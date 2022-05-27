Menu

Competition: Win a 10-day Swan Hellenic cruise to Antarctica for two worth over £14,000 Fancy a free cruise? Win a 10-day Swan Hellenic bucket-list cruise to Antarctica for two aboard SH Minerva, worth over £14,000!

Antarctica cruises are a popular choice for those looking to explore further and cruise like a pro. After all, which destination would top your ultimate cruise list? Antarctica, of course! Home to seven different species of penguin, soaring albatrosses and majestic whales, this ice-bound wonderland has enthralled visitors ever since the first explorers set foot there in the 19th century. Now, thanks to Swan Hellenic – the leader in cultural expedition cruising – you and a very lucky guest could be enjoying the trip of a lifetime this November, sailing aboard brand new boutique expedition ship SH Minerva.

This incredible adventure offers the best of Antarctica combined with the chance to see unique flora and fauna in the South Shetland Islands. On your journey you can test your sea legs as you cross the Drake Passage to reach the world’s most beautiful icy waters, where towering icebergs creak and breaching whales swim gracefully by the ship. Exploring one of the world’s last truly natural habitats, you’ll enjoy every moment of this life-changing voyage across the southern seas, creating memories to put a smile on your face that never fades. - READ MORE: Discover the best expedition cruises offering incredible journeys - Does that sound tempting? Then you must enter our fantastic competition. We’ve teamed up with Swan Hellenic to offer the chance to win a ‘Classic Antarctica’ cruise for two, worth over £14,000. Departing on 22 November 2022, the lucky winner and their guest will experience a once-in-a-lifetime, five-star cruise adventure in one of the most remote regions on earth.

Title Mr Mrs Miss Ms Baroness Brigadier Canon Captain Cdr. Colonel Commander Commodore Councillor Count Countess Dame Doctor Duke Fr General Group Captain Hon HRH HRH Prince HRM Lady Lord Lt. Cdr Lt. Col Major Master Prof RAF Sqd/Ldr retired Rev Sir Sister Viscountess Wing Commander First Name * Surname * E-mail * What is your age group? 16-24 25-34 35-44 45-54 55-64 65+ Prefer not to say Please tell us where you are interested in cruising to Europe Asia & The Far East Caribbean Mediterranean Africa & The Middle East North America South & Central America Incl. Panama Canal Australia & New Zealand Indian Ocean, Pacific Regions & Hawaii Galapagos Islands South Pacific Islands The Arctic Antarctica Please tell us which cruise type suits you best Late Deals No-Fly Cruises Small Ship Cruising Expedition Cruises Luxury Cruises Family Cruises River Cruises I consent to receive emails related to Cruising from World of Cruising (please tick this box) I consent to my details being passed to Swan Hellenic and receiving emails from Swan Hellenic (please tick this box) Enter Now

Swan Hellenic Classic Antarctica itinerary Day one - Ushuaia Located on the Tierra del Fuego archipelago – the southernmost tip of South America – Ushuaia (nicknamed the ‘End of the World’) is the embarkation city for your trip. Your prize includes your hotel stay in Buenos Aires the night before your cruise starts and your flight from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia and transfer to the ship. Embark SH Minerva. - READ MORE: What’s it like to cruise Antarctica? - Day two and three - At sea As high-end ice-class expedition vessel SH Minerva heads towards Antarctica, you’ll enjoy a couple of days familiarising yourself with the ship and learning more about your destination from the knowledgeable experts on board.

Day four - South Shetlands Your first stop will be the South Shetland Islands, where a trip ashore by Zodiac will introduce you to the unique native flora of ferns, grasses and lichens – unlike anything you’ll see as the ship heads south and the world turns white. Day five and six - Antarctica With its soaring glaciers, majestic icebergs and snowy islands, the Antarctic Peninsula is the destination of dreams. - READ MORE: Top 10 destinations for 2022 and how to cruise there - This is the most accessible area of the continent, home to several scientific bases and offering travellers the chance to see some of the region’s most exciting wildlife. The scenery here is simply spectacular – especially the famous Lemaire Channel, whose mirror-calm waters have earned it the nickname ‘Kodak Gap’. On a shore excursion, you’ll see Adelie penguins, blue-eyed shags and colossal elephant seals.

Day seven - South Shetlands As the return leg of your cruise begins, you’ll enjoy magnificent views on the way. Day eight and nine - At sea Now’s your chance to relax, enjoy the facilities aboard SH Minerva and swap stories of your Antarctic adventures with your newfound cruise friends. - READ MORE: Complete guide to adventure cruises - what to expect & where to go - Day ten - Ushuaia Back on terra firma, you can take stock of your incredible trip and enjoy some local hospitality before you fly home.

