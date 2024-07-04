Cruise news / Competition: Win an 'Aegean Gems' cruise with Marella Cruises for two
Embark in Limassol with Marella Cruises. Credit: Canva

Author: Lucy Abbott

Win a seven-night Aegean Gems cruise for two people with Marella Cruises onboard Marella Discovery 2

Win a 7-night Aegean Gems cruise for two people in an Outside Cabin onboard Marella Discover 2, sailing from Limassol, Cyprus on Wednesday 27th August 2025.

Marella Discovery 2 boasts an outdoor cinema, a rock climbing wall and a minigolf course. Not to mention the two pools – one indoor and one outdoor – plus, eight restaurants and a spa. And to top the lot, there are Broadway-style performances are on every night in the show lounge.

You'll sail from the Limassol, which offers something for the whole family, from white sandy beaches, a water park and zoo to historic and archaeological sites, quaint tavernas and wonderful local wine.

Booking terms and conditions apply to the holiday; see relevant brochure or click here. The Prize is not transferable, and no alternative will be offered.

About Lucy Abbott

Lucy is a cruise journalist who has sailed on a variety of ships, from expedition to river – with her favourite being expedition cruising.

Lucy is interested in new sustainable ways to cruise as well as how cruising is becoming accessible for all.

She works together with Kaye Holland to keep the World of Cruising website up to date with all the latest cruise news.

View Lucy's profile
