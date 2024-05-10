Win a no-fly cruise for two to France and Belgium
We have teamed up with cruise specialist travel agency, Galaxy Cruises, to give you the chance to win a three-night cruise onboard MSC Virtuosa
Looking to set sail for a few days? Mini-cruises are a great way to make the most out of a short period of time. And, if you’re a fan of mini cruises, then you’ll love this month’s competition.
We’ve joined forces with Galaxy Cruises to offer one lucky World of Cruising winner an unforgettable cruise for two to France and Belgium.
The itinerary
Departing from Southampton on September 21, 2024 onboard MSC Virtuosa, your first port of call will be Cherbourg (France).
Situated on the coast of Normandy, Cherbourg is just a short train journey from three UNESCO World Heritage sites – the Mont-St-Michel, Bayeux Tapestry and Vauban Tower at Saint-Vaast La Hougue.
Next up is Zeebrugge, the gateway to chocolate-box pretty Bruges – rightly celebrated for its quiet medieval canals and cobbled lanes.
Then it’s back to Southampton, the spirited Hampshire city that has the longest stretch of medieval walls in the UK, from where you’ll disembark.
The ship
MSC Virtuosa is one of the Italian-owned MSC Cruises’ Meraviglia-plus class ships, alongside MSC Grandiosa and MSC Euribia.
The vessel, which can carry up to 6,200 guests, is known for its glittering staircases encrusted with 61,000 Swarovski crystals and robot bartender – ‘Rob’ – who has the ability to mix as many as 30 drinks an hour and converse with passengers in eight different languages at the futuristic MSC Starship Club.
The heart of the uber-glamorous ship is Galleria Virtuosa: expect two decks of shops, bars and restaurants including Chocolat & Café where you can design your own chocolate bar.
What’s included
*Three nights accommodation
* All meals on-board
*Hot drinks & water
*Gratuities
*All taxes & fees
Terms and conditions
• All cruises are subject to availability.
• The promoter is Galaxy Cruise who is responsible for all elements of prize fulfilment.
• World of Cruising is the administrator of the promotion.
• The prize is three nights onboard MSC Virtuosa’s September 21, 2024 sailing from Southampton onboard MSC Virtuosa based on two people sharing a standard stateroom (cabin).
• The stateroom could be booked on a solo, twin or double occupancy basis.
• If the winner wishes to upgrade their stateroom there will be at an additional cost paid for by the winner.
• The competition closes on July 7, 2024 at 23:59.
• The closing date of the promotion cannot be extended.
• Any other expenses not specifically outlined above are excluded.
• It is the responsibility of the winner to ensure they and their guest each have a valid passport and travel insurance and obtain any necessary visas for their trip.
• The winner and their guest must adhere to the government’s travel advice.
• This prize draw (the "promotion") is only open to UK residents, excluding employees and agents of (a) the promoter or (b) any company connected with the production or distribution of this promotion, as well as their relatives or members of their family or household.
• Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. By entering the promotion you are deemed to accept and be bound by these terms and conditions.
• The promotion is free to enter online at www.worldofcruising.co.uk. Only one entry will be accepted per person or email address.
• By entering you agree to your details being passed to and processed by Galaxy Cruises in line with its privacy policy and, if you provide your consent, to receive promotional emails, post and phone communications from Galaxy Cruises.
• There will be one winner who will be selected in a random draw by an independent judge from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by the promoter by email and required to further discuss the prize by telephone or email within one week of the closing date and will be given details of how to accept their prize. Failure by the winner to accept the prize in the manner specified within 14 days of the promoter's email will make any claim invalid and the promoter will then select another winner (again selected randomly in a draw) from all remaining eligible entries who will be contacted as above.
• The prize is personal, not transferable and cannot be redeemed or exchanged for money or other gifts or combined with any other promotions or offers. Should the winner be unable to accept the prize package for any reason then they will automatically forfeit their claim to the prize.
• Changes cannot be made to reservation once it has been confirmed. The booking will be subject to Galaxy Cruises’ standard payment and cancellation guidelines, and booking terms and conditions.
The May/June issue of World of Cruising is out now
Celebrity Apex makes Southampton home port debut
Star on board: Frank Bruno MBE
The big interview: Holland America Line’s Karen Farndell and Nico Bleichrodt
Gloria Gaynor to join Crystal Serenity cruise
Competition: Win a seven-night Mediterranean cruise with Princess Cruises
Riviera Travel unveils new 2024 themed river cruises
Carnival Firenze christened in Long Beach
First Celebrity Cruises passengers visit Perfect Day at CocoCay
NCL marks milestone with float out of Norwegian Aqua
Follow us on socials
Civitavecchia, Livorno, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Cagliari, Civitavecchia
- 7 nights, departs on the 14 Jan 2025
- MSC Cruises, MSC Lirica
- Civitavecchia, Livorno, Marseille, + 4 more
Hamburg, Bergen, Molde Fjord, Trondheim, Alesund, Vik i Sogn, Stavanger, Oslo, Hamburg
- 11 nights, departs on the 24 Sep 2025
- MSC Cruises, MSC Preziosa
- Hamburg, Bergen, Molde, + 6 more
Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, Naples, Messina, Valletta, Barcelona
- 7 nights, departs on the 26 Sep 2025
- MSC Cruises, MSC World Europa
- Barcelona, Marseille, Genoa, + 4 more
Civitavecchia, Livorno, Marseille, Palma de Mallorca, Valencia, Cagliari, Civitavecchia
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Mar 2025
- MSC Cruises, MSC Lirica
- Civitavecchia, Livorno, Marseille, + 4 more
United States, Bahamas, Mexico
- 7 nights, departs on the 11 May 2025
- MSC Cruises, MSC Seashore
- Port Canaveral, Florida, Ocean Cay, MSC Marine Reserve, Ocean Cay, MSC Marine Reserve, + 3 more