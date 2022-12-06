Search for your ideal Cruise
Cocktail recipe: Espresso Martini

Cocktail recipe: Espresso Martini

Author: Kaye Holland

Published on:

Have yourself a merry little tipple with a cocktail that will have you feeling festive in no time. Oceania Cruises' recipe for an elegant Espresso Martini is sure to help make it the most wonderful time of the year.

ESPRESSO MARTINI

Ingredients (serves one)

· Sugar syrup (100g caster sugar mixed with 50ml water)

· Plenty of ice

· 50ml Grey Goose vodka

· 35ml coffee liqueur

· One shot (25ml) espresso coffee

· Three coffee beans, to garnish

METHOD

1. To make the sugar syrup, simply add the caster sugar to a small saucepan over a medium heat with the water. Bring to the boil while stirring.

2. Once the sugar has dissolved and you have a clear liquid, take the pan off the heat and leave to cool.

3. Once the syrup has cooled, fill a martini glass with ice to chill. Then fill your cocktail shaker with ice.

4. Pour the vodka, coffee liqueur, sugar syrup (two teaspoons) and hot espresso into your cocktail shaker.

5. Ensuring the lid is tightly closed, give it a vigorous shake for at least 15 seconds (to create the frothy top, you need the ice to smash while cooling the liquid down).

6. Empty the ice from your martini glass and strain in the liquid.

7. Garnish with the coffee beans.









About Kaye Holland

Kaye is a London-based wordsmith who has written for a range of publications including The Times, The Independent, The I, Culture Trip, The Sun, and ABTA among others. In June 2022, Kaye joined the Real Response Media where she looks – together with Lucy Abbott – after the World of Cruising website. Want to get in touch? Kaye can be reached at: [email protected]

View Kaye's profile
