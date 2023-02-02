Menu

The tiny Norwegian village of Flam rewards a visit

Norway is a special cruise destination and there is no better way of exploring some of her bigger cities than with Holland America Line. Whether you're keen to explore the bigger cities such as cosmopolitan Oslo, Stavanger or Kristiansand or perhaps the small village of Flam you're in great hands with Holland America Line. Voted Best Premium Cruise Line and Best for Enrichment at the 2022 Wave Awards Holland America Line is a largely undiscovered gem of cruising for UK passengers. Famed for their medium sized premium ships you're sure of great dining, impeccable accommodation and great entertainment. What's more, you'll also enjoy Holland America Line's 'Have it All' inclusions meaning that wi-fi, signature beverage package, $100 per guest shore excursion credit and one night speciality dining are included as are your flights to and from Copenhagen from an airport of your choice* and overseas transfers between the airport and the ship.

Your itinerary Day one: Arrival in Copenhagen On 2nd August 2023 you'll fly to Copenhagen from your choice of airport in the UK* and will be transferred to Nieuw Statendam, your luxury home for the next 7 days.

Day two: At Sea You'll have your chance to get your bearings and enjoy some of the activities and facilities aboard Nieuw Statendam. Perhaps enjoy the pools, spas or immerse yourself in the enrichment activities with Holland America Line's partners such as BBC Earth Experiences before you enjoy fine dining in one of the ship's many eateries or bars.

Day three: Oslo As Norway's capital city, there's no doubt that Oslo is a hub of stylish architecture, Scandinavian culture and quirky art scenes, as well as plenty of traditional Norwegian cuisine. The renowned Opera House and Holmenkollen Ski Museum are just two examples of the fascinating and eye-catching attractions you'll find in this cosmopolitan city, while outdoor adventurers will love exploring Vigeland Sculpture Park. Day four: Kristiansand As Norway's fifth largest city, Kristiansand boasts numerous classic wooden houses, quirky boutiques, and popular sandy beaches that attract visitors from all over Scandinavia. Stop by Bystranda beach for its summery palm trees, or the Aquarama Waterpark for its warm outdoor swimming pool. Visitors will also find epic beach parties, live music at the Kilden Performing Arts Centre, and unique street art all around the city. For fresh seafood or just a light bite, head to Fiskebrygga harbour.



The epitome of urban cool, Copenhagen reflects Denmark’s love of understated design. Credit: Shutterstock

Day five: Stavanger Situated amongst some of the most beautiful natural attractions, Stavanger is the fourth largest city in Norway. Boasting both contemporary modern attractions as well as excellently preserved old wooden settlements, this classic Norwegian city is a great getaway for active adventurers looking for outdoor pursuits, while those looking for cosmopolitan city escapes will love the shopping and dining. Travelling with kids? The whole family will be delighted by the wide range of interactive museums. Day six: Flam Nestled amongst impressive waterfalls and steep mountains, Flam is a small village where big adventures can be found! As your cruise ship arrives into port, you'll be stunned by the breathtaking Aurlandsfjord and Nærøyfjord, as well as the picturesque village itself, which plays host to traditional, local cuisine and famous breweries. Flam is also home to the renowned Flåmsbana railway, which provides a scenic 20-kilometre railway ride to truly unforgettable sights.



Day seven: At Sea Sit back and reflect upon your cruise and enjoy a final meal aboard in one of the fine restaurants. Day eight: return home Sadly it’s time to transfer to the airport for your return flight to the UK.

The Ship Fluid lines and dramatic spaces make the Holland America Nieuw Statendam a modern beauty. The second in the line of Pinnacle-class cruise ships, its design draws inspiration from the elegant curves of musical instruments. When not relaxing in well-appointed suites or staterooms, guests will have a multitude of innovative dining and entertainment options—from Rudi’s Sel de Mer to Nami Sushi to the Rolling Stone Rock Room, B.B. King’s Blues Club, and the visually stunning two-level World Stage. Carrying up to 2,666 passengers, this mid-sized ship is a great base from which to explore some of the cities of Norway as her smaller size allows her to often berth alongside allowing guests to disembark directly from the ship to land. Despite her smaller size she has great accommodation, public rooms and dining venues along with numerous entertainment options. What's included The prize package includes:

Return flights from your choice of UK airport* and overseas transfers between the airport and the ship

Seven nights’ accommodation aboard Nieuw Statendam for two guests staying in an Inside Stateroom departing on 2nd August 2023

All meals on board from dinner on the day of arrival to breakfast on the day of departure

Signature Beverage Package

$100pp Shore Excursion credit

Complimentary on-board Wi-Fi Surf Package

One night speciality dining

$100 onboard credit per person It is the responsibility of the winner to ensure they and their guest each has a valid passport and travel insurance and obtain any necessary visas for their trip. The winner and their guest must adhere to the government’s travel advice and agree to abide by Holland America Line's booking conditions. All elements of the prize are subject to availability, non-transferable and there are no cash alternatives. To be in with a shot of winning this fantastic Viking Sagas cruise with Holland America Line and IGLU Cruise simply complete the form above… good luck!

About IGLU Cruise Iglu Cruise is the UK's largest independent cruise agency and are an award winning agency with over 20 years of cruise experience. Their passionate cruise specialists have cruised to thousands of destinations across the world and their extensive knowledge will find their customers the best cruise for them. IGLU Cruise have cruises to over 3,000 ports in 30 destinations from over 20 cruise lines and regularly receive great reviews from their guests. Check out customer comments on Feefo.

