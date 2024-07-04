Cruise news / Competition: Win a case of Champagne
Credit: Shutterstock

Competition: Win a case of Champagne

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

Enter this competition to be within a chance of winning a case of Champagne – cheers

Wine is fine, but bubbles are better. To that end, we’re giving one lucky viewer the chance to win a case of Champagne ready for the summer season, thanks to Virgin Voyages.

Cheers to that.

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a cruise journalist who has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising.

Lucy is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

She works together with Kaye Holland to keep the World of Cruising website up to date with all the latest cruise news.

View Lucy's profile
