Best Christmas-themed river cruises for 2021
Christmas-themed cruises are a wonderful way to celebrate with friends and family – so book now to end 2021 on a festive high.
Let’s face it, Christmas 2020 was a bit of a turkey. With plans to celebrate with friends and family put on hold, what should have been the most wonderful time of year ended up about as exciting as a sprout sandwich.
But looking on the bright side, having a quiet one last year means we can really push the boat out in 2021. And what could be better than getting into the festive spirit on a European river cruise via those wonderfully traditional Christmas markets?
Whichever holiday you choose, you will be guaranteed to enjoy a tinsel-tinged cruise holiday you’ll remember forever.
Best Christmas-themed river cruises for 2021
Holland America Line: The Only Way To Visit Alaska In 2022
Malaga travel guide: What to see and do, what to eat and what to buy in Spanish city
15 amazing European cruises for 2021 from P&O Cruises & Royal Caribbean to MSC and Saga
Seabourn unveils inaugural sailings on luxury expedition ship Seabourn Venture
Welcome to the pleasure dome - sailing on the maiden voyage of P&O Cruises’ new ship, Iona
See the stars at sea: Best themed cruise holidays in 2021 and 2022
Valletta: Travel guide to Maltese capital - what to do, where to eat & who to cruise with
Six of the best Rhine cruises for spring and summer 2022
A Viking voyage of discovery: Review of new cruise ship Viking Venus
Mistletoe & Rhine
Saga has an exciting timetable of seasonal activities planned for its
‘Christmas and New Year on the Rhine’ cruise. Guests can look forward to a traditional festive dinner with all the trimmings, a spectacular firework display on New Year’s Eve – and naturally, there’s the chance to visit many of the most beautiful villages and towns along the Rhine and Moselle.
Get on board
Saga 14-night ‘Christmas and New Year on the Rhine’ cruise aboard Spirit of the Rhine, from Cologne to Dusseldorf via Strasbourg and Bonn, departing 20 December 2021, from £2,249 including coach travel from UK.
Christmas markets & winter wonderland
You can almost hear the sleigh bells of the Black Forest on this festive river cruise, which takes in the sights, sounds, smells and tastes of the German and Swiss Christmas markets. Highlights include Heidelberg’s winter wonderland, a trip to the Christmas Museum in Wurzburg, and Christkindlmarkt culinary delights in Bavaria.
Get on board
Avalon Waterways 9-night ‘Christmastime from Nuremberg to Basel’ cruise aboard Tranquility II, via Frankfurt and Speyer, departing 9 December 2021, from £3,779
Parades & Folk Dances on the Rhone
Christmas in Provence is full of traditional celebrations, and the city of Avignon comes alive with carols, parades and folk dancing. Artisan markets are filled with delicious seasonal specialities, and aboard this celebratory cruise, you’ll also get to try a traditional Provençal Christmas dinner, including the region’s famous Thirteen Desserts.
Get on board
Emerald Cruises 4-night ‘Christmas in Southern France’ cruise aboard Emerald Liberté, round trip from Marseille via Avignon and Arles, departing 1 December 2021, from £1,395 including flights rolcruise.co.uk
A very English Christmas
Fancy getting into the Christmas spirit nearer home? Then you’ll love this fun two-night cruise aboard English Holiday Cruises’ Edward Elgar. Departing from Gloucester’s historic docks for a weekend, you’ll enjoy a Christmas jumper party, quiz, banquet, mulled wine and all the yuletide favourites.
You’ll cruise along the Severn Vale and the Gloucester & Sharpness canal with time to buy a few Christmas gifts at the famous Victorian Christmas Market in Gloucester.
Get on board
English Holiday Cruises 2-night ‘Christmas Weekender’ aboard Edward Elgar, round trip from Gloucester, departing 26 November 2021, from £375
UK and Ireland
The United Kingdom and Ireland offer something for every type of traveller. The UK, an island…Read more
Northern Europe
When most people think of travelling to Europe, they immediately think of countries such as Italy,…Read more
Western Mediterranean and Atlantic
The Mediterranean has always been one of the most popular cruise destinations (and was even voted…Read more
Eastern Mediterranean
There’s no cruise destination quite like the Mediterranean. Nowhere else in the world allows you to…Read more
Africa
Africa is a vast, beautiful and diverse continent. It has been influenced by many different…Read more
Caribbean
From high mountain peaks to shimmering reefs, spicy salsa rhythms to deep rolling reggae, pirate…Read more
Alaska
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
Far East
Vast forests, national parks the size of nations, and glaciers bigger than other US states. The…Read more
North America and Canada
There are few regions in the world that offer the diverse range of experiences found in North…Read more
Antarctica
The continent of Antarctica is a glacial world of glistening icebergs and frosty mountain peaks.…Read more
Enchanting Rhine & Yuletide Markets River Cruise - MS Emily Brontë
- 4 nights, departs on the 14 Dec 2021
- Riviera Travel, MS Emily Bronte
- Cologne, Rüdesheim, Koblenz, + 2 more
The Danube’s Imperial Cities & Yuletide Markets River Cruise - MS William Wordsworth
- 5 nights, departs on the 17 Dec 2021
- Riviera Travel, MS William Wordsworth
- Budapest, Budapest, Bratislava, + 3 more
Mistletoe & Rhine
- 5 nights, departs on the 13 Dec 2021
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Skyla
- Frankfurt, Cologne, Düsseldorf, + 3 more
Yuletide Wonders
- 5 nights, departs on the 18 Dec 2021
- TUI River Cruises, TUI Skyla
- Frankfurt, Speyer, Plittersdorf, + 3 more
Christmas Markets on the Rhine
- 7 nights, departs on the 25 Nov 2021
- AmaWaterways, AmaMora
- Amsterdam, Amsterdam, Cologne, + 8 more