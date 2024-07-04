Competition: Win a 15-day Svalbard Line voyage for two with Hurtigruten
Enter this competition to be within a chance of winning a 15-day Svalbard Line voyage for two with Hurtigruten
Enter this competition to experience the Svalbard Line, Hurtigruten’s historic voyage from 1968 to the top of the world, revived for the modern traveller.
You’ll journey in comfort aboard beautiful MS Trollfjord, sailing along the scenic Norwegian coast north to Spitsbergen, the largest of Svalbard’s islands.
Experience the Midnight Sun as you travel to the Far North on a unique itinerary built on our original sailing to Svalbard, deepen your understanding of Norway’s coast and culture with ample time for exclusive excursions in 16 carefully chosen destinations and enjoy exceptional food and drink, personalised service, and enhanced onboard activities on your freshly refurbished ship.
