Competition: Win an 'Aegean Gems' cruise with Marella Cruises for two
Win a seven-night Aegean Gems cruise for two people with Marella Cruises onboard Marella Discovery 2
Win a 7-night Aegean Gems cruise for two people in an Outside Cabin onboard Marella Discover 2, sailing from Limassol, Cyprus on Wednesday 27th August 2025.
Marella Discovery 2 boasts an outdoor cinema, a rock climbing wall and a minigolf course. Not to mention the two pools – one indoor and one outdoor – plus, eight restaurants and a spa. And to top the lot, there are Broadway-style performances are on every night in the show lounge.
You'll sail from the Limassol, which offers something for the whole family, from white sandy beaches, a water park and zoo to historic and archaeological sites, quaint tavernas and wonderful local wine.
Booking terms and conditions apply to the holiday; see relevant brochure or click here. The Prize is not transferable, and no alternative will be offered.
