Credit: Riviera Travel

Competition: Win a seven night European river cruise for two

Author: Lucy Abbott

Published on:

Updated on:

Enter our competition with Riviera Travel to win a seven night European river cruise for two

Win seven nights’ accommodation aboard a Riviera Travel river cruise ship, based on two people sharing a standard cabin.

This includes return travel between the UK and the ship's port, all meals on board from dinner on the day of arrival to breakfast on the day of departure, all excursions are included as advertised in the cruise itinerary, complimentary on-board tea and coffee and complimentary on-board Wi-Fi.

You'll also enjoy a drinks package – local wine, beer, and soft drinks are available during lunch and then from 6pm until 12 midnight. This package includes regional wine (other brands can be purchased) beers, spirits, port, brandy, sherry, cocktail of the day, soft drinks, and juices.

Port charges and airport taxes and the services of a Riviera Travel cruise director are also included.

Nobody knows rivers better than Riviera Travel. It's time for the river cruise of a lifetime! Credit: Riviera Travel.

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a cruise journalist who has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising.

Lucy is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

She works together with Kaye Holland to keep the World of Cruising website up to date with all the latest cruise news.

