.
- READ MORE: Best Christmas-themed river cruises for 2021 -
