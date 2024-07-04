Cruise news / Competition: Win a seven-night Fjordland cruise for two with Ambassador Cruise Line
Credit: Shutterstock

Competition: Win a seven-night Fjordland cruise for two with Ambassador Cruise Line

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

Win a seven-night Autumn Fjordland cruise for two people sharing a balcony cabin, departing London Tilbury September 26, 2024

Enter the competition to sail an amazing itinerary, visiting the likes of Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city, which fronts crystalline blue waters with Ambassador Cruise Line.

Cruising along some of the most beautiful fjords in the world, you will relish your sojourn in the unspoilt village of Flam, then you'll arrive at Eidfjord where you’ll experience some of the finest views you’ve ever seen when you visit the world’s fifth longest fjord that stretches from the Atlantic into the heart of Norway.

A stop at Stavanger provides you with the opportunity to cruise Boknafjord, which is among the world’s widest fjords.

Delve into the culture of Norway in Bergen. Credit: Shutterstock

Enter here

