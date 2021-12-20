Credit: Shutterstock Sponsored by ROL Cruise

Competition: Win a 7-night cruise with Celebrity Cruises worth over £3,000 Competition entrants can get their hands on a free 2022 European cruise for two with Celebrity Cruises on a choice of ships and with a choice of dates. Enter now for your chance to win...

Win a cruise thanks to ROL Cruise, the UK’s number-one independent cruise specialist. We've teamed up to offer you and a guest the chance to win this fabulous prize for two in our latest competition. Sail aboard your choice of Celebrity Cruises’ luxury ships, Infinity or Edge, and you can discover the unparalleled beauty of Croatia, embrace the elegant allure of Mykonos, sample authentic Italian pizza in Naples and so much more. Subject to availability, you’ll get to choose the date and destination of your prize cruise in 2022*. So you could be taking an autumn cruise to Croatia, Montenegro and Italy aboard Celebrity Infinity. Or how about a June journey around Greece and Croatia, taking in Dubrovnik, Split and Corfu? You could also enjoy a classic Mediterranean cruise in September, sailing aboard stunning Celebrity Edge to Italy, France and Spain, with port calls at Portofino, Cannes and Barcelona. These are just a handful of the wonderful Celebrity Cruises holidays you could be enjoying in 2022. With more than 15 itineraries to choose from, the choice is as wide as your imagination.

Celebrity Cruises: You could be taking an autumn cruise to Croatia, Montenegro and Italy aboard Celebrity Infinity. Credit: Shutterstock

Celebrity Cruises: You could also enjoy a classic Mediterranean cruise in September. Credit: Shutterstock

The ships

This exciting competition allows you to pick the itinerary and the date that suits you – and even better, you can choose from two of Celebrity Cruises’ amazing ships. Whichever vessel you select, you will be guaranteed a luxury cruise that you’ll remember forever. So what will you find onboard?

Celebrity Edge is one of the most luxurious vessels at sea. Credit: Celebrity Cruises

Celebrity Edge Setting sail to great acclaim in 2018, 2,900-guest ship Celebrity Edge is one of the most luxurious vessels at sea, with cabins and public areas designed by interiors guru Kelly Hoppen. New features include a huge rooftop garden and the dramatic Magic Carpet, an enclosed platform that moves up and down the side of the ship. And then there’s Eden – a huge three-deck bar and entertainment space that offers amazing immersive theatre. The food onboard is equally impressive, with great sushi at Raw On Five and the super-stylish Eden Restaurant serving a fabulous menu of healthy plant-based dishes. Celebrity Infinity There’s so much to see and do aboard the grand 2,170-passenger Celebrity Infinity that you’d be forgiven for never wanting to step ashore. Your supremely comfortable cabin will be the perfect home-from-home for your cruise, providing a great base from which to explore all that the ship has to offer. You’ll love the main dining rooms – Oceanview Café and Rendezvous Lounge – where the menus change daily, and for a reasonable extra charge you can also eat at speciality restaurants including Le Petit Chef and Tuscan Grill. Health and wellbeing aficionados will enjoy spending time in The Spa, which offers a wide range of treatments and therapies, while shopping fans should head for the tax-free boutiques on board. Finally, no ship would be complete without a great bar to enjoy an expertly made cocktail. The most popular watering holes include the Rendezvous Lounge and Sunset Bar – perfect for a pre-dinner tipple. What’s included All meals in standard dining areas

Onboard activities and entertainment including Broadway Style shows

Balcony Cabin accommodation What you could win

The prize includes a cruise of your choice for two in 2022 aboard Celebrity Infinity or Edge, sharing a balcony cabin. The winner and their guest will enjoy complimentary meals onboard. Prize does not include flights.



Terms and conditions All entries must be received by 23.59GMT on January 31st 2022. Any entries received after this time will not be accepted. The Promoter accepts no responsibility for entries not successfully completed due to a technical fault [technical malfunction, computer hardware or software failure, satellite, network or server failure] of any kind. Any entries received after this time will not be counted. This competition is open to anyone aged 18 or over residing in the UK except employees of ROL Cruise (the Promoter), their families, agents or any third party directly associated with administration of the prize draw.

The winner will be randomly selected from the valid entries received by us before the closing date. The winner will be contacted privately by email within 28 days of the closing date. If a winner does not respond to the Promoter within 7 days of being notified, the winner’s prize will be forfeited and the Promoter will be entitled to select another winner in accordance with the process described above.

The prize is a 7-night European cruise for 2 people aboard Celebrity Edge or Celebrity Infinity in a balcony cabin to be taken in 2022 on a full board basis. The prize may be chosen by the prize-winner and shall be subject to availability. The prize is subject to availability and does not include travel insurance, flights, shore excursions, personal expenditure, onboard, beverages, gratuities, spa treatments, speciality dining or any taxes paid locally or other incidental costs. It is essential and the responsibility of the prize-winners to have valid passports as well as all necessary travel insurance, applicable visas and required health certification as required by the cruise line or applicable government agencies at the time of travel (e.g proof of vaccinations). The decision of the judges is final and no correspondence will be entered into. No cash alternative will be offered. One entry per person is permitted. No purchase is necessary to enter. We reserve the right to substitute the prize to an equivalent cruise up to the value of the prize at any time without notice. Insofar as is permitted by law, the Promoter, its agents or distributors will not in any circumstances be responsible or liable to compensate the winner or accept any liability for any loss, damage, personal injury or death occurring as a result of taking up the prize except where it is caused by the negligence of the Promoter, its agents or distributors or that of their employees. Your statutory rights are not affected. Personal data supplied during the course of this promotion will be processed as set out in the Promoter’s privacy policy. The prize draw will be governed by English law and entrants to the prize draw submit to the jurisdiction of the English courts.

All winners will need to meet Celebrity Cruises travel requirements at the time of boarding. To find out Celebrity Cruises current protocols please visit: https://www.celebritycruises.com/gb/healthy-at-sea/travel. Cruise line terms & conditions apply, please see here: https://www.celebritycruises.com/gb/terms-and-conditions

* The prize does not include No-Fly itineraries or departures including Easter period, July or August departure dates.