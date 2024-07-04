Competition: Win a seven-night Fjordland cruise for two with Ambassador Cruise Line
Win a seven-night Autumn Fjordland cruise for two people sharing a balcony cabin, departing London Tilbury September 26, 2024
Enter the competition to sail an amazing itinerary, visiting the likes of Bergen, Norway’s second-largest city, which fronts crystalline blue waters with Ambassador Cruise Line.
Cruising along some of the most beautiful fjords in the world, you will relish your sojourn in the unspoilt village of Flam, then you'll arrive at Eidfjord where you’ll experience some of the finest views you’ve ever seen when you visit the world’s fifth longest fjord that stretches from the Atlantic into the heart of Norway.
A stop at Stavanger provides you with the opportunity to cruise Boknafjord, which is among the world’s widest fjords.
Enter here
Related articles
Competitions
Competition: Win a seven-night Fjordland cruise for two with Ambassador Cruise Line
News
Ambassador Cruise Line launches ‘Refer a friend’ scheme
Advice
Special guests at sea: Ambassador Cruise Line invites keynote speakers for special events
Ocean Cruising
Newly launched: take the whole family to the Balearics with Ambassador Cruise Line
News
The world awaits: Ambassador Cruise Line launches its first ever world cruise
News
Olympic gold medallist named Godmother of Ambassador Cruise Line's Ambition
Interviews
Star on board: Tim Vine
Competitions
Competition: Win an Ambassador Cruise Line cruise for two worth £3,000 - COMPETITION NOW CLOSED
Offers & Deals
Save hundreds in Ambassador Cruise Line's latest sale - cheap drinks, cabins and cruises
News
Most popular cruise destinations for 2022 and beyond
Follow us on social media
Related Cruises
Hamburg and Amsterdam Festive Break
- 5 nights, departs on the 10 Dec 2025
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambition
- Tilbury, Hamburg, IJmuiden, + 1 more
From
Amsterdam City Break
- 3 nights, departs on the 24 Oct 2024
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Amsterdam, Amsterdam, + 1 more
From
Scandinavia Explorer
- 7 nights, departs on the 04 Oct 2025
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambience
- Tilbury, Gothenburg, Copenhagen, + 3 more
From
Spain, Portugal & Canaries Winter Sun
- 16 nights, departs on the 26 Nov 2024
- Ambassador Cruise Line, Ambition
- Tilbury, La Coruña, Funchal, Madeira, + 6 more
From