Competition: Win a river cruise with Riviera Travel
Switch off and drift off along Europe’s waterways on a Riviera Travel cruise says Sarah Riches
Moon river, wider than a mile / I’m crossing you in style some day... Two drifters, off to see the world / There’s such a lot of world to see.... sang the actress Audrey Hepburn in the classic 1961 film Breakfast at Tiffany’s. Hepburn was right – there is such a lot of world to see. And if, like Hepburn, you’ve always dreamt of drifting down a river in style, then you may be in luck as Riviera Travel is offering the chance for you and a guest to win a five- to seven-night river cruise through Europe in 2024 or 2025.
When sailing down the river Seine, Rhone or
Rhine, you will meander past the 12th century
Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, the two-tiered Roman amphitheatre in Arles and the majestic castles in the Rhine Gorge.
For details of how Riviera Travel processes your personal data please visit rivieratravel.co.uk/privacy-policy
While the landmarks’ will grab your attention, take time to notice the rivers’ more subtle delights too.
Keep an eye out for herons hiding in reed beds on the riverbank, listen to the sounds of water lapping gently against the ship’s hull or the distant toll of church bells and breathe in the earthy aroma of the Rhone Valley’s vineyards – then taste some of their produce onboard.
Such journeys provide a unique perspective on the region’s history, culture and natural beauty, allowing you to immerse yourself in the tranquil rhythm of life along Europe’s waterways.
INCLUDED IN THE PRIZE
- Seven nights aboard a Riviera Travel river cruise ship, based on two people sharing a standard cabin in 2024 or 2025
- Return travel between the UK and the ship’s port
- Onboard meals, from dinner on arrival day to breakfast on departure day
- All excursions, as advertised in the cruise itinerary
- Local beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch
- Local beer, wine, port, spirits, a daily cocktail, soft drinks and juices 6pm-midnight
- Onboard tea and coffee
- Onboard Wi-Fi Port charges and airport taxes
- The services of a Riviera Travel cruise director
TERMS AND CONDITIONS
Conditions of entry
• All cruises are subject to availability.
• The Promoter is Riviera Travel who is responsible for all elements of prize fulfilment.
• World of Cruising is the administrator of the promotion.
• The prize is seven nights on a Riviera Travel river cruise ship in Europe (excluding the Douro), based on two people sharing a standard stateroom (cabin) in 2024 or 2025.
• The stateroom could be booked on a solo, twin or double occupancy basis.
• If the winner wishes to upgrade their stateroom there will be at an additional cost paid for by the winner.
• The prize includes return travel between the UK and the ship’s port, on board meals, from dinner on arrival day to breakfast on departure day; all excursions, as advertised in the cruise itinerary; local beer, wine and soft drinks at lunch; local beer, wine, port, sprits, a daily cocktail, soft drinks and juices 6pm-midnight; on board tea and coffee; on board Wi-Fi; port charges and airport taxes and the services of a Riviera Travel cruise director.
• The competition closes on 2 June 2024 at 23:59.
• The cruise must be booked by 30 June 2024. The closing date of the promotion cannot be extended.
• The winner must travel by 31 October 2025.
• Any other expenses not specifically outlined above are excluded. Gratuities, room service, beauty & wellness centre services, laundry etc. are not included in the prize.
• It is the responsibility of the winner to ensure they and their guest each has a valid passport and travel insurance and obtain any necessary visas for their trip.
• The winner and their guest must adhere to the government’s travel advice.
• This prize draw (the "promotion") is only open to UK residents, excluding employees and agents of (a) the promoter or (b) any company connected with the production or distribution of this promotion, as well as their relatives or members of their family or household.
• Entrants must be aged 18 years or over at the time of entry. Proof of eligibility must be provided upon request. By entering the promotion you are deemed to accept and be bound by these terms and conditions.
• The promotion is free to enter online at www.worldofcruising.co.uk. Only one entry will be accepted per person or email address.
• By entering you agree to your details being passed to and processed by Riviera Travel in line with its privacy policy and, if you provide your consent, to receive promotional emails, post and phone communications from Riviera Travel.
• There will be one winner who will be selected in a random draw by an independent judge from all eligible entries. The winner will be notified by the promoter by email and required to further discuss the prize by telephone or email within one week of the closing date and will be given details of how to accept their prize. Failure by the winner to accept the prize in the manner specified within 14 days of the promoter's email will make any claim invalid and the promoter will then select another winner (again selected randomly in a draw) from all remaining eligible entries who will be contacted as above.
• The prize is personal, not transferable and cannot be redeemed or exchanged for money or other gifts or combined with any other promotions or offers. Should the winner be unable to accept the prize package for any reason then they will automatically forfeit their claim to the prize.
• Changes cannot be made to reservation once it has been confirmed. The booking will be subject to Riviera Travel’s standard payment and cancellation guidelines, booking terms and conditions, as outlined at www.rivieratravel.co.uk/docs/terms
