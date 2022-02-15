9 smart hacks for booking a cruise in 2022
Don’t book your next cruise until you’ve read our handy guide...
1. Book ahead...
Timing is everything when it comes to cruising. If you book early (at least four months ahead of your sailing date) you’ll find that many lines and cruise agents are offering free cabin upgrades, drinks packages and even credit on board the ship. Booking ahead will also ensure you get the best cabins.
2. ...or leave it late
Booking a cruise at the last minute can also work in your favour, as the cruise lines offer generous discounts on unsold cabins just before departure. If you can get away at short notice, and you’re not too bothered about the itinerary or the cabin you’re given, this could be a smart move, saving you hundreds of pounds.
3. Ride the ‘Wave Season’
Traditionally, the bigger cruise lines run a ‘Wave Season’ between January and March, offering some very tempting offers and deals. So once the dust has settled after Christmas, keep a close eye on magazines, papers, TV ads and online.
4. Make friends with a cruise agent
These days it’s not difficult to do your own booking online, but can you be sure you’re getting the best deal or even choosing the right ship? Whether you’re a seasoned cruiser or a newbie, go to a cruise travel agent and let their professional expertise secure you a great price. And who knows, they may also be able to suggest perfect cruise options for your style and budget that you haven't even thought of.
5. Book a maiden voyages
Cruise companies are always keen to fill every cabin on a new ship, so inaugural sailings can often be a great bargain. And even better, new ships mean sparkling cabins, bars, entertainment spaces and restaurants too.
6. Sign up to newsletters
All the big cruise companies encourage customers to sign up to their newsletters. It’s good for them but it’s also good for you, because you’ll get news and deals ahead of everyone else and you could save plenty on your next cruise.
7. Check the details.
Does the ‘all-inclusive’ package you’re being offered really mean that everything is paid for? It might or it might not – deals vary – so failing to read the small print could cost you a nasty bill at the end (another reason for letting a professional make the booking for you).
8. Less is more
Do you really need that spacious stateroom with a private balcony? If you’ll only be using it to sleep in, take a look at the next cabin grade down – it could save you a packet or even help your budget stretch to a longer cruise.
9. Subscribe to World of Cruising
As the UK’s leading cruise magazine, we bring you all the latest information on the wonderful world of cruising, with the best guidance on how to book. To subscribe and get the magazine delivered to your door.
