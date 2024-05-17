Want to transform your cruise experience into a timeless keepsake for your home? Allow us to introduce you to The Cruise Maps. The brainchild of Matthew Jones and Will Ellison, The Cruise Maps uses satellite ship tracking technology to create the perfect representation of your exact cruise. Every special moment from your voyage will be captured and preserved in beautiful detail. Each map is meticulously crafted from the ship’s own GPS data to guarantee accuracy. From the choice of materials to the attention to detail, The Cruise Maps take pride in the quality of every single map they produce. The company uses FSC-certified, 200gsm museum-quality paper to create a durable matte finish. You can also choose to get your cruise map delivered in a beautiful, ready-to-hang wooden frame. Even better? We’ve teamed up with The Cruise Maps to offer you the chance to win a an accurate large print map of any cruise dating back to the start of 2015. You can also add a personalised message or title on the map or leave blank if you prefer. To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do fill in the form below before 12 midnight on June 30, 2024 – it’s that easy. Good luck!

I consent to my details being passed to The Cruise Maps and receiving telephone marketing communications from The Cruise Maps.

I consent to my details being passed to The Cruise Maps and receiving postal marketing communications from The Cruise Maps.

I consent to my details being passed to The Cruise Maps and receiving email marketing communications from The Cruise Maps.

I consent to receive emails related to Cruising from World of Cruising (please tick this box)

Please select your country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua & Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Ascension Island Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia & Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory British Virgin Islands Brunei Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Canary Islands Cape Verde Caribbean Netherlands Cayman Islands Central African Republic Ceuta & Melilla Chad Chile China Christmas Island Clipperton Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo - Brazzaville Congo - Kinshasa Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d’Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czechia Denmark Diego Garcia Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Eswatini Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard & McDonald Islands Honduras Hong Kong SAR China Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Kosovo Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Laos Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao SAR China Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar (Burma) Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island North Korea North Macedonia Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territories Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Islands Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russia Rwanda Samoa San Marino São Tomé & Príncipe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Sint Maarten Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia & South Sandwich Islands South Korea South Sudan Spain Sri Lanka St. Barthélemy St. Helena St. Kitts & Nevis St. Lucia St. Martin St. Pierre & Miquelon St. Vincent & Grenadines Sudan Suriname Svalbard & Jan Mayen Sweden Switzerland Syria Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad & Tobago Tristan da Cunha Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks & Caicos Islands Tuvalu U.S. Outlying Islands U.S. Virgin Islands Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Vatican City Venezuela Vietnam Wallis & Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe

And if Lady Luck isn’t on your side, The Cruise Maps is offering World of Cruising readers an exclusive 10 per cent off their first order. To take advantaged of the discount, simply click here and quote ‘CRUISE10’ at the check-out.

TERMS AND CONDITIONS

Conditions of entry

• The promoter is The Cruise Maps who is responsible for all elements of prize fulfilment.

• World of Cruising is the administrator of the promotion.

• The prize is an accurate large print map of any cruise dating back to the start of 2015.

• Any other expenses not specifically outlined above are excluded.



• The prize is personal, not transferable and cannot be redeemed or exchanged for money or other gifts.

• This prize draw (the "promotion") is only open to UK residents, excluding employees and agents of (a) the promoter or (b) any company connected with the production or distribution of this promotion, as well as their relatives or members of their family or household.

• Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. By entering the promotion you are deemed to accept and be bound by these terms and conditions.

• The promotion is free to enter and entrants can enter online at www.worldofcruising.co.uk. Only one entry will be accepted per person or email address.

• By entering you agree to your details being passed to and processed by The Cruise Maps in line with its privacy policy and, if you provide your consent, to receive promotional emails, post and phone communications from The Cruise Maps.

• The closing time/date for the promotion is 12midnight on June 30, 2024. The closing date of the promotion cannot be extended.

• There will be one winner who will be selected in a random draw by an independent judge from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by the promoter by email and required to further discuss the prize by telephone or email within one week of the closing date and will be given details of how to accept their prize. Failure by the winner to accept the prize in the manner specified within 14 days of the promoter's email will make any claim invalid and the promoter will then select another winner (again selected randomly in a draw) from all remaining eligible entries who will be contacted as above.

• Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Changes cannot be made to the map once it has been confirmed. Subject to The Cruise Maps’ standard payment and cancellation guidelines.