What's included with Swan Hellenic So much is included with Swan Hellenic, including return regional flights from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, Group return transfers from the airport to the cruise port (via Swan Hellenic’s included accommodation where applicable), one-night pre-cruise stay at a 4/5-star hotel in Buenos Aires, with breakfast, onboard accommodation in an Ocean-view Stateroom, All meals onboard, 24-hour room service and coffee, tea, soft drinks and selected alcoholic beverages 24 hours a day. - READ MORE: New expedition cruise ships 2022 and maiden voyages - There are plenty of additional included extras onboard too, such as lecture programmes led by an experienced expedition team and guest speakers, Selected expedition activities led by the expedition team, branded Swan Hellenic expedition parka and use of rubber boots, standard wi-fi, onboard gratuities, and port taxes. Seriously - what more could you want! Discover more about Swan Hellenic Cruises and SH Minerva.



Swan Hellenic - SH Minerva SH Minerva is the perfect choice for adventure travellers and Swan Hellenic's first ship in their new fleet. This Polar Class 5 vessel carries 152 guests and a crew of 120, including a dedicated team of guides, speakers and lecturers. Her 76 staterooms, including 6 suites, are stylishly decorated, with a dressing area, comfortable seating and en-suite bathrooms with powerful rain showers. In the public areas, you’ll find plenty of places to relax and unwind, as well as a state-of-the-art gym, Jacuzzi and a spacious sauna that boasts one of the best views in the world. The ship’s main dining room is the Swan Restaurant on deck 4, which offers flexible seating for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Alternatively, the Club Lounge on deck 7 offers 24-hour casual dining, while the Pool Bar & Grill is the place to enjoy an alfresco snack while the sun shines. - READ MORE: Top 10 amazing cruises to Antarctica - All venues offer a wide choice of food and drinks, from healthy snacks and nutritious cuisine to local specialities, supported by a world-class cellar of classic vintages, new-wave natural wines, premium spirits and craft beers.



What you could win The prize includes a 10-day ‘Classic Antarctica’ cruise for two, sharing an Ocean-view Stateroom aboard SH Minerva, departing Ushuaia on 22 November 2022. - READ MORE: Polar explorer Felicity Aston shares awe-inspiring Antarctica stories - The winner will enjoy overnight accommodation in Buenos Aires the night before their cruise as well as flights from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia and transfers to the ship. Additionally the prize winners will enjoy full board accommodation, plus daily excursions and more as detailed above.

For a full list of inclusions see Swan Hellenic's website https://www.swanhellenic.com/c...

Terms and conditions All entries must be received by 23.59GMT on July 31st 2022. Any entries received after this time will not be accepted. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for entries not successfully completed due to a technical fault [technical malfunction, computer hardware or software failure, satellite, network or server failure] of any kind. Any entries received after this time will not be counted. This competition is open to anyone aged 18 or over residing in the UK except employees of Swan Hellenic Cruises (the Promoter), their families, agents or any third party directly associated with administration of the prize draw.

The winner will be randomly selected from the valid entries received by us before the closing date. The winner will be contacted privately by email within 28 days of the closing date. If a winner does not respond to the Promoter within 7 days of being notified, the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to select another winner in accordance with the process described above.

The prize is a 10-night Antarctica cruise for 2 people aboard SH Minerva departing on 22nd November 2022 on a full board basis in an Oceanview D4 cabin. The prize is subject to availability and includes flights from Buenos Aires to Ushuaia, all group transfers to and from the ship, onboard meals, gratuities and port taxes and one night's pre-cruise accommodation. The prize does not include international flights to Buenos Aires or travel insurance. It is essential and the responsibility of the prize-winners to have valid passports as well as all necessary travel insurance, applicable visas and required health certification as required by the cruise line or applicable government agencies at the time of travel (e.g proof of vaccinations).

The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence will be entered into. No cash alternative will be offered. One entry per person is permitted and only one entry per entrant will be included into the prize draw. No purchase is necessary to enter. We reserve the right to substitute the prize to an equivalent cruise up to the value of the prize at any time without notice. Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of the Promoter, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected. Personal data supplied during the course of this promotion will be processed as set out in the Promoter’s privacy policy. The prize draw will be governed by English law and entrants to the prize draw submit to the jurisdiction of the English courts.

All winners will need to meet Swan Hellenic Cruises' travel requirements at the time of boarding and comply with Swan Hellenic's terms of booking and travel.

Related articles