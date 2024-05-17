Win a personalised cruise map from The Cruise Maps
Enter our fantastic competition to win a map of your exact cruise
Want to transform your cruise experience into a timeless keepsake for your home? Allow us to introduce you to The Cruise Maps.
The brainchild of Matthew Jones and Will Ellison, The Cruise Maps uses satellite ship tracking technology to create the perfect representation of your exact cruise.
Every special moment from your voyage will be captured and preserved in beautiful detail. Each map is meticulously crafted from the ship’s own GPS data to guarantee accuracy.
From the choice of materials to the attention to detail, The Cruise Maps take pride in the quality of every single map they produce. The company uses FSC-certified, 200gsm museum-quality paper to create a durable matte finish. You can also choose to get your cruise map delivered in a beautiful, ready-to-hang wooden frame.
Even better? We’ve teamed up with The Cruise Maps to offer you the chance to win a an accurate large print map of any cruise dating back to the start of 2015. You can also add a personalised message or title on the map or leave blank if you prefer.
To be in with a chance of winning, all you need to do fill in the form below before 12 midnight on June 30, 2024 – it’s that easy. Good luck!
And if Lady Luck isn’t on your side, The Cruise Maps is offering World of Cruising readers an exclusive 10 per cent off their first order. To take advantaged of the discount, simply click here and quote ‘CRUISE10’ at the check-out.
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Conditions of entry
• The promoter is The Cruise Maps who is responsible for all elements of prize fulfilment.
• World of Cruising is the administrator of the promotion.
• The prize is an accurate large print map of any cruise dating back to the start of 2015.
• Any other expenses not specifically outlined above are excluded.
• The prize is personal, not transferable and cannot be redeemed or exchanged for money or other gifts.
• This prize draw (the "promotion") is only open to UK residents, excluding employees and agents of (a) the promoter or (b) any company connected with the production or distribution of this promotion, as well as their relatives or members of their family or household.
• Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. By entering the promotion you are deemed to accept and be bound by these terms and conditions.
• The promotion is free to enter and entrants can enter online at www.worldofcruising.co.uk. Only one entry will be accepted per person or email address.
• By entering you agree to your details being passed to and processed by The Cruise Maps in line with its privacy policy and, if you provide your consent, to receive promotional emails, post and phone communications from The Cruise Maps.
• The closing time/date for the promotion is 12midnight on June 30, 2024. The closing date of the promotion cannot be extended.
• There will be one winner who will be selected in a random draw by an independent judge from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by the promoter by email and required to further discuss the prize by telephone or email within one week of the closing date and will be given details of how to accept their prize. Failure by the winner to accept the prize in the manner specified within 14 days of the promoter's email will make any claim invalid and the promoter will then select another winner (again selected randomly in a draw) from all remaining eligible entries who will be contacted as above.
• Prize is not transferable or redeemable for cash and cannot be combined with any other promotions or offers. Changes cannot be made to the map once it has been confirmed. Subject to The Cruise Maps’ standard payment and cancellation guidelines.
Win a personalised cruise map from The Cruise Maps
The May/June issue of World of Cruising is out now
Celebrity Apex makes Southampton home port debut
Star on board: Frank Bruno MBE
Win a no-fly cruise for two to France and Belgium
The big interview: Holland America Line’s Karen Farndell and Nico Bleichrodt
Gloria Gaynor to join Crystal Serenity cruise
Competition: Win a seven-night Mediterranean cruise with Princess Cruises
Riviera Travel unveils new 2024 themed river cruises
Carnival Firenze christened in Long Beach
Follow us on socials
Lush Islands In Spring
- 14 nights, departs on the 31 Mar 2024
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Splendor
- Miami, Florida , , + 12 more
Asian Wonders & Arabian Delights
- 20 nights, departs on the 05 Apr 2024
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Navigator
- Laem Chabang, Laem Chabang, Ko Samui, + 18 more
North Pacific Passage
- 18 nights, departs on the 13 Apr 2024
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Explorer
- Tokyo, Hitachinaka, Miyako, Iwate, + 16 more
Whale Watching Expedition
- 7 nights, departs on the 01 May 2024
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Explorer
- Vancouver, British Columbia, , Ketchikan, Alaska, + 5 more
Ocean Air & Spanish Flair
- 14 nights, departs on the 10 Apr 2024
- Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Seven Seas Grandeur
- New York, New York, , Kings Wharf, + 12 more