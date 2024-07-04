Enter the competition to sail an amazing itinerary, visiting the likes of Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city, which fronts crystalline blue waters with Ambassador Cruise Line.

Cruising along some of the most beautiful fjords in the world, you will relish your sojourn in the unspoilt village of Flam, then you'll arrive at Eidfjord where you’ll experience some of the finest views you’ve ever seen when you visit the world’s fifth longest fjord that stretches from the Atlantic into the heart of Norway.

A stop at Stavanger provides you with the opportunity to cruise Boknafjord, which is among the world’s widest fjords.